Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners: A-League live scores, blog

Round 22 comes to a close at nib Stadium as Perth Glory host the Central Coast Mariners. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 10pm (AEDT).

Preview:

Last week, the Glory played out a dismal 1-1 draw away to Western Sydney Wanderers, with a ten-man Perth resorting to defender Dino Djulbic in goal for the final ten minutes after goalkeeper Liam Reddy was sent off.

Luckily for Perth their home form has turned a corner, winning their last two games in front of their loyal fans. Neil Kilkenny has been an astute acquisition, controlling and stabilising a struggling midfield.

Some much-needed attacking reinforcements have been named in wingers Chris Harold and Diego Castro, who returns from injury. Reddy misses out due to suspension, so Kenny Lowe must choose between Nick Feely and 17-year-old Jackson Lee.

Paul Okon’s Mariners earned themselves their first win in 11 weeks against the Wellington Phoenix, 1-0, courtesy of youngster Danny De Silva’s winner. The victory may have just saved Okon his job.

Central Coast under Okon have lost only once in five matches against Perth, with their only loss coming away from home this season. The Mariners have a healthy roster of players and welcome back 20-year-old midfield duo Liam Rose and Lachie Wales to the squad.

Prediction:

The Mariners have a dreadful away record, winning only once this season, while Perth have won six out of 11 home matches.

Perth to sneak a win by 1 goal.

Join The Roar for all the action from 10pm (AEDT).