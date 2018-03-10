Cowboys Victorious in JT’s 300th

The Cowboys have started their 2018 campaign off with a close fought win over the Sharks in Townsville tonight as Johnathan Thurston celebrated his 300th NRL match.
It was a battle of attrition before the first try was scored in the match. Justin O’Neill scored in the corner after a series of quick hands from Thurston.
Coen Hess was quick to add to the Cowboys tally as he barged over the Sharks defence, giving the Cowboys a 10-2 lead.
The much anticipated signing of Josh Dugan paid dividends immediately as he scored with only his second touch of the match under the posts.
The Cowboys replied with a try to Kyle Feldt in the corner as he displayed some impressive footwork while carrying several Sharks over with him.
The Cowboys lead 14-8 into half time.
An easy kick in front of the uprights for Johnathan Thurston opened up the scores for the second half as Chad Townsend was pinned for being offside.
The Sharks gave away plenty of penalties in the second half but the Cowboys were not able to break through their impressive defence.
The Cowboys were not that great as well as there was a plentiful of handling errors from the forward pack just as they would make some ground.
The Sharks crept closer as an intercept on the Sharks 20-metre line followed by a break by James Segeyaro led to a try.
The eight point lead that the Cowboys had closed down to only two as Townsend converted from the sideline.
Gavin Cooper crossed over with three minutes left as he combined a chip over the top from Thurston.
It was a rusty start to the season for the Cowboys and Sharks but it was enough for JT and his Cowboys to come out with the win.
March 10th 2018 @ 8:28am
BigJ said | March 10th 2018 @ 8:28am | ! Report
In summary the game last night was pretty poor. The cowboys was rusty and unfocused, but they did get the win, but the biggest disappointment of the night was the crowd. Although we have had terrible weather up here for the last fortnight the gods could not of given us a better night to watch a footy game. I thought that a packed house would of been a given for Thurstons 300 game and Townsville would pack the stadium to the rafters for apparently their favourite son. Pretty disappointed that alteast 1/3 if the seats were empty. But what do I care I got my tickets for free. If the cowboys want to win a premiership they need to play a lot better than that. By half time Thurston looked out on his feet and looked like the old inconsistent Thurston that I remember last time in lived here. But hopefully the season gets better
March 10th 2018 @ 11:29am
Nat said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:29am | ! Report
Was it blowing up there J? Holmes wasn’t coming within cooo-eee of JTs kicks.
March 10th 2018 @ 11:52am
Griffo said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:52am | ! Report
There was a strong breeze (south-easterly I think) and there were gusts every so often. It wasn’t just JT’s kicks they were struggling with, Feldt’s kick offs were very hard to handle and there were a few bad kicks too. The Sharks kick that went over the dead ball line on the full and even Thurston put one out on the full. Overall the Cowboys used the conditions better than the sharks
March 10th 2018 @ 9:51am
Peter Phelps said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:51am | ! Report
Yep, but they will need some big improvements if they are going to live up to all that pre-season hype.
March 10th 2018 @ 10:18am
Griggso said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:18am | ! Report
Keep banging that drum Peter – I reckon you’ll get sick of typing the same thing over and over again pretty soon.
March 10th 2018 @ 11:28am
Nat said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:28am | ! Report
Maybe you have built them up too much Peter? It’s their first game against a quality opposition resulting in a pretty comfortable win 4 tries to 2 and JT missed his goals so it should’ve been another 6pts minimum, ex the tries that were disallowed. While only rnd G1, they’ve showed they can play whereas only Broncos/Saints have shown what they can do so far.
March 10th 2018 @ 11:55am
Griffo said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:55am | ! Report
No Morgan, no Coote, no Linnett either
March 10th 2018 @ 12:11pm
Concerned Observer said | March 10th 2018 @ 12:11pm | ! Report
Sounds like you’ve just got a bunch of stock phrases to use over and over again when it comes to my Cowboys
I’d love to know which team you actually support seeing as you only ever come on here to disparage other teams
March 10th 2018 @ 10:37am
up in the north said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:37am | ! Report
The first hit out of the year was okay for the Cowbies, not earthshaking, about what you’d expect. There are a lot of things that need to be worked on and fine tuned in offense but the enthusiasm and foundations are there for them to improve.
I enjoyed the three pronged attacking style of Scott, McLean and JT13, – something different – although I can’t recall ever seeing Jason running so many diagonal lines before, he finished with 177m for the night.
It was great to see Granville finally putting in 80mins with 34 tackles and very few missed, he put in a lovely grubber early on which opens up another playmaking option for them.
Having JT & Martin together was novel due to the late withdrawal of Morgan, but I liked that Martin was given a bit free reign in the red zone, even if a few of his plays didn’t pay off. It showed good restraint from JT in that he would normally be like a cattle dog chasing and demanding the ball, a sign of things to come.
The difference in the quality of refereeing between Thursday and Friday games was stark, I can only put it down to personal style but give me a ref who allows free flowing over a whistle hungry zealot any day.
March 10th 2018 @ 11:18am
Nat said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:18am | ! Report
Not a bad season opener from the Cowboys. By rights they should’ve been much further ahead but for a case of the dropsies/held up over the line and JT missing 3 easy conversions. Typical 2017 Sharks though, penalties at dumb times and position by the usual suspects. Their backs need time to work together as their only constructed try cam from a kick (the other an intercept). Val Holmes, back to the wing mate, let Dugan catch the ball. I did like Townsend getting more involved as a play maker so that’s a good sign.