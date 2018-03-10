NRL Round 1 South Sydney Rabbitohs vs New Zealand Warriors preview and prediction

The Rabbitohs and Warriors will both be looking to rebound from disappointing 2017 when they lock horns in Perth in Round 1. Who will come out on top and why?

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs New Zealand Warriors at Optus Stadium

Both the Rabbitohs and Warriors will be looking to rebound from disappointing 2017 seasons when they lock horns at Perth’s Optus Stadium to open their 2018 season.

The Rabbitohs are under new leadership with Anthony Seibold having taken over from Michael Maguire after the side finished in 12th place in both 2016 and 2017.

The Warriors are in their second season under Steve Kearney after another underwhelming effort last season, finishing 13th with just seven victories, to make it six straight seasons outside the finals after making the Grand Final back in 2011.

History

Interestingly, these two sides have only met four times since 2013. The Warriors have an awful recent record though against the Rabbitohs, having lost six in a row against Souths, including being well beaten 38-24 at ANZ Stadium in Round 24 of last season.

The Warriors have a truly awful record in Perth, having lost all ten games they have played in the West, with the 10-hour plane trip perhaps taking its toll.

South Sydney Rabbitohs’ scouting report

The Rabbitohs have named a pretty strong side with just about a full list of fit and available players.

Greg Inglis makes his long-awaited return in the centres, after missing virtually the entire season in 2017 after tearing his ACL against the Tigers in Round1 last season.

Damien Cook has won the race for the hooking spot, with Robbie Farah consigned to reserve grade, while Tevita Tatola wins a spot on the bench.

New Zealand Warriors’ scouting report

The Warriors have made a raft of selection changes to start their campaign, with seven newcomers, including debutant Sam Cook having been named in the side.

Cook claimed a spot as the interchange hooker. Ligi Sao will start at lock, with Simon Mannering out injured.

New signing Blake Green will start alongside Shaun Johnson in the halves, with the recently re-signed Roger Tuivasa-Sheck starting at fullback.

Verdict – Souths 13+ in a high scoring game

This has the potential to be a really entertaining game, with both sides playing some expansive football.

I just can’t possibly take the Warriors given their atrocious record away from home, and given they are none from ten in Perth over the years.

I don’t think the Rabbitohs will have it all their own way, however, they have had a strong pre-season and new coaches usually enjoy a honeymoon period early on, so I’m expecting a big performance from Souths.

This game will be high scoring, with Souths scoring in the 30s, while the Warriors score in the 20s, but Souths to win by a couple of tries.