How to watch and live stream Super W 2018 full fixture and TV guide

Super Rugby is joining the women’s sport revolution with the launch of the Super W competition in 2018.

The competition features five teams including each of Australia’s Super Rugby franchises – including the Western Force, no longer a part of Super Rugby but represented here.

The season kicks on on Saturday March 10. If you’re looking to watch it online or on your TV or just want to see what the fixture is, we’ve got it all right here.

TV

Every match of the Super W season will be broadcast live via Fox Sports 501.

The vast majority of matches will be shown live on Fox Sports 505. However, two of the matches during the season will be shown on Fox Sports 501.

These matches at the ones on Sunday 11 March, and Sunday 25 March – on all other dates, you’ll find Super W coverage on Fox Sports 505.

Live stream

Because every match is live on Foxtel, that means it’s possible to live stream the matches using either the Foxtel App if you already have a Foxtel TV subscription, or Foxtel Now if you don’t.

Fixture

The season will be played across five rounds with two matches per week, and one of the five teams having a bye in each round.

The top two teams will qualify for the Super W Final, which will be delayed until the weekend of 20 April in order to accommodate a break for Rugby Sevens at the Commonwealth Games.