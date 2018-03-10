 

Port Adelaide Power vs Adelaide Crows: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog

Lachlan Ballingall Roar Guru

By , 10 Mar 2018 Lachlan Ballingall is a Roar Guru

    Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide Crows
    Alberton Oval
    JLT Community Series March 10, 2018
    Port Adelaide 98, Adelaide Crows 72
    Port Adelaide Adelaide Crows
     SG B Pts SG B Pts
    Q103119   0 4226
    Q204226   0 8452
    Q3010262   0 9559
    Q4016298   0 11672

    Match result:

    Port Adelaide recruit Jack Watts has kicked six goals in a 26-point win against Adelaide in their AFL practice derby.

    Final score
    Port Adelaide Power: 16.2 (98)
    Adelaide Crows: 11.6 (72)

    Match preview:

    The Port Adelaide Power and the Adelaide Crows head to Alberton Oval on Saturday to play in their final JLT Community Series match. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 4:35pm AEDT.

    It may not be a competitive match, but you always want to get one over your rivals at any stage. It could be the game that really gives you the confidence going into the home and away season, so expect to see a good contest.

    One does get the feeling there is a little bit more riding on this game for the Power after a poor display against the West Coast Eagles in its first JLT Community Series match.

    Big things are expected from Port Adelaide this year after they recruited aggressively in the off-season.

    No one can blame them for feeling they are close as they just finished outside the top four last season, but these recruits need to show early that they are what will take the Power forward, otherwise the critics will be out in full force very early in the season.

    We will get another look Saturday if the recruits can build on what is a solid base the Power already possess.

    As for the Crows, they played alright in the first JLT Community Series game they participated in beating the Fremantle Dockers.

    New recruit, Bryce Gibbs, was heavily influential on the day and gave the Crows faithful a glimpse of what is to come.

    They’ll be looking to continue to find their absolute best in this fixture so they have the momentum going into the season opener.

    They’ll be certainly challenging again, and one does get the feeling that there will be a sense of disappointment after missing out on winning a flag last season which will motivate them right throughout this season.

    Prediction
    Adelaide will win this as they are just the better side. There’s no shame in it as they are better than most teams in the competition.

    Adelaide by 25.

    Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 4:35pm AEDT.

    Events
    Quarter 1
    3' GOAL - Mitch McGovern (Adelaide Crows)
    6' GOAL - Sam Gray (Port Adelaide)
    9' GOAL - Darcy Fogarty (Adelaide Crows)
    12' GOAL - Darcy Fogarty (Adelaide Crows)
    15' BEHIND - Darcy Fogarty (Adelaide Crows)
    16' BEHIND - Rushed (Adelaide Crows)
    16' GOAL - Robbie Gray (Port Adelaide)
    23' GOAL - Tom Lynch (Adelaide Crows)
    25' GOAL - Jack Watts (Port Adelaide)
    29' BEHIND - Robbie Gray (Port Adelaide)
    Quarter 2
    2' GOAL - Bryce Gibbs (Adelaide Crows)
    5' GOAL - Jack Watts (Port Adelaide)
    10' BEHIND - Lachlan Murphy (Adelaide Crows)
    11' BEHIND - Rory Atkins (Adelaide Crows)
    15' BEHIND - Dom Barry (Port Adelaide)
    19' GOAL - Rory Atkins (Adelaide Crows)
    23' GOAL - Darcy Fogarty (Adelaide Crows)
    28' GOAL - Rory Sloane (Adelaide Crows)
    Quarter 3
    2' GOAL - Chad Wingard (Port Adelaide)
    7' GOAL - Jack Watts (Port Adelaide)
    8' GOAL - Chad Wingard (Port Adelaide)
    10' GOAL - Jack Watts (Port Adelaide)
    12' GOAL - Bryce Gibbs (Adelaide Crows)
    15' BEHIND - Eddie Betts (Adelaide Crows)
    16' GOAL - Sam Gray (Port Adelaide)
    28' GOAL - Charlie Dixon (Port Adelaide)
    Quarter 4
    2' GOAL - Jack Watts (Port Adelaide)
    6' GOAL - Sam Gibson (Adelaide Crows)
    11' BEHIND - Curtly Hampton (Adelaide Crows)
    13' GOAL - Jack Watts (Port Adelaide)
    15' GOAL - Paddy Ryder (Port Adelaide)
    17' GOAL - Rory Atkins (Adelaide Crows)
    21' GOAL - Dougal Howard (Port Adelaide)
    26' GOAL - Justin Westhoff (Port Adelaide)
    28' GOAL - Robbie Gray (Port Adelaide)
      6:47pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 6:47pm | ! Report

      Hope everyone has enjoyed the coverage today. Thanks for joining me!

      6:47pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 6:47pm | ! Report

      The Port Adelaide Power have made a stunning comeback after being down and out at half time to beat the Adelaide Crows at Alberton Oval.

      Was a completely different game after half time. Prior to that, the Crows were all over the Power. The second half though saw the Power play with a quicker intensity to their game. Jack Watts finishes the game with six goals next to his name and gives himself a massive confidence booster going into the home and away season.

      6:44pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 6:44pm | ! Report

      Full Time
      What a comeback from the Power.

      Port Adelaide Power: 16.2 (98)
      Adelaide Crows: 11.6 (72)

      • 7:41pm
        Doctor Rotcod said | 7:41pm | ! Report

        And amazing accuracy

      6:39pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 6:39pm | ! Report

      Goal
      02.23 – Robbie Gray with some magic. That is all class.

      Port Adelaide Power: 16.2 (98)
      Adelaide Crows: 11.6 (72)

      6:38pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 6:38pm | ! Report

      Goal
      03.02 – Watts with a great kick to Westhoff. He goes back and seals the win for the Power.

      Port Adelaide Power: 15.2 (92)
      Adelaide Crows: 11.6 (72)

      6:37pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 6:37pm | ! Report

      04.00 – Composure needed from the Power here. Just need to see the clock down.

      Port Adelaide Power: 14.2 (86)
      Adelaide Crows: 11.6 (72)

      6:33pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 6:33pm | ! Report

      Goal
      05.41 – Goal for Port Adelaide. Howard gets the goal!

      Port Adelaide Power: 14.2 (86)
      Adelaide Crows: 11.6 (72)

      6:29pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 6:29pm | ! Report

      Goal
      07.36 – The Crows are coming again! Atkins with another goal to his name.

      Port Adelaide Power: 13.2 (80)
      Adelaide Crows: 11.6 (72)

