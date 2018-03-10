Pie impress in come-from-behind win

Collingwood have put inaccuracy woes, and a substantial deficit, behind them and defeated the Western Bulldogs by 33 points in an exciting match at Moe, complete with the traditional Saturday afternoon footy experience.

With most pundits probably expecting a easy Western Bulldogs victory, it certainly looked like that would eventuate given the first quarter.

Collingwood had their moments, but the Bulldogs looked vastly more comfortable throughout the ground, and were superior from a scoreboard perspective as well.

It was a poor showing from Collingwood, and the lead was 27 points the way of the Dogs come quarter time.

Collingwood, though, turned it on in the second quarter. For a majority of the term, they dominated a suddenly struggling Bulldogs outfit, and locked the Sherrin in their forward half for most of the term’s play.

They were dreadfully inaccurate at times, but their perseverance (and a massive increase in ground wide pressure) eventually led to some goals.

Four consecutive goals, and the lead became theirs. The Bulldogs, to their credit, fought back some ground in the minutes before the main break, and a Billy Gowers goal allowed them to snatch back the lead.

The third term was a closer affair than the two preceding, but whilst the Dogs held the lead for much of the term, Collingwood always seemed to be just that little bit better.

That feeling was affirmed with goals to Adams and Cox in the final seconds, propelling them into the lead. Heading into the final break with a lead, Collingwood had everything to play for in the final quarter.

And play they did. Lin Jong’s goal seconds into the quarter was slightly demoralizing, but Collingwood – not for the first time today – reared their competitive head, and booted five consecutive goals (including two more to Cox, taking his tally up to four for the game) to put the nail in the coffin. The Bulldogs added a few conolation goals, but Collingwood had won.

Adam Treloar’s 32 touches, thirteen tackles and a goal was important, but Sidebottom, Adams and Sam Murray were also impressive for the Pies. Cox’s aforementioned four majors holds him in good stead, as does Varcoe’s three and Reid’s one.

Youngster Jaidyn Stephensen and Callum Brown put in a lot of effort – the latter booting an important second-quarter goal.

The Bulldogs were well served by Tom Libertore’s 28 touches and a goal, Marcus Bontempelli held his head high with three majors and Jack Macrae and Toby McLean accumulated plenty of the football. Luke Dahlhaus and Josh Dunkley both booted a goal each and applied plenty of tackles.

The Pies will take plenty of confidence into their first round match against Hawthorn at the ‘G, while the Bulldogs have plenty to improve before their Round 1 match against GWS in Canberra.

Collingwood 17.16 (113)

Western Bulldogs 12.8 (80)