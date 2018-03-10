 

Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners: A-League live scores, blog

Nicholas Rupolo Roar Guru

By , 10 Mar 2018 Nicholas Rupolo is a Roar Guru

    Perth Glory v Central Coast Mariners

    nib Stadium, 10 March, 2018

    		  
    Perth Glory Second Half Central Coast Mariners
    2 81' 1
    14 SHOTS 7
    4 SHOTS ON GOAL 3
    12 FOULS 10
    5 CORNERS 1
    1 OFFSIDES 1

    Round 22 comes to a close at nib Stadium as Perth Glory host the Central Coast Mariners. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 10pm (AEDT).

    How to watch:

    TV
    This match will be broadcast exclusively by Fox Sports 501.

    Live stream
    You can live stream Foxtel’s coverage of the match by using the Foxtel App if you already have a Foxtel TV subscription, or Foxtel Now if you don’t.

    Preview:

    Last week, the Glory played out a dismal 1-1 draw away to Western Sydney Wanderers, with a ten-man Perth resorting to defender Dino Djulbic in goal for the final ten minutes after goalkeeper Liam Reddy was sent off.

    Luckily for Perth their home form has turned a corner, winning their last two games in front of their loyal fans. Neil Kilkenny has been an astute acquisition, controlling and stabilising a struggling midfield.

    Some much-needed attacking reinforcements have been named in wingers Chris Harold and Diego Castro, who returns from injury. Reddy misses out due to suspension, so Kenny Lowe must choose between Nick Feely and 17-year-old Jackson Lee.

    Paul Okon’s Mariners earned themselves their first win in 11 weeks against the Wellington Phoenix, 1-0, courtesy of youngster Danny De Silva’s winner. The victory may have just saved Okon his job.

    Central Coast under Okon have lost only once in five matches against Perth, with their only loss coming away from home this season. The Mariners have a healthy roster of players and welcome back 20-year-old midfield duo Liam Rose and Lachie Wales to the squad.

    Prediction:

    The Mariners have a dreadful away record, winning only once this season, while Perth have won six out of 11 home matches.

    Perth to sneak a win by 1 goal.

    Join The Roar for all the action from 10pm (AEDT).

    29' GOAL - Joel Chianese (Perth Glory)

    39' YELLOW CARD - Joel Chianese (Perth Glory)

    61' GOAL - Joel Chianese (Perth Glory)

    72' GOAL - Andrew Hoole (Central Coast Mariners)

    75' YELLOW CARD - Xavi Torres (Perth Glory)

    • Roar Guru

      11:44pm
      Nicholas Rupolo said | 11:44pm | ! Report

      79′ | Neville chips to Chianese at the far post but he wastes the chance for his hattrick.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      11:39pm
      Nicholas Rupolo said | 11:39pm | ! Report

      THE GOAL HAS BEEN DISALLOWED AFTER ANDY KEOGH ELBOWED ALAN BARO IN THE LEADUP TO THE GOAL

      XAVI TORRES HAS BEEN BOOKED FOR PROTESTING

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      11:38pm
      Nicholas Rupolo said | 11:38pm | ! Report

      74′ THE MARINERS HEARTS SINK TO THEIR SHOES! CHRIS HAROLD MAKES IT THREE!

      Joey Mills has plenty of space on the left hand side as he swings in a delightful ball to the back stick where Chris Harold sends in a diving header into the bottom corner!

      Perth Glory: 3
      Central Coast: 1

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      11:36pm
      Nicholas Rupolo said | 11:36pm | ! Report

      72′ HOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLE!!! WHAT A GOAL! |

      Blake Powell is set free on the lef thand side and is supported by Pain as he picks out Hoole on the edge of the box. he opens up and curls one into the top corner it hits the post and hits the net!

      WHAT A STRIKE ! THE MARINERS ARE NOT DEAD YET!

      Perth Glory: 2
      Central Coast: 1

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      11:32pm
      Nicholas Rupolo said | 11:32pm | ! Report

      BARO tries one from distance but it’s straight into the gloves of Feely!

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      11:29pm
      Nicholas Rupolo said | 11:29pm | ! Report

      66′

      CENTRAL COAST MARINERS SUBSTITUTION

      OFF: Peter Skapetis
      ON: Blake Powell

      OFF: Trent Buhagiar
      ON: Connor Pain

      PERTH GLORY SUBSTITUTION

      OFF: Jacob italiano
      ON: Chris Harold

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      11:25pm
      Nicholas Rupolo said | 11:25pm | ! Report

      61′ | GOOOOOOAL | Chianese gets his second. He mops up Andy Keogh’s great work as he Cruyff turns inside the box as Baro and Golec get thrown about! His shot slams off the inside of the post and into the path of Chianese who puts Glory two in front!

      Perth Glory: 2
      Central Coast Mariners: 0

      Reply

      • 11:27pm
        kevin said | 11:27pm | ! Report

        Geez that defence was as soft as baby poop.. seriously

        Reply
