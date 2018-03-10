NRL Round 1 Wests Tigers vs Sydney Rooster preview and prediction

Can the Tigers break a run of 10 straight losses against the Roosters in Round 1 at ANZ Stadium? They are heavy underdogs to do so.

Wests Tigers vs Sydney Roosters at ANZ Stadium

The Roosters will be looking to continue their dominance over the Tigers in recent years when they collide in Round 1 at ANZ Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Roosters go into 2018 as equal Premiership favourites, having made two massive signings in Cooper Cronk and James Tedesco, to bolster an already loaded roster.

The Roosters will have plenty of pressure on them in 2018, having lost three Preliminary Finals in the past four seasons, and failing in the finals despite outstanding regular seasons.

The Tigers have virtually a whole new team and are very much in rebuilding mode under Ivan Cleary, having missed the finals in each of the last six seasons.

Having lost James Tedesco and Aaron Woods, the Tigers will be relying on the likes of Josh Reynolds and Russell Packer to help fill the void.

History

The Roosters love playing the Wests Tigers, having won all of the last tem clashes between the clubs, as well as 14 of the past 15.

The last game between the two clubs was actually a close one, with the Roosters winning 22-18 after the Tigers came storming back in the second half.

Before that, the previous seven of the Roosters’ victories have been dominant, with all of them being achieved by a margin greater than 13 points.

When the sides met earlier in 2017 at Campbelltown, the Roosters ran out 40-18 winners.

Wests Tigers’ scouting report

The Tigers have named an interesting side with both David Nofoaluma and Chris McQueen starting the season in Reserve Grade.

Ivan Cleary has picked a side based around effort in pre-season and form in the trials, with Robbie Rochow winning a surprise start in the back row, and Pita Godinet in the starting hooking berth.

Josh Reynolds will make his debut for the Club, with all eyes on seeing how he teams up with Luke Brooks.

Sydney Roosters’ scouting report

James Tedesco will be out for a huge game against his old club in his debut for the Roosters. Tedesco was impressive in his only trial game against Manly, scoring a couple of tries, and could severely test the Tigers on the edges where they lack a bit of speed.

Cooper Cronk will be looking to settle into life at Bondi with a polished display, with Luke Keary named on an extended bench after breaking his jaw in the pre-season.

Verdict – Roosters by 14 to 22

There is just such a huge gulf in quality between these two sides on paper, it’s scary.

I actually thought the Tigers might be capable of ambushing the Roosters, particularly up front early in this game. However the side they have named is underwhelming.

If the Roosters can match the Tigers in the forwards, they could have an absolute field day, as they’re 1-7 and not on the same planet as the Tigers.

Being Round 1, you might give the Tigers a puncher’s chance of an upset, but I can’t see it.