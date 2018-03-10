Behind the barriers: Five bets For Randwick and Flemington

It’s an absolute belter of an afternoon across Randwick and Flemington this Saturday, where we will see four ripping Group l races.

Here are my suggested bets on the quartet of races, along with a good thing early in the day.

Bet one – Win – Randwick Race One Number 4 Nettoyer

Bet of the day across both meetings for mine. Wendy Roche has this girl absolutely flying.

Resumed and closed off well behind Prompt Response in the Breeders Classic before racing in the Guy Walter last Saturday and sticking on really well in the quicksand behind Dixie Blossoms. If she handles the seven day back up, she wins.

Bet two – Win – Randwick Race Six Number 2 Clearly Innocent

Very wary of the stablemate Invincible Gem because she has trialled up enormous, but I’ll side with Clearly Innocent. The jury was out on him after some poor efforts at the trials but you only had to have seen the resumption in the Southern Cross to know that he’s back in a big way.

Just no luck at all when appearing to be bolting and you could have made a case he should have won had he got clear air. 1300m second up at WFA looks absolutely perfect for him.

Bet three – Each-Way – Randwick Race Seven Number 5 Pierata

I can’t work out his price. I had him around the $5-$5.50 mark, not $7-$8. I was a bit suss on him when it came to the Hobartville.

Yes, he was brilliant in Brisbane during the Summer, but admittedly beat nothing. The Hobartville was his big test and he passed with flying colours. I think he has more upside than those around him, and yes, Kementari is brilliant, but don’t think this bloke isn’t brilliant.

Bet four – Each-Way – Flemington Race Six Number 15 Catchy

I’ll also be backing Rich Charm, but this girl is the forgotten horse. I thought her effort first up in the Oakleigh Plate was sensational behind Russian Revolution.

Bungled the start, back near last in the run, horses everywhere, yet still rattled home to run an eye-catching sixth. Excellent win in the Danehill in the Spring and forget the Coolmore run because she raced like a tired horse. Definite winning chance for mine.

Bet five – Each-Way – Flemington Race Eight Number 9 The Taj Mahal

The more I look at the race, the more I grow in confidence this horse will run well. The way I see it, he’s a four-year-old stallion prospect, already a Group ll winner.

Get a Group l win here and his life post-racing is secure. I think he’ll be wound up to win. Probably not ready first up last prep but the subsequent runs in the Emirates and then the Zipping Classic were outstanding. Stable low flying already.