Rebels run riot as Brumbies fall again

The Melbourne Rebels blew the ACT Brumbies out of AAMI Park tonight as they recorded their largest win ever over the Brumbies.
The Rebels were on the back foot for the first ten minutes of the match as they gave away plenty of penalties, putting themselves under a lot of pressure on their line.
The Brumbies pounded on opportunity of facing a 14-man side as Jordan Uelese was sin-binned for frequent offside offences, scoring through Chance Peni in the corner.
It was a trade of possession as neither side could break through the defence of either team until Mafi scored for the Rebels off the back of a scrum under the posts.
Reece Hodge was on the receiving end of great play by the Rebels as they gained 55 metres after six phases.
Brumbies co-captain Sam Carter suffered a head injury and was ruled out of the rest of the match as well as hooker Josh Mann-Rea after he it appeared he suffered a serious leg injury.
The Rebels led 14-5 at half time.
Henry Speight was the first to score in the second half as he broke through the Rebels defence to score for the Brumbies.
It could not of been a game of rugby without confusion with the TMO, as it appeared Dayne Haylett-Petty took Brumbies replacement Andrew Muirhead out mid-air.
A yellow card was not merited as Speight changed his line leading into the impact, leaving Haylett-Petty with no other option but to run into Muirhead.
Reece Hodge scored another try in the corner which was quickly followed by winger Jack Maddocks who displayed plenty of skill down the sideline. Hodge converted both tries extending the lead to 18.
The Brumbies communication was lacking and it was evident as their defence was nowhere to be seen in the last 15 minutes as the Rebels scored again in the corner through Ruru.
It was a dominating display by the Rebels who have now won three bonus point games in a row. The Brumbies will continue their soul searching after a disappointing performance.
March 10th 2018 @ 7:18am
Cynical Play said | March 10th 2018 @ 7:18am | ! Report
I don’t know if any Oz team has an answer for the dominant physicality of the Rebels that we saw last night. And that was without Coleman. Imagine if they had a decent attacking 10? They’d be unstoppable.
CLL is not the 10 fans were hoping for. He was terribly exposed last night. Had Pocock and Valentini played I’m not sure the result would have been different given the way the Rebels defenders monstered the backline.
Well done arebels.
Mafi wins the academy award again. He has s few issues.
March 10th 2018 @ 8:04am
Timbo (L) said | March 10th 2018 @ 8:04am | ! Report
Don’t underestimate Ross Haylett Petty. He is an enforcer in his own right and has been filling in at 4/5 for the force and spirit for a couple of years now. Ads Coleman is better at it but not by a huge margin. Ross is a bit more mobile and will be challenging Timani for his spot at 6. Ross is valuable bench resource because he can lock.
March 10th 2018 @ 8:58am
PeterK said | March 10th 2018 @ 8:58am | ! Report
Philip has been a lot more impressive than any other lock in oz.
March 10th 2018 @ 9:05am
The Slow Eater said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:05am | ! Report
Yep. He was very impressive last night. Played a strong game….
March 10th 2018 @ 9:12am
PeterK said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:12am | ! Report
He has played well in all 3 games.
March 10th 2018 @ 8:59am
Matt Philips said | March 10th 2018 @ 8:59am | ! Report
Don’t forget Matty Philips at lock! The bloke gets through a serious amount of work around the park and is pretty mobile.
His defence was dominant, support play perfect! Another lock in for a Wallabies spot.
I do like RHP but you’re forgetting one thing: Cheikas love affair of Hanigan. No matter how badly he plays Hanigan will be in gold. It isn’t fair to the fan
March 10th 2018 @ 10:49am
DaveR said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:49am | ! Report
You’re right Matt, the emergence of some genuine talent in the Rebels will put a lot of pressure on Cheika with his rampant NSW favouritism, which hurt the Wallabies in 2017.
Next weeks’ round of Rebels v Waratahs will shine more light on this growing problem for Cheika.
If I was the new RA CEO, I would be moving to make sure Wallaby selection moves to a panel asap.
March 10th 2018 @ 8:57am
PeterK said | March 10th 2018 @ 8:57am | ! Report
CP – Totally agree.
I was very impressed by the physicality of the rebels, all game , in all contact situations. More physical than any team including bok and nz ones.
There is a real dearth of depth in 10’s. Foley is so so yet no one is pressing their case to take his spot.
CLL is underwhelming.
March 10th 2018 @ 7:20am
Ex force fan said | March 10th 2018 @ 7:20am | ! Report
The Brumbies need to do some soul searching…..
The game ended with a distrinctive Western Force flavour as Hardwick offloaded to Ruru to score in the corner. While the soul of the previous Western Force team continues to echo on fields far away, the new Western Force team is forging a new identity (soul) while the enemy (ARU) continues to extract money from the Western Force IP. The Rebels continues to struggle to attract fans to games. People told me that watching rugby in Melbourne is like going to a funeral – absolutely appropriate as the Rebels’ recent success is clearly build on the grave of another. Surely Rebel fans are doing some soul searching…
Just like a soldier is haunted by his first kill so must Clyne, Eales and Pulver be haunted by the cruel and unsympathetic way they killed the Western Force. From a WA supporter’s point of view they acted without any concern (soul) for WA rugby community and made no attempt to soften the blow (no test in 2018 and still trying to stall an alternative competition for WA to play in despite it not costing them a cent). There were even treats that WA will be kicked out of the NRC and the promises to increase funding to maintain a pathway to elite rugby never materialised. The ARU clearly lost its soul in 2017 and Clyne, Eales and Pulver will be reminded of their roles in this sorry sage for the remainder of their lives – West Australians will not allow them to forget. These gents must search their souls for answers on why they lacked empathy, why the refuse to meet with the players, families and supporters, why they told so many lies and why they allowed their reputations to be destroyed.
The Brumbies and Rebels also need to do some soul searching. With WA increasingly forging its own pathway and the ARU being more and more of an extension of NSW rugby you are not out of the woods. The ARU is still surviving by borrowing revenue from the future to cover current expenses…this is not sustainable and the second kill is not as tough as the first…..
March 10th 2018 @ 7:37am
Ex force fan said | March 10th 2018 @ 7:37am | ! Report
I think this performance put the target for the next team to be axed squarely on the Brumbies back. It is only past performance that saved the Brumbies last year. We know the Reds and NSW are sacret and the ARU will move mountains in the vain attempt to crack the Melbourne market.
March 10th 2018 @ 7:38am
Red Block said | March 10th 2018 @ 7:38am | ! Report
With QC sitting in Brisbane on a massive RA contract and no where to play, RA should be knocking on the Brumbies door and saying “How about…?”
CL is struggling at 10 and Foley is hardly setting the world on fire, so having a 29 year old, 70 test veteran playing SR is not really like taking on a major risk.
With the Brumbies going nowhere, it is worth a thought at least.
March 10th 2018 @ 7:42am
bigbaz said | March 10th 2018 @ 7:42am | ! Report
Sshh
March 10th 2018 @ 8:07am
Timbo (L) said | March 10th 2018 @ 8:07am | ! Report
Can’t you see it? – Cooper is a bit of a liability.
George Gregan has plenty of test caps but the only team lining up for his services is Fox Sports. Time to move on and look to new blood.
If Jono can fix his right Boot, he is ideal for the job.
March 10th 2018 @ 8:55am
Jono Lance said | March 10th 2018 @ 8:55am | ! Report
Lance is heading to England at the end of the season.
He has no desire to play for the Wallabies, and why would he? Cheika would only entice him to stay, get his hopes up and then continually stick with Foley no matter how badly the Tahs 10 played.
Our depth at 10 is horrendous. They say Maddox will be groomed, but with Debrezceni doing ok for now, and Hodge capable of stepping in, it seems unlikely this will happen before the RWC
March 10th 2018 @ 9:46am
Ruckin' Oaf said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:46am | ! Report
“……………and look to new blood”
OK I’m looking where the bloody hell is the new blood ?
March 10th 2018 @ 8:59am
PeterK said | March 10th 2018 @ 8:59am | ! Report
QC is clearly better than CLL or Debrazceni but Qld won’t cut a deal on letting QC go.
Brumbies tried on a 50/50 deal and no go.
March 10th 2018 @ 11:59am
riddler said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:59am | ! Report
who said that?
March 10th 2018 @ 8:10am
aussikiwi said | March 10th 2018 @ 8:10am | ! Report
Not surprising the Rebels are looking good with (most of) the best players of two teams, an in form Genia, a good coach, and a residual sense of grievance after the debacle of last year.
Seriously will be a handful even for the kiwi teams. Could be a dynasty to rival the Storm!
Brumbies looked lacklustre and disinterested in second half. Something not right in ponytown.
March 10th 2018 @ 9:00am
PeterK said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:00am | ! Report
brumbies were sick of being smashed time and again not a matter of them being lacklustre but more gun shy.
March 10th 2018 @ 9:25am
The Slow Eater said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:25am | ! Report
I don’t think they’re at the stage to trouble the Kiwi teams yet. What they did do well last night was a rushed defence which the Kiwis have been great at, and which the Brumbies didn’t have an answer for.
March 10th 2018 @ 11:25am
PeterK said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:25am | ! Report
For the first time I think an oz team does actually have a good chance of competing strongly with the nz teams and even beating 1 or 2.
Rebels have a strong all round team, they have the physicality and strength in the forwards, and the genuine pace in the backs, a good kicking game and sufficient ball skills to trouble any team.
March 10th 2018 @ 11:02am
DaveR said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:02am | ! Report
Brumbies picked up several injuries last night (Mann-Rea significant?), many inflicted by Mafi. Carter off with a head knock, but also some big hits on Arnold. A very physical affair, especially in the second half camped on the Rebels line for 10 minutes, including lengthy stoppages.
March 10th 2018 @ 8:17am
Malo said | March 10th 2018 @ 8:17am | ! Report
Maddocks has to be on the wing for the wallabies or outside centre. Hodge inside centre. Kuridrani has lost it.
March 10th 2018 @ 8:38am
Cynical Play said | March 10th 2018 @ 8:38am | ! Report
Naivalu needs to be trialled at 13. He would smash it. Maddocks looks like he could be somewhere in the 23 at some point but it’s early days for him. He could be a good bench back 3 option later this year for the WBs. Agree Hodge should bank more time at 12 to see if he grows. It seems like he could offer the solid 12 skills in contrast to the play-making Beale (ie a non 2nd-playmaking option for some games). Imagine backline of Genia > Foley > Hodge > Naivalu > Koirebete/Maddocks > Folau
March 10th 2018 @ 9:28am
The Slow Eater said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:28am | ! Report
After having watched DHP the last couple of games live, his positional play and defence at 15 is so much better than Folau. Just that Folau is too good not to have in the team.
What about Kerevi and Hunt ?
March 10th 2018 @ 10:33am
PeterK said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:33am | ! Report
Folau has made a try saving tackle in their first 2 games.
Also now that he isn’t being positioned on the wing his positional play has been very good as well.
March 10th 2018 @ 11:20am
Cynical Play said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:20am | ! Report
DHP totally blew defence on the Peni try. He does let some through
March 10th 2018 @ 11:31am
PeterK said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:31am | ! Report
DHP 11 tackles missed 3, 0 try savers
Folau 6 tackles missed 1, 2 try saving tackles
March 10th 2018 @ 9:03am
PeterK said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:03am | ! Report
Kuridrani would be under pressure.
Not only is his attack limited but now he is missing tackles.
March 10th 2018 @ 11:21am
Cynical Play said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:21am | ! Report
He’s on the WB outer for sure.
March 10th 2018 @ 10:07am
Cliff (Bishkek) said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:07am | ! Report
CP for all of our suggestions on Wallaby backline positions, there is one Fox in the henhouse who has no idea and that is Cheika!! Cheika will cruel the Wallabies via selections.