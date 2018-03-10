NRL Round 1 Canterbury Bulldogs vs Melbourne Storm preview and prediction

The Bulldogs are under have a new head coach and new board but will that be enough to topple the defending premiers in the opening round?

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Melbourne Storm at Perth Stadium

The Bulldogs and Storm kick off a crackerjack double-header in Perth on Saturday, as Rugby League takes two showpiece games west to open season 2018.

There have been plenty of changes around the Bulldogs in the off-season, with new head coach Dean Pay replacing Des Hasler after the Bulldogs finished in 11th spot in 2017, missing the finals for the first time in six seasons.

The Melbourne Storm will be determined to become the first side in 25 years to go back-to-back after a dominant 2017 saw them lose just four games on their way to claiming the Minor Premiership and winning the grand final.

History

The Bulldogs have a strong overall record over the Storm, with 21 victories from 38 games.

Last season, these sides met only once, way back in Round 1, with the Storm hanging on for a 12-6 win in wild conditions at Belmore Oval.

In 2016, the Bulldogs caused somewhat of a boilover, holding on for an 18-12 victory over the Storm in Melbourne.

They also ambushed the Storm in 2015 in what was their return to Belmore, winning 20-4.

Canterbury Bulldogs scouting report

The Bulldogs are one of a number of clubs with some big signings, with both Kieran Foran and Aaron Woods making their debuts for the club.

Foran comes to his fourth club in four years, and is under plenty of pressure to help steer a Bulldogs’ side around the paddock that has looked rudderless in the halves over the past couple of seasons.

Moses Mbye will also be severely tested in his first full game back at fullback, after playing the previous few years in the halves and at hooker.

Melbourne Storm scouting report

The Storm come into this game with a few positional changes, with Billy Slater ruled out after injuring his shoulder in the World Club Challenge.

Cam Munster, who has had an off-season in the headlines for the wrong reasons, will start at fullback, with Ryley Jacks partnering Brodie Croft in the halves.

Verdict – Storm by 1-6

This Canterbury forward pack are going to come out fired up, and make this game a far closer result than most people expect.

The Bulldog have enjoyed good trial form and, while it’s hard to be confident off trials, they are probably slightly more ready than the Storm who would have had a shorter pre-season, and have lost Billy Slater for this game.

I’m still leaning slightly towards the Storm, given the quality in their side, but this game will be close throughout and be decided in the final ten minutes with the Storm winning by 1-6 points.