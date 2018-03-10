Canterbury Bulldogs vs Melbourne Storm: NRL live scores, blog

Match result:

Despite significant improvement in attack, the Canterbury Bulldogs have fallen to the Melbourne Storm 36-18. In the end, the Dogs did not take their chances and Melbourne made them pay.

Final score

Canterbury Bulldogs 36

Melbourne Storm 18

Match preview:

The NRL heads to Perth, with the Canterbury Bulldogs taking on the Melbourne Storm. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting at 9:05pm (AEDT).

While the Storm are expected to feature deep into this year’s finals series, many questions linger over the fate of the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2018.

New coach Dean Pay will be hoping that a new culture and fresh faces will be enough to see his team rediscover the success that Des Hasler instilled in the club before their disappointing 2017 season.

Notable recruits Kieran Foran and Aaron Woods suit up in the blue and white for the first time, while Moses Mbye will look to provide spark to Canterbury’s previously spluttering attack from the fullback position.

While many may view this game as a mismatch, the Bulldogs have enjoyed recent success against the Storm, having won seven of their last ten games against the Purple Army.

As for Melbourne, the premiers are genuine contenders to be the first side since the Broncos of 1992-93 to win back-to-back titles.

Cooper Cronk’s departure to the Eastern Suburbs sees his youthful replica Brodie Croft handed just his sixth appearance for the Melbourne outfit. However, the loss of fullback Billy Slater in this one is a loss that was not anticipated, as the Australian representative continues to fight a niggling shoulder injury.

Cameron Munster has been named to revert back to the fullback position in Slater’s absence, with Ryley Jacks recalled to partner Croft in the halves.

Coach Craig Bellamy will be confident of victory, as his team are traditionally great starters, winning nine of their past ten Round 1 matches.

Prediction

The Bulldogs may have the grit and determination to match the Storm in defence, yet Melbourne’s superior attack should see them claim victory.

Storm by 8.