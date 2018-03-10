Collingwood Magpies vs Western Bulldogs: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog

Match result:

Collingwood have put inaccuracy woes, and a substantial deficit, behind them and defeated the Western Bulldogs by 33 points in an exciting match at Moe, complete with the traditional Saturday afternoon footy experience.

Final score

Collingwood Magpies 17.16 (113)

Western Bulldogs 12.8 (80)

Match preview:

Saturday’s first game takes us to regional Victoria, as Collingwood host the Western Bulldogs in Moe. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 1:05pm AEDT.

Like all teams this weekend, this is the final pre-season match for both Collingwood and the Bulldogs. Their results in JLT1 for these teams couldn’t be more starkly different: a largely insipid Pies squad being handily defeated by GWS, and an inspired Western Bulldogs side prevailing in a very entertaining match against Hawthorn.

The challenge in this game for both Luke Beveridge and Nathan Buckley is the prove something. The former has to prove his side’s win against the Hawks wasn’t just a brief Monday morning shot of coffee (metaphorically, of course) after a disastrous premiership hangover. And the latter to prove his beleaguered team can win a game of football, full stop.

Conveniently for Buckey, Collingwood’s named a strong side for today’s matched. Whilst last week’s side was missing a fair few of their best players, Adam Treloar, Darcy Moore, Jeremy Moore, Sam Murray, Ben Crocker and Jarryd Blair all return to the side this week.

Draftee Flynn Appelby, Tim Broomhead, Chris Mayne and Adam Oxley all head out of the side. Daniel Wells and forward livewire Jamie Elliott are still missing, though.

The Bulldogs, too, have named a strong side. Liam Picken’s the only exclusion at this point, owing to his injury last weekend, but Tim English, Lukas Webb and Tory Dickson all return.

Prediction

Deep down inside of me, there’s an urge to tip Collingwood. For no disenable reason, just for a gut feel type thing. But, nah, despite Collingwood’s strong named side, I’m not that insane. The Bulldogs to win, and probably comfortably.

Western Bulldogs by 27 points

