Hawthorn Hawks vs Carlton Blues: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog

Carlton won in a tight finish against a scrappy and inaccurate Hawthorn.
Hawthorn 13.19 (97)
Carlton 16.6 (102)
The Hawthorn Hawks and Carlton Blues will meet in their final JLT Community Series match on Saturday night, at the University of Tasmania Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:05pm AEDT.
Hawthorn had a positive start to their first JLT game against the Western Bulldogs, but faded in the second half where they kicked only three goals and seven behinds.
Jarman Impey, recruited from Port Adelaide, showed blistering pace last weekend in his first match in the brown and gold. However, as a forward he needs to contribute to the Hawks’ scoring.
Meanwhile, Carlton began with a very optimistic first game of the year against St Kilda, showing their young list is improving and will challenge more sides in season 2018.
Kicking 13 goals was a notable improvement by the Blues, who struggled to score big last year. They will need to continue in this fashion if they are to win games against stronger opposition.
Patrick Cripps had a damaging first quarter up forward, kicking two goals. Coach Brendon Bolton will have to decide how to best use his young midfielder in this match against Hawthorn.
It should be a tight game between these two teams, with Hawthorn beginning to gel and Carlton’s young list slowly becoming more experienced. Both will want to head into the AFL season in winning form.
Hawthorn have named a strong side for the final hit out of the pre-season. James Frawley and Conor Glass come in for Liam Shiels and David Mirra. Shiels pulled up sore from training early in the week and will not be risked, while Mirra is getting married.
Carlton’s Jacob Weitering and Sam Petrevski-Seton will play, after being late withdrawals from last week’s match. Cameron O’Shea has also been added to the squad, replacing Jarrod Garlett who got a knock to the shoulder against St Kilda.
Keep an eye on Paddy Dow. This kid was taken at pick 3 in last year’s draft and, despite losing teeth, was impressive in his first game for the Blues last week. Another strong performance through the midfield and up forward should see Dow be a shoo-in for round one.
Carlton were impressive last week against St Kilda, but Hawthorn is a new challenge for them. I wouldn’t expect Hawthorn to have it all their way, but they should get the job done against the Blues and head into the 2018 season with a win under their belt.
Hawthorn by 19.
Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:05pm AEDT.
11:40pm
Doctor Rotcod said | 11:40pm | ! Report
Here’s another team that did outstandingly well in the second half. 10.3 is a great return for lots of F50 pressure
Good to see Casboult holding his own in the ruck
10:40pm
Sarah Wildy said | 10:40pm | ! Report
Blues hold on against inaccurate Hawks
The Carlton Blues have held on to a final quarter lead to defeat the Hawthorn Hawks by five points, at the University of Tasmania Stadium.
In a scrappy game, Hawthorn started out the better team, but their inaccuracy in front of goals has left them with no JLT wins under their belt going into round one.
The Hawks pressured well, forcing turnovers inside their forward 50, but as Carlton found ways out of defence, they were quite impressive moving forward.
Shaun Burgoyne was silky around the ground as usual, but playing as a forward tonight he was a big contributor to the Hawks’ behind count with five of his own.
Luke Bruest and Jarman Impey were the most accurate Hawks players in front of goal with three majors each, while Tom Mitchell topped the disposals with 31, including 12 contested.
Impey was everywhere in the first five minutes of the game, gathering four quick disposals and showing his pace. However, it was how he settled into a small forward role in the Hawks’ forward line that was really great to see.
Zac Fisher began well up forward for Carlton, kicking two first quarter goals and fellow youngster Jack Silvagni also hit the scoreboard with two goals.
Dale Thomas top scored for the Blue though; with three second half goals he showed he deserved the contract extension and that he can still be in Carlton’s best 22.
Jarrod Pickett’s fast pace lit up Carlton’s forward line and he kicked two goals, as another contributor to the Blues high score line.
After last week’s impressive effort, draftee Paddy Dow was brought back down to earth with a tougher night tonight (8 disposals and 1 behind).
Having three extra players no doubt helped Carlton, and the fatigue factor may have hurt Hawthorn. But it was the Hawks inaccuracy – in both field kicking and goal kicking – that had them fall short.
The most positive take away for Carlton though, is that they scored big for the second time in a row and they managed to close it out in a tight contest.
Matthew Kreuzer (ankle) and Paul Puopolo (leg) are the injury concerns. After going off in the first quarter and not returning, it is unknown whether Kreuzer will be okay for round one in less than a fortnights time.
The Blues had two JLT Community Series wins, and will be confident heading into round one, while the Hawks have some work to do after two losses in their preseason.
Carlton will face Richmond on Thursday March 22 to open the 2018 AFL season, while Hawthorn will meet Collingwood, both are at the MCG.
Hawthorn: 13.19 (97)
Carlton: 16.6 (102)
10:26pm
Brinnx said | 10:26pm | ! Report
Col, yeah good to see Weitering show some good signs that he is going to be the player we all hope he will be.
Fisher, PIckett, Kennedy all played well, Daisy going to go down kicking and screaming it seems.
I’m going to get smashed for this, but I do see parallels with the Hawks sides of the mid 2000’s with our current side.
Man, If we have half the success of that side I will be thrilled. Gotta get that next premiership before the bombers beat us to it
10:00pm
Macca said | 10:00pm | ! Report
9:49pm
Brinnx said | 9:49pm | ! Report
Good signs for the Blues, but also a lot to be happy with as a Hawks supporter, Mitchell with 33, super coach god. Burgeoyne , man what a player.
The Blues are probably still going to get pumped by the Tiger round one, but better times are ahead for us Blues supporters.
10:09pm
Col from Brissie said | 10:09pm | ! Report
A lot to like Brinnx. A pretty even team performance with Cripps getting back into form and a good first game from Weitering. Fisher looked good early with some run through the centre and a couple of goals and Pickett showed some blistering speed. Losing Kreuzer early had Casboult taking on the main rucking role with an occasional chop out from Mackay. I thought Levi did a good job in the ruck in the middle and around the ground.
9:48pm
Drago said | 9:48pm | ! Report
You little beauty.
9:48pm
Sarah Wildy said | 9:48pm | ! Report
Carlton win in a tight finish against a scrappy and inaccurate Hawthorn.
Hawthorn: 13.19 (97)
Carlton: 16.6 (102)
Goals
Hawks: Bruest 3, Impey 3, Puopolo 2, Henderson 2, Gunston, Smith, Morrison
Blues: Thomas 3, Fisher 2, Pickett 2, Silvagni 2, Casboult, Kennedy, Lamb, Cripps, E Curnow, Mullett, Wright
Disposals
Hawks: Mitchell 31, Burgoyne 25, Howe 23
Blues: Cripps 29, Weitering 26, Murphy 23
For those interested in AFL Fantasy
Hawks: Mitchell 121, Gunston 112, Impey 104
Blues: Weitering 106
9:43pm
Sarah Wildy said | 9:43pm | ! Report
Full time
Carlton get a 5 point win.
Two JLT wins for Carlton and finally they crack the 100 points (it definitely has been a while since that happened)!
Hawthorn: 13.19 (97)
Carlton: 16.6 (102)
9:41pm
Sarah Wildy said | 9:41pm | ! Report
BEHIND HAWTHORN
Impey’s kick from outside fifty is touched on the line.
Hawthorn: 13.19 (97)
Carlton: 16.6 (102)