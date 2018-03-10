Hurricanes vs Crusaders: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Match result:

The Hurricanes have enhanced their reputation as the Crusaders’ Super Rugby bogey team with a 29-19 win in Wellington.

Final score

Hurricanes 29

Crusaders 19

Match preview:

It is the battle of two New Zealand heavyweights when 2016 champions the Hurricanes take on the table-topping defending champions the Crusaders in a mouth-watering clash at Westpac Stadium this Saturday. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 5:30pm AEDT.

The Hurricanes were the only team to beat the impressive Crusaders in last year’s competition.

After a narrow loss to the Bulls in the opening round, the Hurricanes put in a dominant performance against the Jaguares. They ran in five tries in a strong 34-9 win away from home.

Mercurial fly-half Beauden Barrett will line-up against his former team and in the process making his 100th appearance for the Hurricanes.

He joins the stellar club including Tana Umaga, Conrad Smith and Rodney So’oailo among those who have achieved the landmark. Coach Chris Boyd has named an unchanged starting 15 from last week.

For the Hurricanes to continue their impressive record at home against their opponents, they need Barrett to dictate the pace and lead his forwards across the park.

The Crusaders have been winless in the capital since 2012. However, scoring 90 points in two matches and a five-match unbeaten run in Super Rugby, it is no surprise that they are the favourites to go back to back.

Young five-eighth Richie Mo’unga will be replaced by Mitchell Hunt after fracturing his jaw in the clash with the Stormers.

Flankers Heiden Bedwell-Curtis and Matt Todd will also return to the starting line-up. Jack Goodhue made his first All-Black appearance last year and expect the young outside centre to impress further this year.

The former New Zealand sevens international is strong and intelligent beyond his years and will definitely be one of the stars of the Crusaders outstanding backline.

Prediction

Even without Mo’unga expect the Crusaders to continue their winning run and win for the first time in 6 years at Wellington.

Crusaders by 12.

