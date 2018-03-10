Five things we learned from Brumbies vs Rebels

The Melbourne Rebels are top dogs in the Australia conference after a third straight win, while the Brumbies have slumped to a 1-2 record.

1) Referees should let their common sense prevail more often

After a string of cards and penalties that have left the rugby faithful nonplussed, the referees finally showed some common sense last night.

In the second half, Dane Haylett-Petty made contact with a Brumbies player while he was in the air. Lets not blag on about it, but there was nothing in it.

The referees convened and decided that Henry Speight’s interference complicated the situation. We hear that player safety is paramount all the time, and I agree, but these soft incidents in a full contact sport tells me that it’s governing bodies safeguarding themselves from legal action above all.

Lets just hope we move forward with the buzz phrase, common sense.

2) Despite the Force axing, four teams is the right amount for Australian Rugby

Before anyone kicks off here, I’m not praising the decision to cut the Force as a good call.

Australia can only handle four teams with our current depth, and the move back to four teams has been completely necessary.

Some competitiveness is a nice change from previous years. The Rebels are fielding a decent team now and could well top the conference.

Any other professional teams and the field is thinned too far.

I hope the Rebels continue their good form on the field because it’s good for rugby in Australia.

While the other teams have underperformed so far, they too have benefitted from the sprinkling of Force players to join their ranks. It’s much more sustainable for professional rugby in this country.

3) Amanaki Mafi and Isi Naisarani are the two most damaging No.8s in the conference

These blokes are devastating, end of. The Brumbies look at their best when Naisarani runs the ball, and boy does he run it well. Constantly makes yardage and is a physically dominant powerhouse around contact.

Similarly, Amenaki Mafi is terrorising opposition packs at the minute. What I would give to have this bloke eligible for Australia. He’s a genuine all-rounder, with great running, tackling, ball skills, pilfering and set piece nous.

Both these men lift their respective packs up a gear, and it kills me to know that both these men will be playing against the Wallabies, rather than for them.

4) The Brumbies have already lost their way

The return of Pocock can’t come soon enough for the hapless Brumbies. Predicted by many to win the conference with some ease, they’ve already suffered two consecutive and bad losses to the Reds and Rebels.

They’ve got a decent roster, but look disjointed, clunky and a complete shadow of their former selves.

Its not great signs in the nation’s capital, and they need to steer this ship away from the rocks, because the financial pressure of a failing Brumbies is something Rugby Australia and the community can ill afford.

5) Keep an eye on Jack Maddocks

The kid is an excitement machine, and its time to move him off the wing. As much as Debreczini was the touted youngster a few years ago, I like him less and less as the weeks go on.

Maddocks is a young fly-half who would benefit from playing outside Genia, and vice versa. Its fantastic for him he has joined a franchise well and truly on the rise, and he will benefit from being in an environment filled with optimism and promise.

He possesses speed, silky skills and a penchant for attacking rugby; if anyone was to lead the rugby renaissance in this country it could be Maddocks.