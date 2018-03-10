Live scores
Live Commentary
Reds : 20
vs
Bulls : 14
| Fulltime
 

How to watch and live stream Super W 2018 full fixture and TV guide

The Roar Roar Guru

By The Roar,

Tagged:
 ,

0 Have your say

    Super Rugby is joining the women’s sport revolution with the launch of the Super W competition in 2018.

    The competition features five teams including each of Australia’s Super Rugby franchises – including the Western Force, no longer a part of Super Rugby but represented here.

    The season kicks on on Saturday March 10. If you’re looking to watch it online or on your TV or just want to see what the fixture is, we’ve got it all right here.

    TV

    Every match of the Super W season will be broadcast live via Fox Sports 501.

    The vast majority of matches will be shown live on Fox Sports 505. However, two of the matches during the season will be shown on Fox Sports 501.

    These matches at the ones on Sunday 11 March, and Sunday 25 March – on all other dates, you’ll find Super W coverage on Fox Sports 505.

    Live stream

    Because every match is live on Foxtel, that means it’s possible to live stream the matches using either the Foxtel App if you already have a Foxtel TV subscription, or Foxtel Now if you don’t.

    Fixture

    The season will be played across five rounds with two matches per week, and one of the five teams having a bye in each round.

    The top two teams will qualify for the Super W Final, which will be delayed until the weekend of 20 April in order to accommodate a break for Rugby Sevens at the Commonwealth Games.

    Date Time Home team Away team Venue
    Round 1
    Sat Mar 10 5:00 PM Queensland NSW Suncorp Stadium
    Sun Mar 11 6:00 PM Western Force Melbourne Rebels Cottesloe Rugby Club
    Round 2
    Sat Mar 17 5:00 PM Brumbies Queensland GIO Stadium
    Sun Mar 18 1:30 PM NSW Western Force Allianz Stadium
    Round 3
    Sat Mar 24 3:00 PM NSW Brumbies Warringah Rugby Park
    Sun Mar 25 2:30 PM Queensland Melbourne Rebels Ballymore Stadium
    Round 4
    Fri Mar 30 5:00 PM Melbourne Rebels Brumbies AAMI Park
    Sat Mar 31 6:00 PM Western Force Queensland Kingsway Sporting Complex
    Round 5
    Sat Apr 7 3:00 PM Melbourne Rebels NSW Box Hill Rugby Club
    Sat Apr 7 5:00 PM Brumbies Western Force GIO Stadium
    Roarers, we've made some big upgrades to The Roar recently. If you notice any areas of the site not working as expected, please get in contact with us and let us know.

    This video is trending right now! Submit your videos for the chance to win a share of $10,000!

    Have Your Say



    If not logged in, please enter your name and email before submitting your comment. Please review our comments policy before posting on the Roar.

    Explore:
    ,

    © 2018 The Roar - Your Sports Opinion