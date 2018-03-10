Matt Lodge emerges from hurricane to put in a shift

Rightly or wrongly, Matt Lodge the person has become the most controversial figure in rugby league. In fact, it’s difficult to remember an individual creating more of a storm before a ball was even kicked in an NRL season.
All of this, without the man himself saying a word.
I’m not here to talk about Lodge the person though. That’s been done. Over and over.
I want to talk about Lodge the footballer. The footballer who, according to some, shouldn’t have played on Thursday night. The footballer who played in a team that were utterly and convincingly defeated.
Through all of that however, emerged the giant front rower, head held high after putting in a highly impressive shift.
Remember, this is a man who hadn’t played NRL football in over two years.
A man who’s lived with a blow torch in his face for nearly that entire time. A man, however, who can seriously play.
League Videos See more »
Just last week, coach Wayne Bennett caused jaws to hit the floor when, after being asked why he signed Lodge, responded by simply stating he rates him as a player. The supposed arrogance was baffling to many. On Thursday night however, we saw what he meant.
Despite being directly at fault for what will inventively be the headline moment of the night, throwing a horrid intercept pass which led to a Ben Hunt try, Lodge took the ball to the line with real gusto.
Despite being booed, jeered, sledged and niggled for 80 minutes and then some, Lodge ran for over 100 metres.
It wasn’t a world-beating performance by any means, but in the grand scheme of things, it was impressive.
Darius Boyd, while possibly playing the classic Queensland antagoniser, recently put out feelers for Lodge to eventually earn a NSW Origin jersey. While that would be a monumental long shot in 2018, if Lodge keeps his head down and just plays football, he’ll get there eventually.
Matthew Lodge the footballer is good enough to do that.
March 10th 2018 @ 8:45am
Chris Wright said | March 10th 2018 @ 8:45am | ! Report
Thats not what I saw on Thursday Night. Whilst one game does not make a career, Lodge has great size and physical ability yes. But he was sluglish and did not make a great impact. Whilst he was the best Brisbane forward on the night his pack was completely dominated by the Dragons forwards who easily made yardage and held Brisbane in check. Your story was saying on that performance Thursday he should be great. I was not convinced and I have to say that with so many player losses last year (not just Ben Hunt) I think Brisbane are in for a very tough year.
March 10th 2018 @ 10:18am
Simoc said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:18am | ! Report
I thought Lodge did well in a poor Brisbane effort. It looked Like Thaiday just turned up to pick up his pay cheque. Two seasons too many for him. Such idiocy from the fools criticising Lodge. How can he pay anything if he is not earning by playing footy. The victims and his critics are indeed dummies like the failed NSW coach Laurie Daley.
March 10th 2018 @ 11:54am
Nick Ferris said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:54am | ! Report
Someone say slugish performance? I say thugish. There were a few instances of foul play, but the one that stands out is the Jack De Belin try where after going through two playersand landing over the tryline Matt Lodge comes in from the side and brings his knee up into the ribcage of De Belin. The try was scored, but Lodge felt he needed to do this. A scuffle broke out afterwards, but nothing was done. Par for the course.