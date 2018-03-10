Rabada tears through Aussie line-up to give South Africa the edge

Australia’s batting line-up was yesterday gutted by South African pace dynamo Kagiso Rabada who turned the second Test with a beguiling spell of bowling.
The tourists made a great start on a tricky pitch, reaching 0-98 just prior to lunch, before Rabada ran amok in the second and third sessions.
By only looking at Australia’s scorecard you would get the impression they’d surrendered meekly. But that would do a disservice to South Africa’s bowlers and would also ignore just how difficult were the conditions in which Australia had to bat.
The conditions were ideal for South Africa’s quicks, with a juicy pitch offering generous seam movement and the overcast weather perfect for swing bowling.
The circumstances favoured the bowlers just as much as they did when Australia collapsed for 85 on the first day of the Hobart Test against South Africa 16 months ago. In scrounging their way to 243, thanks to a fine opening stand and a late-order flourish, Australia produced what potentially could be a competitive total.
In a 12-over session before stumps Australia picked up the key wicket of Aiden Markram before South Africa finished the day on 1-39.
Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins both looked dangerous, while spinner Nathan Lyon earned massive turn during the single over he delivered. This gave the impression that, unless the pitch improves for batting significantly tomorrow, it won’t be easy for South Africa to build a sizeable lead.
Earlier, Australian openers David Warner (63) and Cameron Bancroft (38) willed themselves through the new ball spell.
Under-siege opener Warner must have been greatly tempted to take out his anger on the Proteas’ attack and flay them in old-school Warner style. But the new Warner, the one who’s greatly reduced his scoring rate since that Hobart debacle, has become adept at batting within himself.
For the first time in his 73-match Test career, Warner did not hit a single boundary in his first hour at the crease. At the first drinks break he had dawdled to just 9 from 37 balls, with Australia 0-23 after 14 overs.
Having got his eye in Warner upped the ante, cracking 54 from his next 63 balls, including nine boundaries in a 98-run opening stand with Bancroft.
It took a gem of an in-swinger from impressive young quick Lungi Ngidi to dislodge Warner early in the second session. A similarly good piece of swing bowling from Vernon Philander had induced an edge from Bancroft directly before lunch.
In between the wickets of the two openers, Australia lost Usman Khawaja when he nicked off against Philander, continuing the left hander’s wretched run away from home.
Khawaja has now averaged just 13 with the bat in his past six Tests away from home, spanning two matches in Sri Lanka, two in South Africa, and one each in Bangladesh and New Zealand.
With Australia having lost 3-19, captain Steve Smith (25) and in-form middle order batsman Shaun Marsh (24) set about blunting the Proteas attack. They did so for a while before Kagiso Rabada woke from his slumber, having bowled poorly in the first half of the day.
During a sensational spell of reverse swing bowling Rabada trapped Smith and Shaun Marsh LBW, had Mitchell Marsh and Pat Cummins caught behind, and then castled Mitchell Starc to complete a spell of 5-13. At 8-182, Australia had suffered a collapse of 8-84 after their strong opening.
Then wicketkeeper Tim Paine (36) played yet another calm, mature knock and, by placing faith in tail-enders Nathan Lyon (17) and Josh Hazlewood (10 not out), he helped Australia reach a respectable total.
Rabada finished with 5-96 although he is now at serious risk of being banned for the final two Tests because of his send-off of Smith. Due to several previous offences, the South African quick now needs to be given only the minimum one penalty point by the ICC to see him cop a two-match suspension.
Given Australia’s Nathan Lyon received one penalty point for an incident in the first Test which was no worse than Rabada’s send-off, it seems to be a genuine possibility that Rabada could miss the rest of the series.
Such an outcome would be a blow to the Proteas and to the series itself, but would be a relief to the Australian batsmen, who were yesterday on the receiving end of an all-time great spell from Rabada.
March 10th 2018 @ 7:38am
bigbaz said | March 10th 2018 @ 7:38am | ! Report
Look forward to the comments today.
March 10th 2018 @ 8:05am
Nope said | March 10th 2018 @ 8:05am | ! Report
Lol. Smith provoked Rabada obviously.
Didn’t you receive the lecture?
Aussies bad. South Africans meek and mild.
We gotta stick to the narrative
March 10th 2018 @ 8:11am
bigbaz said | March 10th 2018 @ 8:11am | ! Report
Mate there will be some Kiwis and to be fair some sanctimonious Aussies frothing over their keyboards this morning trembling with rage over Rabada. The SAs will be fine.Can’t wait for the rage .
March 10th 2018 @ 8:16am
bigbaz said | March 10th 2018 @ 8:16am | ! Report
Or maybe it’s only the Aussies they get upset about, we will see.
March 10th 2018 @ 8:26am
rasty said | March 10th 2018 @ 8:26am | ! Report
I think you answered your own question very accurately baz.😁.
March 10th 2018 @ 9:31am
rebel said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:31am | ! Report
Let it go Elsa
March 10th 2018 @ 9:58am
Nudge said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:58am | ! Report
Not much in the Rabada incident. Let it go. Thank god an Aussie didn’t do it though, the world may have stopped.
March 10th 2018 @ 10:17am
Ryan H said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:17am | ! Report
Really hope people do let it go; unfortunately I am doubtful. Didn’t seem like a whole lot in it at all, and further to that we also don’t know if/what Smith said something to provoke it.
The outcry if an Australian did it though would be off the charts
March 10th 2018 @ 11:19am
rebel said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:19am | ! Report
Sorry wasn’t talking about Rabada as he was in the wrong.
More about biggie focussing on a country not involved.
March 10th 2018 @ 9:43am
Marshall said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:43am | ! Report
It’s not the SA’s who are the worry it’s ironically the Indians. If it had been Kohli instead of Smith they would have demanded a national day of mourning. But now its’ the Aussies fault – must have provoked it. It’s ridiculous.
The send off itself doesn’t deserve suspension but he’s got form and he’s crossed the line one too many times.
March 10th 2018 @ 10:43am
Ronan O'Connell said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:43am | ! Report
Close-up of the Rabada incident:
https://twitter.com/Golfhackno1/status/972089842237607936
March 10th 2018 @ 12:30pm
jeznez said | March 10th 2018 @ 12:30pm | ! Report
Not good but gee it would be terrible for the series if he was rubbed out for that.
March 10th 2018 @ 8:26am
Worlds Biggest said | March 10th 2018 @ 8:26am | ! Report
Great spell by Rabada, was annoyed Smith reviewed the lbw when he was plumb. I didn’t think the send off was that bad but if suspended, Steyn should be back, not a bad replacement. It will be interesting what sort of total the Proteas can post.
March 10th 2018 @ 9:30am
Matthew Pearce said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:30am | ! Report
Think making contact will be Rabada’s issue, he got 3 demerit points last time he did that against SL. Not sure if it’ll work out the same way but there is precedent.
More importantly, he’s walking on a fine line and clearly learnt very little from his past incidents. Certain people here should be all over this incident…
March 10th 2018 @ 9:45am
Marshall said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:45am | ! Report
If it had been Starc or Hazlewood then the lynch mob would be out in force condemning the ugly aussies.
Given it was Rabada it’s ‘nothing in it he doesn’t deserve punishment’
The Media/World Cricket following double standard of the Aussie team is a joke.
March 10th 2018 @ 10:23am
Jacko said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:23am | ! Report
I think you are wrong…..Its not anti Aus any more than its anti any other country….What it is, is the media looking to sensationalise any stars indiscretions, no matter where they are from. Always looking for a story and if there isnt one then throw the word “rumour” in the story and say what you like….. The Aus media is no different and are becoming more aggressive by the day….Im glad the Americans arnt into cricket
March 10th 2018 @ 10:42am
Nope said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:42am | ! Report
Says the guy who claims any criticism against NZ is anti kiwi. Joke
March 10th 2018 @ 11:05am
Tin man said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:05am | ! Report
Says the guy that plays the victim card for Australia every single time!…you know what irony is do you…..”nope”
March 10th 2018 @ 8:54am
Rellum said | March 10th 2018 @ 8:54am | ! Report
I haven’t seen much of this game but decks favoring bowlers always produce more exciting games.
March 10th 2018 @ 10:28am
Ronan O'Connell said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:28am | ! Report
Agree completely Rellum, this pitch made for a fantastic day of cricket yesterday.
It’s no coincidence that the best Test during each of the past three Aussies summers has been at Adelaide where there was a lot more in the deck for the bowlers.
Get rid of the roads CA!
March 10th 2018 @ 12:20pm
Rellum said | March 10th 2018 @ 12:20pm | ! Report
Agree with you completley. Add in the modern kookaburra ball and the bowlers get very little. The Tests this year at tje WACA MCG and SCG were borefests. Maybe it is time to switch to full day night FC fixtures.
The Shield game at the Gabba, where QLD smashed WA (where is Don Freo ) was another good deck where the was enough in it that if bowled well you would put great pressure on the batsmen. You had to bat well to score.
March 10th 2018 @ 9:30am
Nope said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:30am | ! Report
South Africans showing their class again
https://www.theage.com.au/sport/cricket/cricket-south-africa-officials-caught-posing-with-fans-in-sonny-bill-masks-20180310-p4z3px.html
They have learnt the art of crowd bullying from the kiwis it appears.
March 10th 2018 @ 9:33am
rebel said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:33am | ! Report
Kicked out of the club again?
March 10th 2018 @ 9:46am
Marshall said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:46am | ! Report
Didn’t you hear Faf? SA and the Kiwis are the ‘nice guys’ – not like those pesky aussies with their rudeness and inappropriate behavior.
March 10th 2018 @ 9:59am
Matthew Pearce said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:59am | ! Report
The worst part of this whole taunt is that not only are they happy to sl*t shame Candice and drag her through the mud to get at Warner, they’re also dragging SBW along with them. Ruining the reputations of two people not involved in order to try and get to a volatile cricketer… yep, moral high ground alright.
It’s pathetic, and SA officials happily posing with them and assisting them says all you need to know about where they really stand on this whole saga.
For all you blokes somehow unaware of the existence of “the line” and where it stands, this is quite obviously too far.
March 10th 2018 @ 11:11am
Andrew said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:11am | ! Report
The only “Line” discussed in the laws of the game documentation revolves around the return creases.
Somehow you have this imaginary line in your head that others don’t Mathew.
I hope you are also condemning and writing to all the media organizations who publicized the actions of SBW and Candice ? Your morals seem to be higher then many of the others from all sorts of angles surrounding this scenario, but to state everyone must follow or adhere to a line that is pure make is jut crap.
March 10th 2018 @ 11:44am
Matthew Pearce said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:44am | ! Report
“The only “Line” discussed in the laws of the game documentation revolves around the return creases.”
It’s a good thing that this subject doesn’t relate to the actual game of cricket, but rather the behaviour of people involved and whether it’s acceptable or not. Also, ICC code of conduct contradicts that statement somewhat, methinks.
“Somehow you have this imaginary line in your head that others don’t Mathew.”
Really? No-one else has ever even dared to suggest that some forms of behaviour are more acceptable than others, and that some forms shouldn’t be considered acceptable at all? What a novel concept. Is this remark to suggest that any and all actions are equally acceptable to you?
I’m happy to criticise trash media outlets and how much they unnecessarily delve into certain topics, but that’s a separate issue, and has little relevance here.
“but to state everyone must follow or adhere to a line that is pure make is just crap.”
Is that seriously the lesson you’ve taken from this whole saga? So neither Warner nor de Kock have anything to answer for, and Rabada has nothing to answer for, is that what you’re saying? If you deny that, then there quite clearly exists a line that people must adhere to.
March 10th 2018 @ 12:16pm
The Bush said | March 10th 2018 @ 12:16pm | ! Report
I was horrified to see CSA administrators posing with fans in the masks. This is disgusting stuff.
March 10th 2018 @ 10:02am
Jacko said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:02am | ! Report
NOPE Im so glad that you finally are happy to say that verbal abuse is bullying…And if its bullying for a crowd to verbally abuse a player then its just as much bullying for a player to abuse another player……Ban the bullying…..ban the bully…It will soon stop on the field…..And if SA learnt from the Kiwi’s crowds then NZ learnt from the Aussie crowds and has just passed it on to SA…hehehehe
March 10th 2018 @ 10:17am
Nope said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:17am | ! Report
Oh no Jacko. Kiwis are on their own when it comes to encouraging the crowd to sl*t shame women.
You guys were the first to break out the SBW masks.
March 10th 2018 @ 10:05am
Drago said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:05am | ! Report
This really is sad. It’s hard to find the words to describe how very pathetic this is. Wonder where all the attacks for the Aussie cricketers is going to come from today?
March 10th 2018 @ 10:03am
Josh said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:03am | ! Report
If Rabada misses two matches for showing a bit of passion after getting the best batsmen in the world out then you could mount a strong argument that the ICC is actively working against the game of cricket.
March 10th 2018 @ 10:12am
Drago said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:12am | ! Report
MMmmm I agree with you, really didn’t see a great deal in it. But they have to be and generally are consistent, so he will probably go. What I think will be more interesting is whether he gets the total condemnation and character assassination that Aussie cricketers would get had one of them done this.
March 10th 2018 @ 12:00pm
George said | March 10th 2018 @ 12:00pm | ! Report
If he plays the victim and blames others for his actions, like Warner does every time – then yes he will.
March 10th 2018 @ 12:18pm
Drago said | March 10th 2018 @ 12:18pm | ! Report
Absolutely incredible. I’m sure it was Warner’s fault too, somehow, he must of looked at him or something like that.
March 10th 2018 @ 10:14am
Nope said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:14am | ! Report
Rabada has form.
Making physical contact with Niroshan Dickwella: SA vs SL
Giving a send-off to Ben Stokes involving bad language: SA vs Eng
Giving a send-off to Shikhar Dhawan: SA vs Ind
Yeh, they’re really discriminating against him.
March 10th 2018 @ 11:02am
Andrew said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:02am | ! Report
Haha those last two are so funny, other bowlers have never done such a thing!
The crimes of
Giving a send-off to Ben Stokes involving bad language: SA vs Eng
Giving a send-off to Shikhar Dhawan: SA vs Ind
What a joke. It happens in every test and is more the norm than the exception.
Wow bad language used Hmmm… Never hear any Australians using bad language.
March 10th 2018 @ 11:50am
Matthew Pearce said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:50am | ! Report
https://web.archive.org/web/20110409154322/http://static.icc-cricket.yahoo.net/ugc/documents/DOC_C26C9D9E63C44CBA392505B49890B5AF_1285831265162_312.pdf
Here’s a handy guide to what gets you punished.
https://www.icc-cricket.com/about/cricket/rules-and-regulations/code-of-conduct
Here’s another guide, this one for players currently with demerit points against them, since you’re clearly a bit confused as to how this all works.
March 10th 2018 @ 10:58am
Al said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:58am | ! Report
Such is the nature of a demerit point system – the same ‘issue’ exists in other sports and on our roads. If you’ve accrued 12 demerit points on NSW roads, here’s a list of things of one demerit point offenses that will cause you to lose your license for three months: Speeding 0-10km/h, Parking on/near level crossing, parking in a disabled zone, stand vehicle in disabled parking space, pass school bus at more than 40km/h, drive in T-way, drive in bus lane, drive without headlights, use high beams too close to vehicle in front, use high beams too close on oncoming vehicle, use of light in/on vehicle likely to dazzle. No one would suggest any offense on the above list is worth of a three month license suspension.
The fact is that Rabada has form and unfortunately for the ICC and the match referee, Lyon’s send-off of ABD was penalised and they’ll be hard pressed to say that this isn’t roughly similar. Now the question is, does Rabada need one point or more before a suspension must be levied?
March 10th 2018 @ 12:19pm
The Bush said | March 10th 2018 @ 12:19pm | ! Report
The shouldering was too much and with his current record, sounds like he’s gonna be suspended. And he should be.
March 10th 2018 @ 12:19pm
DaveJ said | March 10th 2018 @ 12:19pm | ! Report
What rubbish. Send offs of batsmen are the lowest. There’s no worse feeling in cricket than getting out, except dropping a catch. You don’t gloat over an opponent that way. Used to be the way that it could escalate into something nasty.
March 10th 2018 @ 10:11am
Simoc said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:11am | ! Report
Given that physical contact was made by Rabada who had no need to be there, I find him guilty of a level two offence. The 3 demerit points will see him out for the rest of the series. Such silliness from Rabada who has the potential to be an all time great fast bowler.
I didn’t watch but plenty of starts and no-one going on suggests either a difficult pitch or great bowling. Probably a combination of the two. The crowd was described as sparse which, given the amount of media coverage, suggests interest in test cricket is not great in SA.
March 10th 2018 @ 10:53am
Ronan O'Connell said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:53am | ! Report
Rabada has a major issue with his on-field behaviour, he continually gives batsmen send-offs, which is so silly in an era where the ICC is cracking down on send-offs.
Even after the ugly run-in with Smith, which you’d think would have given Rabada pause for thought once he calmed down, Rabada gave further verbal send-offs to SMarsh and Starc.
Rabada’s already been punished three times by the ICC in the past year alone, and missed a Test in England because of his behaviour, you’d think he’d be trying to control himself a bit.