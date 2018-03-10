Port Adelaide Power vs Adelaide Crows: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog

Match result:
Port Adelaide recruit Jack Watts has kicked six goals in a 26-point win against Adelaide in their AFL practice derby.
» Click here to read the full match report
Final score
Port Adelaide Power: 16.2 (98)
Adelaide Crows: 11.6 (72)
Match preview:
The Port Adelaide Power and the Adelaide Crows head to Alberton Oval on Saturday to play in their final JLT Community Series match. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 4:35pm AEDT.
It may not be a competitive match, but you always want to get one over your rivals at any stage. It could be the game that really gives you the confidence going into the home and away season, so expect to see a good contest.
One does get the feeling there is a little bit more riding on this game for the Power after a poor display against the West Coast Eagles in its first JLT Community Series match.
Big things are expected from Port Adelaide this year after they recruited aggressively in the off-season.
No one can blame them for feeling they are close as they just finished outside the top four last season, but these recruits need to show early that they are what will take the Power forward, otherwise the critics will be out in full force very early in the season.
We will get another look Saturday if the recruits can build on what is a solid base the Power already possess.
As for the Crows, they played alright in the first JLT Community Series game they participated in beating the Fremantle Dockers.
New recruit, Bryce Gibbs, was heavily influential on the day and gave the Crows faithful a glimpse of what is to come.
They’ll be looking to continue to find their absolute best in this fixture so they have the momentum going into the season opener.
They’ll be certainly challenging again, and one does get the feeling that there will be a sense of disappointment after missing out on winning a flag last season which will motivate them right throughout this season.
Prediction
Adelaide will win this as they are just the better side. There’s no shame in it as they are better than most teams in the competition.
Adelaide by 25.
Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 4:35pm AEDT.
6:47pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 6:47pm | ! Report
Hope everyone has enjoyed the coverage today. Thanks for joining me!
6:47pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 6:47pm | ! Report
The Port Adelaide Power have made a stunning comeback after being down and out at half time to beat the Adelaide Crows at Alberton Oval.
Was a completely different game after half time. Prior to that, the Crows were all over the Power. The second half though saw the Power play with a quicker intensity to their game. Jack Watts finishes the game with six goals next to his name and gives himself a massive confidence booster going into the home and away season.
6:44pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 6:44pm | ! Report
Full Time
What a comeback from the Power.
Port Adelaide Power: 16.2 (98)
Adelaide Crows: 11.6 (72)
7:41pm
Doctor Rotcod said | 7:41pm | ! Report
And amazing accuracy
6:39pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 6:39pm | ! Report
Goal
02.23 – Robbie Gray with some magic. That is all class.
Port Adelaide Power: 16.2 (98)
Adelaide Crows: 11.6 (72)
6:38pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 6:38pm | ! Report
Goal
03.02 – Watts with a great kick to Westhoff. He goes back and seals the win for the Power.
Port Adelaide Power: 15.2 (92)
Adelaide Crows: 11.6 (72)
6:37pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 6:37pm | ! Report
04.00 – Composure needed from the Power here. Just need to see the clock down.
Port Adelaide Power: 14.2 (86)
Adelaide Crows: 11.6 (72)
6:33pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 6:33pm | ! Report
Goal
05.41 – Goal for Port Adelaide. Howard gets the goal!
Port Adelaide Power: 14.2 (86)
Adelaide Crows: 11.6 (72)
6:29pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 6:29pm | ! Report
Goal
07.36 – The Crows are coming again! Atkins with another goal to his name.
Port Adelaide Power: 13.2 (80)
Adelaide Crows: 11.6 (72)