Five things we learned from Brumbies vs Rebels

The Melbourne Rebels are top dogs in the Australia conference after a third straight win, while the Brumbies have slumped to a 1-2 record.
1) Referees should let their common sense prevail more often
After a string of cards and penalties that have left the rugby faithful nonplussed, the referees finally showed some common sense last night.
In the second half, Dane Haylett-Petty made contact with a Brumbies player while he was in the air. Lets not blag on about it, but there was nothing in it.
The referees convened and decided that Henry Speight’s interference complicated the situation. We hear that player safety is paramount all the time, and I agree, but these soft incidents in a full contact sport tells me that it’s governing bodies safeguarding themselves from legal action above all.
Lets just hope we move forward with the buzz phrase, common sense.
2) Despite the Force axing, four teams is the right amount for Australian Rugby
Before anyone kicks off here, I’m not praising the decision to cut the Force as a good call.
Australia can only handle four teams with our current depth, and the move back to four teams has been completely necessary.
Some competitiveness is a nice change from previous years. The Rebels are fielding a decent team now and could well top the conference.
Any other professional teams and the field is thinned too far.
I hope the Rebels continue their good form on the field because it’s good for rugby in Australia.
While the other teams have underperformed so far, they too have benefitted from the sprinkling of Force players to join their ranks. It’s much more sustainable for professional rugby in this country.
3) Amanaki Mafi and Isi Naisarani are the two most damaging No.8s in the conference
These blokes are devastating, end of. The Brumbies look at their best when Naisarani runs the ball, and boy does he run it well. Constantly makes yardage and is a physically dominant powerhouse around contact.
Similarly, Amenaki Mafi is terrorising opposition packs at the minute. What I would give to have this bloke eligible for Australia. He’s a genuine all-rounder, with great running, tackling, ball skills, pilfering and set piece nous.
Both these men lift their respective packs up a gear, and it kills me to know that both these men will be playing against the Wallabies, rather than for them.
4) The Brumbies have already lost their way
The return of Pocock can’t come soon enough for the hapless Brumbies. Predicted by many to win the conference with some ease, they’ve already suffered two consecutive and bad losses to the Reds and Rebels.
They’ve got a decent roster, but look disjointed, clunky and a complete shadow of their former selves.
Its not great signs in the nation’s capital, and they need to steer this ship away from the rocks, because the financial pressure of a failing Brumbies is something Rugby Australia and the community can ill afford.
5) Keep an eye on Jack Maddocks
The kid is an excitement machine, and its time to move him off the wing. As much as Debreczini was the touted youngster a few years ago, I like him less and less as the weeks go on.
Maddocks is a young fly-half who would benefit from playing outside Genia, and vice versa. Its fantastic for him he has joined a franchise well and truly on the rise, and he will benefit from being in an environment filled with optimism and promise.
He possesses speed, silky skills and a penchant for attacking rugby; if anyone was to lead the rugby renaissance in this country it could be Maddocks.
March 10th 2018 @ 2:16pm
Viking said
Naisarani will become eligible for the Wallabies if he stays and doesn’t play for Fiji in the interim.
March 10th 2018 @ 2:26pm
jeznez said
Yep – announced in December that he was set on a 15 month wait to become eligible for the Wallabies again (was previously eligible but then broke his eligibility and will need to re-qualify)
March 10th 2018 @ 2:25pm
Malo said
The brumbies are finished for 2018
March 10th 2018 @ 2:28pm
jeznez said
Their 10/12 axis is looking way off the pace. I like Lealiifano but he is neither kicking well for goal nor creating for his ball runners.
They’ll be a different pack as Sio beds in and when Carter, Valetini and Pocock return.
However they need to rethink their backline and not sure they have the obvious candidates for that.
March 10th 2018 @ 2:32pm
jeznez said
Nice article Tom. On Maddocks I’d like to see him shifted in later during matches.
I think the move on the weekend of Meakes into 12, English to FB for DHP which allowed us to see a bit of Hodge at 13 was good.
There is also room to spell Debra at 10 late in matches to start having a look at how English goes in the position.
The Rebels can keep their preferred starting line up but look to finish matches with:
Ruru
Koroibete/Naivalu
Maddocks
Meakes
Hodge
English
Haylett-Petty
and it will give us a good look at both Maddocks and Hodge in the positions I hope they could dominate in.
March 10th 2018 @ 3:30pm
Aaron Callaghan said
Great read. The rebels were my pick before the season!
March 10th 2018 @ 4:08pm
Jigbon said
The brumbies appear hapless. Christin is not squaring up his outside runners or running at the line. Poor attaching nouse by brumbies. No go forward. Isarani is their lifesaver. Powell doesn’t run enough, game plan and tactics / strategies all wrong. Not sure who the coach is but he doesn’t have the team. Brumbies were Too slow, no real interest or enthusiasm it seems …lacking spark. And dynamism. Hmmm. Not good for them.
March 10th 2018 @ 4:17pm
ForceFan said
Despite the Force axing, four teams is the right amount for Australian Rugby
What an amazingly gob-smacking claim after just the single Aussie game in the 3rd round of Aussie teams playing in SR 2018. No games against NZ teams . (Last year the Rebs had lost to the Canes and Chiefs and the Reds had lsot to the Crudsaders)
Please explain how the Rebels defeating a poorly performing Brumbies indicated the improved depth in Aussie SR teams.
What it does show that lifting the salary caps AFTER the Rebels had already moved on the available Western Force players so that they could build a squad of 44 (including Will Genia) was always going to make them more competitive in 2018 than in 2017. The sprinkling of Force players to other teams was the only thing possible.
(With the way the Rebels ran-down their squad you’d almost think that they had some advanced notice…)
It would have proved depth if salary caps had remained the same and squads kept at 35.
The combined comment of: “I’m not praising the decision to cut the Force as a good call……. the move back to four teams has been completely necessary” seems to be trying to have $2 each way……..As a Force fan – thanks for nothing!
You’re entitled to your opinion but at least provide some credible justification for your viewpoint.
March 10th 2018 @ 4:53pm
AndyS said
Interesting…it was the following line “Australia can only handle four teams with our current depth” that caught my eye. The current depth is the result of five teams, not four. Seems a pretty foregone conclusion then that in a couple of years it be “Australia can only handle three teams with our current depth”, seeing as they have also shrunk the development programs creating depth along with the number of professional teams. Treating the symptom, not the disease.
March 10th 2018 @ 6:03pm
Dave_S said
Exactly. That “concentrate the talent” theory assumes that only the best Aust players will play in Aust, that the cream will be concentrated in teams here and the worst 5th players will head overseas, to NRL, retire or whatever.
But while Europe and Japan can pay equal or better money, players from the top 4/5ths will be tempted to go o/s too.
In the meantime, each incumbent Wallaby will have 25% fewer competitors for their spot.
March 10th 2018 @ 5:28pm
Ex force fan said
Tom Anderson, the sugar hit from moving from 5 teams to 4 will only last a year or two but lets assume you are correct….why is the Reds more competitive as they did not have the benefit of feeding from the Force carcass. Also why is the Brumbies less competitive (they even struggled against the Sunwolves) despite taking a big bite into the Force carcass? Your whole statement is based on the impact at the Rebels that had a feast at the Force carcass. Maybe you start with the answer you seek and then find evidence for it in a single result? Did you even consider that the Rebels are playing better because they have a better coach, that Thorn is forging a young Reds team without stars into a formidable combination and that the Brumbies is struggling as they have a new coach that is still finding his feet? A coach that does the basic rights took average teams from an almost national embarrassment to world champs, coaches like Christie, White, Jones, etc. NZ is dominating because they produce the best coaches…that then produce the best players. They put the horse in front of the cart….
There is a test waiting for you and you set yourself up for it. When the Aussie sides play the NZ sides……and if the NZ sides continue to beat one or more of our Ausies sides consistently (that is likely) then I would expect that you will call for the axing of another Superugby side to close the gap. Clearly the suger hit to going from 4 teams to 3 teams with larger playing groups should make the remaining teams prospective champions. Tom, if you fail this test, you are a hypocrite! I will point it out.
Australia could have had 5 competitive teams if they appointed the right coaches. That means that we could have had 115 players instead of 92 players playing every single week at Superugby level. Players like Hardwich, Ruru and Meakes could have the opportunity to show what they can do every week and develop into better players by playing against the best. The ARU killed a pathway, the long term negative impact of less players coming through the ranks will last much longer than this sugar hit.