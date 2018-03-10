Canterbury Bulldogs vs Melbourne Storm: NRL live scores, blog

Match result:
Despite significant improvement in attack, the Canterbury Bulldogs have fallen to the Melbourne Storm 36-18. In the end, the Dogs did not take their chances and Melbourne made them pay.
Final score
Canterbury Bulldogs 36
Melbourne Storm 18
Match preview:
The NRL heads to Perth, with the Canterbury Bulldogs taking on the Melbourne Storm. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting at 9:05pm (AEDT).
While the Storm are expected to feature deep into this year’s finals series, many questions linger over the fate of the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2018.
New coach Dean Pay will be hoping that a new culture and fresh faces will be enough to see his team rediscover the success that Des Hasler instilled in the club before their disappointing 2017 season.
Notable recruits Kieran Foran and Aaron Woods suit up in the blue and white for the first time, while Moses Mbye will look to provide spark to Canterbury’s previously spluttering attack from the fullback position.
While many may view this game as a mismatch, the Bulldogs have enjoyed recent success against the Storm, having won seven of their last ten games against the Purple Army.
As for Melbourne, the premiers are genuine contenders to be the first side since the Broncos of 1992-93 to win back-to-back titles.
Cooper Cronk’s departure to the Eastern Suburbs sees his youthful replica Brodie Croft handed just his sixth appearance for the Melbourne outfit. However, the loss of fullback Billy Slater in this one is a loss that was not anticipated, as the Australian representative continues to fight a niggling shoulder injury.
Cameron Munster has been named to revert back to the fullback position in Slater’s absence, with Ryley Jacks recalled to partner Croft in the halves.
Coach Craig Bellamy will be confident of victory, as his team are traditionally great starters, winning nine of their past ten Round 1 matches.
Prediction
The Bulldogs may have the grit and determination to match the Storm in defence, yet Melbourne’s superior attack should see them claim victory.
Storm by 8.
11:27pm
Mr X said | 11:27pm | ! Report
Thanks for joining me tonight guys. In terms of the best on the field, for mine they were:
Melbourne – CAMERON MUNSTER: Munster was sensational in Slater’s absence, setting up three tries and finishing with an additional two line breaks and two tackle busts.
Bulldogs – KIERAN FORAN: Foran controlled Canterbury’s attack nicely tonight, with two try-assists in what would have been pleasing signs for not only Bulldogs supporters, but rugby league fans in general given his past struggles to return to form.
11:22pm
Mr X said | 11:22pm | ! Report
The Melbourne Storm have proven too professional for a much improved Canterbury Bulldogs side tonight posting a 36-18 win at Optus Stadium, Perth.
The Bulldogs made an early statement when a short ball by new recruit Kieran Foran saw Raymond Faitala-Mariner stroll over for a simple four-pointer in the 3rd minute. However, it did not take long for the reigning Premiers to respond, with a strong run and offload by Nelson Asofa-Solomona seeing Ryley Jacks cross over in the 6th minute. Canterbury appeared to be rejuvenised in attack under new coach Dean Pay, yet they soon found themselves trailing on the scoreboard after Curtis Scott cleaned up a failed attempt at catch by Marcelo Montoya to dive over out wide in the 15th minute. Just as the Storm appeared to be getting back on track, a wayward pass from try scorer Scott was fumbled and the Bulldogs were presented with an immediate chance to hit back. Foran was once again at the centre of the Canterbury attack, this time sending Josh Morris over off a well-executed cut-out pass. However, a lapse in concentration in the 29th minute saw Cameron Munster outpace Bulldogs second-rower Josh Jackson and find a sprinting Josh Addo-Carr in support to give Melbourne an 18-12 lead. Despite improved direction in attack, the Bulldogs suddenly found themselves trailing 24-12 at the break after Munster’s speed once again got the best of Canterbury’s tiring forward pack. This time, the Melbourne fullback dodged an attempted tackle by Greg Eastwood to send Kenny Bromwich crashing over on the stroke of half time.
Whilst in a commanding position by half time, Craig Bellamy’s side were still producing uncharacteristic errors and a mistake by returning veteran Ryan Hoffman saw Canterbury gain a full set close to Melbourne’s line. A subsequent blunder by Addo-Carr off a Foran bomb saw Matt Frawley pounce and reduce his team’s deficit to six. Canterbury continued to look slick in attack, with quick hands from Foran and Jackson creating an overlap on the right edge in the 61st minute. However, Moses Mbye could not hang onto the ball and Addo-Carr stole it off him and streaked away to extend his outfit’s lead to 12 once more. The result was later sealed in the 73rd minute after a floating pass from Munster was taken by Vunivalu, who barged past an attempt at tackle by Brett Morris to score out wide. Despite significant improvement in attack, the Bulldogs ultimately fell to a 36-18 defeat to a Storm side who were superior in capitalising on the chances that they were given.
11:05pm
Joe said | 11:05pm | ! Report
Storm did enough in the end but the Bulldogs gave them a very good game. The scoreline didn’t reflect how tough that was. Lots of rust in the Storm team as expected with the changes. I have to say though Munster is a quality fullback and I think that is his best position. He was the difference with his play tonight. Also helps to have the speed of JAC to take advantage of any half chance. Hoffman looked pretty rusty out there, I’m not sure he’ll keep that position all season with Stimson breathing down his neck. Also have to say that was an excellent stadium and with 40k crowd that was a pretty good double header. I had backed the Dogs and Warriors as my outsiders for the 8 and what I’ve seen looks promising for those two teams.
11:02pm
Nat said | 11:02pm | ! Report
Well done Storm. So much more entertaining by the Dogs.
11:02pm
Emcie said | 11:02pm | ! Report
Great showing by the bulldogs,, much improved over last year
11:00pm
Mr X said | 11:00pm | ! Report
FULL TIME – BULLDOGS 18 STORM 36
Despite significant improvement in attack, the Bulldogs have fallen to the Storm 36-18. In the end, the Dogs did not take their chances and Melbourne made them pay. Full report to come! Thanks for joining me in my first call guys – thoroughly enjoyed it. Let me know what your thoughts were on the game in the comments below!
11:02pm
Peter Phelps said | 11:02pm | ! Report
Thanks Mr X
11:02pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:02pm | ! Report
Quality call Mr X. Well done.
Melbourne not quite ruthless, but they are probably a few weeks away from being that.
11:03pm
Mr X said | 11:03pm | ! Report
Yep – scrappy by Melbourne’s standards but still executed well when needed. Cheers guys! Definitely have a massive appreciation for the work you do Scotty – haven’t typed so fast in my life!
11:03pm
Emcie said | 11:03pm | ! Report
thanks for the call mate
10:58pm
Mr X said | 10:58pm | ! Report
78′ – Josh Morris takes it up off the scrum. Faitala-Mariner then charges towards the 30 metre line before Klemmer forces his way to the 40 metre mark. A spread to the right sees the Bulldogs gain good field position and Foran bombs on the last from 40 out but Vunivalu takes it quite comfortably.
BULLDOGS – 18
STORM – 36
10:57pm
Mr X said | 10:57pm | ! Report
77′ – Quite simply, the difference tonight has been that Melbourne have executed well and taken their chances when presented with them. Promising signs in attack from the Bulldogs though, despite the score line that is developing. Dean Pay’s men will get a good chance to display that improvement now after an error from Sam Kasiano. A penalty for back chatting sees Canterbury 20 out on the first but Jackson makes an error and Smith sprints away to the 30 metre line. Melbourne find themselves 20 out from the Dogs’ line on the last – like Cooper Cronk would, rookie halfback Brodie Croft slices it over the sideline 15 out.
BULLDOGS – 18
STORM – 36
10:54pm
Mr X said | 10:54pm | ! Report
74′ – CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL – Cameron Smith
Smith maintains his perfect night with the boot.
BULLDOGS – 18
STORM – 36
10:52pm
Mr X said | 10:52pm | ! Report
73′ – STORM TRY – Suliasi Vunivalu
Off the 20 metre restart Vunivalu takes it to the 30 metre line before Kasiano charges hard and makes a solid ten metres. Jesse Bromwich works it across the halfway line before Finucane finds himself on the Canterbury 40 metre line after a strong carry. Melbourne are now just 10 out on the last! Munster floats it to Vunivalu who is able to get past Brett Morris and cross over in the corner! That will be the game!
BULLDOGS – 18
STORM – 34