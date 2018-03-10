Cowboys Victorious in JT’s 300th

The Cowboys have started their 2018 campaign off with a close fought win over the Sharks in Townsville tonight as Johnathan Thurston celebrated his 300th NRL match.

It was a battle of attrition before the first try was scored in the match. Justin O’Neill scored in the corner after a series of quick hands from Thurston.

Coen Hess was quick to add to the Cowboys tally as he barged over the Sharks defence, giving the Cowboys a 10-2 lead.

The much anticipated signing of Josh Dugan paid dividends immediately as he scored with only his second touch of the match under the posts.

The Cowboys replied with a try to Kyle Feldt in the corner as he displayed some impressive footwork while carrying several Sharks over with him.

The Cowboys lead 14-8 into half time.

An easy kick in front of the uprights for Johnathan Thurston opened up the scores for the second half as Chad Townsend was pinned for being offside.

The Sharks gave away plenty of penalties in the second half but the Cowboys were not able to break through their impressive defence.

The Cowboys were not that great as well as there was a plentiful of handling errors from the forward pack just as they would make some ground.

The Sharks crept closer as an intercept on the Sharks 20-metre line followed by a break by James Segeyaro led to a try.

The eight point lead that the Cowboys had closed down to only two as Townsend converted from the sideline.

Gavin Cooper crossed over with three minutes left as he combined a chip over the top from Thurston.

It was a rusty start to the season for the Cowboys and Sharks but it was enough for JT and his Cowboys to come out with the win.