Collingwood Magpies vs Western Bulldogs: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog

Match result:
Match result:
Final score
Collingwood Magpies 17.16 (113)
Western Bulldogs 12.8 (80)
Match preview:
Saturday’s first game takes us to regional Victoria, as Collingwood host the Western Bulldogs in Moe. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 1:05pm AEDT.
Like all teams this weekend, this is the final pre-season match for both Collingwood and the Bulldogs. Their results in JLT1 for these teams couldn’t be more starkly different: a largely insipid Pies squad being handily defeated by GWS, and an inspired Western Bulldogs side prevailing in a very entertaining match against Hawthorn.
The challenge in this game for both Luke Beveridge and Nathan Buckley is the prove something. The former has to prove his side’s win against the Hawks wasn’t just a brief Monday morning shot of coffee (metaphorically, of course) after a disastrous premiership hangover. And the latter to prove his beleaguered team can win a game of football, full stop.
Conveniently for Buckey, Collingwood’s named a strong side for today’s matched. Whilst last week’s side was missing a fair few of their best players, Adam Treloar, Darcy Moore, Jeremy Moore, Sam Murray, Ben Crocker and Jarryd Blair all return to the side this week.
Draftee Flynn Appelby, Tim Broomhead, Chris Mayne and Adam Oxley all head out of the side. Daniel Wells and forward livewire Jamie Elliott are still missing, though.
The Bulldogs, too, have named a strong side. Liam Picken’s the only exclusion at this point, owing to his injury last weekend, but Tim English, Lukas Webb and Tory Dickson all return.
Prediction
Deep down inside of me, there’s an urge to tip Collingwood. For no disenable reason, just for a gut feel type thing. But, nah, despite Collingwood’s strong named side, I’m not that insane. The Bulldogs to win, and probably comfortably.
Western Bulldogs by 27 points
7:50pm
Doctor Rotcod said | 7:50pm | ! Report
Looks like they had whatever Port had in their half-time anti-inaccuracy drinks
Port 12.0 in the second half.Pies 8.1
Who knew they could do it?
4:32pm
peter chrisp said | 4:32pm | ! Report
AD a big thanks 4 your summary appreicative
3:54pm
AdelaideDocker said | 3:54pm | ! Report
MATCH REPORT
Collingwood have put inaccuracy woes, and a substantial deficit, behind them and defeated the Western Bulldogs by 33 points in an exciting match at Moe, complete with the traditional Saturday afternoon footy experience.
With most pundits probably expecting a easy Western Bulldogs victory, it certainly looked like that would eventuate given the first quarter. Collingwood had their moments, but the Bulldogs looked vastly more comfortable throughout the ground, and were superior from a scoreboard perspective as well. It was a poor showing from Collingwood, and the lead was 27 points the way of the Dogs come quarter time.
Collingwood, though, turned it on in the second quarter. For a majority of the term, they dominated a suddenly struggling Bulldogs outfit, and locked the Sherrin in their forward half for most of the term’s play. They were dreadfully inaccurate at times, but their perseverance (and a massive increase in ground wide pressure) eventually led to some goals. Four consecutive goals, and the lead became theirs. The Bulldogs, to their credit, fought back some ground in the minutes before the main break, and a Billy Gowers goal allowed them to snatch back the lead.
The third term was a closer affair than the two preceding, but whilst the Dogs held the lead for much of the term, Collingwood always seemed to be just that little bit better. That feeling was affirmed with goals to Adams and Cox in the final seconds, propelling them into the lead. Heading into the final break with a lead, Collingwood had everything to play for in the final quarter.
And play they did. Lin Jong’s goal seconds into the quarter was slightly demoralizing, but Collingwood – not for the first time today – reared their competitive head, and booted five consecutive goals (including two more to Cox, taking his tally up to four for the game) to put the nail in the coffin. The Bulldogs added a few conolation goals, but Collingwood had won.
Adam Treloar’s 32 touches, thirteen tackles and a goal was important, but Sidebottom, Adams and Sam Murray were also impressive for the Pies. Cox’s aforementioned four majors holds him in good stead, as does Varcoe’s three and Reid’s one. Youngster Jayden Stephensen and Callum Brown put in a helluva lot of effort – the latter booting an important second quarter goal.
The Bulldog’s were well served by Libertore’s 28 touches and a goal, Bontempelli held his head high with three majors and Macrae and McLean accumulated plenty of the football. Dahlhaus and Dunkley both booted a goal each and applied plenty of tackles.
The Pies will take plenty of confidence into their first round match against Hawthorn at the ‘G, whilst the Bulldogs have plenty to improve before their Round 1 match against GWS in Canberra.
Collingwood: 17.16 (113)
Western Bulldogs: 12.8 (80)
3:44pm
AdelaideDocker said | 3:44pm | ! Report
FULL TIME
It’s only pre-season, but that’s something special.
Collingwood win by 33 points.
Collingwood: 17.16 (113)
Western Bulldogs: 12.8 (80)
3:43pm
AdelaideDocker said | 3:43pm | ! Report
GOAL COLLINGWOOD
Goal after the siren to Varcoe. A little something extra for Pies fans!
Collingwood: 17.16 (113)
Western Bulldogs: 12.8 (80)
3:42pm
AdelaideDocker said | 3:42pm | ! Report
GOAL BULLDOGS
Wood with what is very much a consolation goal.
He kicked the first of the game, and he’s probably kicked the last.
Collingwood: 16.16 (107)
Western Bulldogs: 12.8 (80)
3:40pm
AdelaideDocker said | 3:40pm | ! Report
BEHIND COLLINGWOOD
Stephensen with a behind. He hasn’t managed to find the middle of the big sticks today.
Collingwood: 16.16 (107)
Western Bulldogs: 11.8 (74)
3:40pm
AdelaideDocker said | 3:40pm | ! Report
GOAL COLLINGWOOD
Treloar’s been excellent today, and now he’s got a goal. Their lead is extended further and further.
Collingwood: 15.16 (106)
Western Bulldogs: 11.8 (74)
3:38pm
AdelaideDocker said | 3:38pm | ! Report
GOAL COLLINGWOOD
What on earth? I’m very confused, but it appears Smith has somehow managed to get a toe on a Sherrin, propelling it out of a contest and across the line.
A bemusing goal, but a great one nonetheless.
Collingwood: 14.16 (100)
Western Bulldogs: 11.8 (74)
3:33pm
AdelaideDocker said | 3:33pm | ! Report
GOAL BULLDOGS
Bontempelli with a late goal for the Dogs. There’s still a chance, but a minuscule chance.
Collingwood: 13.16 (94)
Western Bulldogs: 11.8 (74)
3:32pm
AdelaideDocker said | 3:32pm | ! Report
GOAL COLLINGWOOD
This is insane. Collingwood’s well and truly put inaccuracy behind them, and this time it’s Grundy with the goal.
I don’t know how to explain this resurgence, but it’s been brilliant.
Collingwood: 13.16 (94)
Western Bulldogs: 10.8 (68)