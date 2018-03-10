The NRL Saturday Synopsis

With a continued number of pre-weekend matches in the NRL, the editors at The Roar have charged me with the responsibility of identifying a few key moments and points of interest from the early games of each round.
This will manifest itself in my NRL Saturday Synopsis each week, which I hope you enjoy.
Round 1 usually produces upsets galore yet the early match-ups this year were so close to call, nothing would surprise. While never definitive, the early rounds do say much about the preparation of teams and can often provide pointers for future form.
In that spirit, what do we take from the initial confrontations of 2018?
#1 The Dragons have some teeth and the Broncos will struggle
Much pre-season commentary suggested the Dragons’ improvement in 2017, despite the late season collapse, was set to continue with an ever-improving side and new signings that created depth in the squad.
Was there ever a better opportunity than a Round 1 contest against the Broncos outside their comfy Friday night slot? In hindsight, probably not, and the Dragons put the northerners to the sword in the second half, in a performance that instilled much belief back into the Red V.
Could this be the Dragons side that finally rises from the ashes of the 2010 premiership and impacts the competition in a meaningful way come semi-final time?
Contrastingly, the Broncos might be in for a year of despair. With such a youthful halves combination and far too much resting on the always fragile shoulders of Darius Boyd, the Broncos look nothing like the dominant force they have been for, well, forever. It appears they may struggle this season without an injection of direction and purpose in the halves.
#2 The Knights are obviously improved and Manly are there or thereabouts
One of the most interesting questions around the performance of the teams looking to improve in 2018, has been the recruitment and energy around the Newcastle Knights. Test number one has been passed with flying colours and a Friday night win against the Eagles, with golden child Mitchell Pearce at the helm, will have the Hunter rocking.
Manly will be disappointed yet not forlorn. Trent Barrett has done well with his team since his appointment and the Club, according to many, should be around the mark when it comes to finals football in 2018.
Personally, I am not convinced, with the reliance on Daly Cherry-Evans and a lack of alternative options around the ruck, providing the major challenge and a definite hurdle when it comes to toppling the big guns of the NRL.
#3 JT is still JT in close games
Watching Cronulla Coach Shane Flanagan throw the kitchen sink he had ripped from the dressing room wall at the North Queensland Cowboys, as well as the collective sinks of just about every resident of the shire, it became clear once again, that the man who has played 300 games in the NRL is as much a champion as he ever was.
Johnathan Thurston kept his troops calm and composed throughout the later stages of the second-half against Cronulla and the Cowboys walked away with a win, despite never hitting their straps.
#4 Touch it with the foot?
After constant pleas from fans and journalists to mandate the engagement of the foot in the play-the-ball, the NRL had apparently come to the party. Sadly, after watching the first three games of the weekend, it appears nothing has changed.
Talk is cheap when no action is taken and observation and commentary reverted to ‘the intention to strike with the foot’, far too quickly for my liking. In a game where collision and contact are valued heavily, more legislature in the play-the-ball would open the game up considerably and provide increased entertainment for the ticket paying fans.
All this after three matches? What a season we are in for if the first matches are anything to go by.
Enjoy the remainder of the weekend, good luck with your tips and I’ll be back next Saturday with my thoughts on the Friday night action.
Nambawan said | March 10th 2018 @ 8:08am | ! Report
Early days yet but Manly certainly look vulnerable at 5/8. Croker may come good but at the present time he is very inexperienced. Not sure what the alternative is.
On the other hand new second rower Tanginoa does look the goods with a very powerful and effective display.
Manly’s discipline also was poor and ultimately cost them the game.
March 10th 2018 @ 9:02am
Hard Yards said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:02am | ! Report
Hold the phone; Manly were playing two teams last night. One was the Knights, and the other was the NRL. If anybody was wondering what the referees got up to over Summer, we now know they were on secondment to the Clinton Foundation.
Honestly, I like the Knights and they’re probably everyone’s second favourite team, but that game was a blatant display of match fixing which strikes at the heart of the integrity of the game. Blatant, not any degree of subtlety at all. I mean, where’s the fun in it if the NRL has pre-determined which side they want to win, and then in full sight goes about making it happen? An absolute disgrace.
The Knights pick up the two points, but really the NRL should receive the two points. In fact, the NRL should feature on the points ladder so we can see how they’re doing throughout the season, because on last night’s example its clear they intend to manipulate the results and the ladder to fit their own script. We’ll be seeing it in other games for sure. Its a cancer that’ll end up killing the game off because the element of competition between two teams – which is what everyone shows up for – is being disabled and put in a wheel chair.
March 10th 2018 @ 9:11am
Kenw said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:11am | ! Report
It’s hard to lose in golden point isn’t it? There’s always next week.
March 10th 2018 @ 9:28am
eagleJack said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:28am | ! Report
Consistency from the refs was poor and they certainly got caught up by the vocal crowd but that happens. We’ll get plenty of calls we don’t deserve at Brookie this year.
Crucial errors and discipline cost Manly. You can’t complete at 67% while your opposition completes at 87% and expect to win consistently. But there was plenty to take out of the game. The forwards rolled up the field with relative ease, and the team created plenty of opportunities. A lack of polish killed them but that’s ok for Round 1.
Discipline was a problem last year and it looks to be again this year. I love Jurbo. But he needs to curb the constant chat at the referees. There is zero upside to it.
March 10th 2018 @ 10:42am
Glenn said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:42am | ! Report
Dunno about the talking to refs bit having no upside, Cam Smith does it incessantly and never seems to hurt him or his team. Bit annoying but when the opposition captain is waved away but Smith talks with impunity!
March 10th 2018 @ 11:19am
eagleJack said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:19am | ! Report
True, but Jurbo isn’t the captain
March 10th 2018 @ 9:43am
MAX said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:43am | ! Report
The problem is the game has only one top referee… Matt Cecchin.
March 10th 2018 @ 10:05am
eagleJack said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:05am | ! Report
Sad but true MAX. Cecchin was outstanding on Thursday night.
The rest aren’t up to standard. But I’ve given up worrying about it. I wouldn’t in a million years become a referee. So I can’t expect other competent people to either.
March 10th 2018 @ 10:35am
Glenn said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:35am | ! Report
I like conspiracy theories as well Hard Yards. Are you talking about last nites game or the Parra v Storm finals game where every inconsistent ruling went against the Eels?
March 10th 2018 @ 10:51am
Goerge said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:51am | ! Report
Agree
So many examples I can think off but the following 2 took the cake-
1. 2016 final between The Broncos and Titans.
2. The whole 2013 Season where SBW and the Roosters were handed the Trophy
But in truth, it happens every week.
March 10th 2018 @ 11:07am
Hard Yards said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:07am | ! Report
That’s another example. The Eels were snookered before they ran out onto the field. People are just sick of this now.
Look I don’t begrudge the Knights a win – I don’t think anyone does, and I hope they have plenty more this year. They’ve had a few years in the desert and it’s good for the comp not to have an easybeat side in it. Manly will have more wins than them this year,. But suspense is good. Genuine suspense is what I’m advocating for based on play and the bounce of the ball.
The NRL should find different ways to even the comp out, off the top of my head maybe short term salary cap exemptions based on whether you’ve been flogged for the last three years, but not manipulating the game onfield to achieve a result. It’s just an insult to the intelligence.
March 10th 2018 @ 11:41am
Nat said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:41am | ! Report
To early for all this HY. 67% completion rate and 11/9 penalty count. Maybe just one for offside on the line but even that was 50/50 but we all know the refs set standards in rnd 1. Knights had far more penalties against them until Eagles had a run of 4 in a row. You should be more concerned about the 41 missed tackles and 17 errors that let them into the game than ref blaming.
March 10th 2018 @ 11:50am
eagleJack said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:50am | ! Report
It’s never the penalties given. It’s the ones not given. Knights were continuously flopping and working the players on the ground. One side was getting penalised for these indiscretions. One was not.
But consistency has never been the hallmark of NRL referees. Unless being consistently poor is a metric to be proud of.
We are so used to it now that we just trot out the “swings and roundabouts” line. Knowing that they will, at one point, go easy on your team and punish the other.
March 10th 2018 @ 12:36pm
Nat said | March 10th 2018 @ 12:36pm | ! Report
You had me thinking I missed something that is easier picked up if at the game but flopping isn’t one. Gotta say I didn’t see that, let alone continuously. Mind you, the rushing and arguing with the ref isn’t going to lend yourselves to a favourable call/no call.
March 10th 2018 @ 12:01pm
Fraser said | March 10th 2018 @ 12:01pm | ! Report
“The fix is in!” “It’s a rort!” “That’s BS.”
The exact phrases coming from Newcastle fans when the referee awarded one of the softest penalties in history to make it Golden Point. It’s almost like they engineered it (sarcasm).
We are 3 games in and you guys are already blaming the referees. It’s going to be a long season for the tinfoil folks.
March 10th 2018 @ 10:49am
Joe said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:49am | ! Report
Home town decisions has always been a thing and the louder the crowd the more it seems to lean towards the home side. That crowd last night was pretty awesome for a first game and a team that has got the wooden spoon 3 years in a row so they sure got a lot more decisions go there way.
March 10th 2018 @ 12:12pm
DP Schaefer said | March 10th 2018 @ 12:12pm | ! Report
Hard Yards, I think your review is tainted by some Sea Eagle eyes. While I didn’t see it live the highlights certainly don’t show a game where the result was contrived. If that had ben the case, Manly wouldn’t have been given a last minute penalty to even up and I didn’t see the ref jump in front of DCE when he took a FG shot to win the game. There’s no conspiracy theory here, maybe some ref errors that happen each week.
March 10th 2018 @ 8:25am
Kangajets said | March 10th 2018 @ 8:25am | ! Report
Stuart
The knights winning in front of a good crowd on the back of the Newcastle Jets success is making Newcastle a much prouder sport city again .
The jets and knights will feed off each other and the crowds positive energy.
March 10th 2018 @ 9:08am
Forty Twenty said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:08am | ! Report
The ref got AFB for not playing the ball correctly in a penalty which hurt badly. Correct decision , but did any other player get penalised in the three games? This is what the coaches refer to each year. Consistency and the lack of it.
Manly were well on top in the forwards yet lost a game where it was mistakes were costly. I can’t remember one time where our player left the ground to catch the ball and didn’t drop it. Turbo got in a perfect position to score off a bomb and did well except he dropped the ball.
Croker showed a lot of promise at 5/8 with some strong defence and running but will need to hang onto the ball when the pass isn’t on.
A feature of a couple of the games was some poor defence out in the centres which let in some tries.
It will be interesting to see how these teams progress from here. Can Jack Bird have an impact at the Broncos? He had some pretty big wraps on him in a big year at the Sharks but they are in trouble if him and Milford peaked and are on the slide.
Milford was playing behind a beaten pack but he seems to be lacking spark despite this.
March 10th 2018 @ 11:47am
Griffo said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:47am | ! Report
There was a penalty last night against the Cowboys for that too.
March 10th 2018 @ 9:30am
The Barry said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:30am | ! Report
Are people really writing off the Broncos so quickly?
The Broncos handling was awful, so yes if they do that every week for the rest of the year, they’ll struggle. But how likely is that?
I get that Milford and Nikorima didn’t really fire a shot but how often did the Broncs have the ball in the Dragons 20. They didn’t have the opportunity to do anything.
As for playing the ball with the foot…. just change the rule so that the person playing the ball has to lift his foot and roll the ball underneath the foot. That prevents a player rolling the ball between his legs.
Touching the ball with the foot increases the likelihood of errors at dummy half. It’s not a skill
The rule is an anachronism to when the ruck was a contest for the ball.
Does the rule in its current form add any value to the game? No.
Does it add a massive grey area with the potential for inconsistency and controversy. Yes.
It seems obvious. Change the rule. Problem solved.
March 10th 2018 @ 9:53am
Tom Rock said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:53am | ! Report
The poor performance by the Broncos was just a bit of Bennett gamesmanship. All part of the master coach’s master plan. Throw a few games, get people to write them off, use that to motivate his squad, then come home with a wet sail in September. Brilliant.
March 10th 2018 @ 10:15am
Stuart Thomas said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:15am | ! Report
He’ll need to sort out those halves and develop his attack further, which he is more than capable of doing. So much to talk about and we haven’t even seen the dogs, raiders or eels yet.
March 10th 2018 @ 10:44am
Joe said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:44am | ! Report
Totally agree about playing the ball under the foot.
March 10th 2018 @ 12:00pm
steveng said | March 10th 2018 @ 12:00pm | ! Report
TB, I agree with you 100%, the NRL should either introduce ‘a contest for the ball’ like in the old days or persist with this current way of ‘rolling the ball between the feet’ as the play the ball. The current way, was a thing that was introduced over the years into Australian RL and it progressed from there, to the strange ways of playing the ball that we have today. I know that the NRL wants to quicken the game up but, they should be consistent if they want to stamp this out or not? It’s a cancer now, as most players don’t want to or I don’t think they know ‘how to play the ball properly’ or a combination of both. The refs are not consistent and that is where the problem is and will always lay.
March 10th 2018 @ 9:55am
souvalis said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:55am | ! Report
Great result for Newcastle…as mentioned Manly just missed too many tackles..certainly had opportunities to win the game but dropped the ball where and when they shouldn’t have….you keep Uate in the side that’s not going to go away…nevertheless their fans have a very tough competitive side…
The pack was outstanding…Esse esse,great buy…’old man’ Guerra was my man of the match..and Slade Griffin,wow,couldn’t believe Browny left out Levi at the time,but he was very,very good…terrific game of football…got a hard draw coming up but the little fish are sweet..
March 10th 2018 @ 10:22am
Albo said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:22am | ! Report
100% souvalis ! I thought Guerra & Slade were outstanding for the Knights, and Pearce and Ponga had great debuts to provide an immediate burst of confidence to their games going forward. The Knights still have plenty of work ahead of them but I think they have the platform to challenge for the 8 this season. Need to get more out of their centres and better organisation in their pack especially defensively, but they have good attacking options around Pearce, Ponga & Watson. And at home they will have that extra crowd advantages. As for Manly, I thought they were pretty rusty but their forwards made plenty of yards all night , but errors cost them in the end. But with the Turbo twins with DCE it makes them formidable in any match they play. They need Walker back to give them some extra attack out wide.
March 10th 2018 @ 10:42am
Joe said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:42am | ! Report
Good to see Slade Griffin finally get his chance to show his wares. He is a very solid player and learnt off the best and showed great heart to come back from a couple of knee reconstructions early in his career. .Wasn’t surprised at all he displaced Levi. Considering he is a NZer he might displace Levi in that team as well. I hope Brown uses both of them though because Levi is too much of a talent to be out of the 17. I suspect if Isaac Luke doesn’t fire this year Levi may well be heading back to NZ.
March 10th 2018 @ 11:22am
Your kidding said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:22am | ! Report
Well done Knights. Great effort by Pearce.