Rebels run riot as Brumbies fall again

The Melbourne Rebels blew the ACT Brumbies out of AAMI Park tonight as they recorded their largest win ever over the Brumbies.

The Rebels were on the back foot for the first ten minutes of the match as they gave away plenty of penalties, putting themselves under a lot of pressure on their line.

The Brumbies pounded on opportunity of facing a 14-man side as Jordan Uelese was sin-binned for frequent offside offences, scoring through Chance Peni in the corner.

It was a trade of possession as neither side could break through the defence of either team until Mafi scored for the Rebels off the back of a scrum under the posts.

Reece Hodge was on the receiving end of great play by the Rebels as they gained 55 metres after six phases.

Brumbies co-captain Sam Carter suffered a head injury and was ruled out of the rest of the match as well as hooker Josh Mann-Rea after he it appeared he suffered a serious leg injury.

The Rebels led 14-5 at half time.

Henry Speight was the first to score in the second half as he broke through the Rebels defence to score for the Brumbies.

It could not of been a game of rugby without confusion with the TMO, as it appeared Dayne Haylett-Petty took Brumbies replacement Andrew Muirhead out mid-air.

A yellow card was not merited as Speight changed his line leading into the impact, leaving Haylett-Petty with no other option but to run into Muirhead.

Reece Hodge scored another try in the corner which was quickly followed by winger Jack Maddocks who displayed plenty of skill down the sideline. Hodge converted both tries extending the lead to 18.

The Brumbies communication was lacking and it was evident as their defence was nowhere to be seen in the last 15 minutes as the Rebels scored again in the corner through Ruru.

It was a dominating display by the Rebels who have now won three bonus point games in a row. The Brumbies will continue their soul searching after a disappointing performance.