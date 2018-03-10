Hurricanes vs Crusaders: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Match result:
The Hurricanes have enhanced their reputation as the Crusaders’ Super Rugby bogey team with a 29-19 win in Wellington.
Final score
Hurricanes 29
Crusaders 19
Match preview:
It is the battle of two New Zealand heavyweights when 2016 champions the Hurricanes take on the table-topping defending champions the Crusaders in a mouth-watering clash at Westpac Stadium this Saturday. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 5:30pm AEDT.
The Hurricanes were the only team to beat the impressive Crusaders in last year’s competition.
After a narrow loss to the Bulls in the opening round, the Hurricanes put in a dominant performance against the Jaguares. They ran in five tries in a strong 34-9 win away from home.
Mercurial fly-half Beauden Barrett will line-up against his former team and in the process making his 100th appearance for the Hurricanes.
He joins the stellar club including Tana Umaga, Conrad Smith and Rodney So’oailo among those who have achieved the landmark. Coach Chris Boyd has named an unchanged starting 15 from last week.
For the Hurricanes to continue their impressive record at home against their opponents, they need Barrett to dictate the pace and lead his forwards across the park.
The Crusaders have been winless in the capital since 2012. However, scoring 90 points in two matches and a five-match unbeaten run in Super Rugby, it is no surprise that they are the favourites to go back to back.
Young five-eighth Richie Mo’unga will be replaced by Mitchell Hunt after fracturing his jaw in the clash with the Stormers.
Flankers Heiden Bedwell-Curtis and Matt Todd will also return to the starting line-up. Jack Goodhue made his first All-Black appearance last year and expect the young outside centre to impress further this year.
The former New Zealand sevens international is strong and intelligent beyond his years and will definitely be one of the stars of the Crusaders outstanding backline.
Prediction
Even without Mo’unga expect the Crusaders to continue their winning run and win for the first time in 6 years at Wellington.
Crusaders by 12.
8:23pm
Shakti Gounden said | 8:23pm
Match report
Hurricanes claim an important win against the Crusaders
The Wellington Hurricanes continued their dominance at Westpac Stadium with a scintillating 29-19 win against the defending champions, the Crusaders.
In champion fly-half Beauden Barrett’s 100th super rugby match for the club, the Hurricanes put in an almost flawless first 40 minutes which proved to be crucial in the win.
The Crusaders have not beaten the Hurricanes at the nation’s capital since 2012 and things did not start well. Firstly, early injuries to captain Sam Whitelock and inside centre Ryan Crotty and then a strong try to Hurricanes’ tireless prop Chris Eves meant it will be a long night for the champions.
The first half belonged to full-back Jordie Barrett whose outstanding and incisive breaks put the Crusaders under the pump. In the 13th minute, a magical backline move that showed the attacking potency of the Hurricanes backline. Firstly Julian Savea, the both the Barrett brothers and finally TJ Perenara who crashed over to extend the lead to 14-0 in as many minutes.
If that was not impressive then speedy winger Ben Lam got into the act from a Barrett pass deep in their own half and sprinting away to shock the Crusaders. Crusaders pulled a try back with replacement winger Manasa Mataele breaking numerous tackles and finishing of a bust made by hooker Codie Taylor.
But almost immediately from the kick-off, Crusaders fly-half Mitchell Hunt’s clearing kick was charged down, and centre Matt Proctor dived over to take the Hurricanes into the break with a lead of 26-5.
If the first half was expansive, the second was defined by grittiness and toughness. The Crusaders started dominating the set-pieces and especially the scrum. They hit back with converted tries No.8 Jordan Taufua and then to Michael Alaalatoa to cut the lead to seven.
However, poor handling and some solid defending by the Hurricanes held the Crusaders at bay. Jordie Barrett capped off a match-winning penalty thirteen minutes from fulltime to hand the Hurricanes a 29-19 win.
7:48pm
Kia Kaha said | 7:48pm
After a punishing travel schedule and they come up with that! Too good. Well done Hurricanes.
7:33pm
Shakti Gounden said | 7:33pm
FULLTIME!
A game of two halves by these two great Kiwi teams. The first could be described as scintillating and the second a tough grind. But in the end, it was the Hurricanes who continued their dominance against the Crusaders at Wellington.
A ruthless first 40 set up the match for the Hurricanes with Jordie Barrett running the Crusaders ragged with exhilarating breaks to set up some outstanding tries for the Hurricanes. Tries to the tireless Chris Eves who played the whole 80 minutes, impressive scrumhalf TJ Perenara and backs Proctor and Lam gave them a crucial 14 point lead at the break. Crusaders showed great skill at the breakdown and tries to Alaalatoa, Mataele and Taufua got them back in the match but poor execution and handling cost them. Lots of things to work on but an impressive match between the two NZ heavyweights.
Hurricanes 29
Crusaders 19
7:24pm
Shakti Gounden said | 7:24pm
85′ PENALTY
CRUSADER STRONG SCRUM!
We play on with them restarting from the liineout. Hurricanes though win scrum!
HURRICANES: 29
CRUSADERS: 19
7:32pm
Machpants said | 7:32pm
That’ll do nicely boys, proved me wrong. Great game
7:21pm
Shakti Gounden said | 7:21pm
Hurricanes finishing the games stronger. Still giving their all to get over the line. Going for the scrum. We are well past the 80!
7:20pm
Mac said | 7:20pm
Name me one current Australian side that could match these two goliaths of the game
7:16pm
Shakti Gounden said | 7:16pm
78‘ – Hurricanes have an ever present danger with the ball in hand. Nearly created something from their own 22 with Perenara breaking free but at the breakdown they lost the ball forward. Seems like the Crusaders will once again go home empty handed from Westpac Stadium.
Hurricanes: 29
Crusaders : 19
7:13pm
Shakti Gounden said | 7:13pm
76‘ – A piercing run by Todd for the Crusaders but once again ball lost under immense pressure. Romano did not like that. Was brewing.
Hurricanes: 29
Crusaders : 19
7:11pm
Shakti Gounden said | 7:11pm
But the Crusaders have been very poor with their handling tonight. Lets the Canes off the hook.
7:10pm
Shakti Gounden said | 7:10pm
74‘ – Maul goes all wrong for the Crusaders and the Hurricanes with the back of B Barrett kicks into touch. Good field position for the Crusaders.
Hurricanes: 29
Crusaders : 19
7:08pm
Shakti Gounden said | 7:08pm
72‘ – Drummond gives it to the dangerous Manasa Mataele who kicks it forwards and Hurricanes with some trouble kicks it into touch. Important 8 minutes. Can the Canes hold on.
Hurricanes: 29
Crusaders : 19