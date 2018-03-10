Reds vs Bulls: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Match result:
The Queensland Reds have beaten the Bulls from South Africa 20 to 14 in a tense match up in Brisbane.
Final score
Reds 20
Bulls 14
Match preview:
The Queensland Reds take on the traveling Blue Bulls in Brisbane as both sides look to build some momentum in the early stages of this years’ Super Rugby. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:45pm AEDT.
After last week’s win against the Brumbies, the Reds will want to do two things – most importantly they will want to rack up another victory and secondly they will want to show that they can execute a more expansive game.
Winning is great but they are unlikely to be able to win many more Super Rugby games purely by kicking penalties.
They’ve got a settled side with just one change – Filipo Daugunu – in on the wing. Chris Feauai-Sauita moves into the centres to join Samu Kerevi with the No.12 looking happier at inside centre then he does at No.13.
Both Daugunu and Feauai-Sauita looked good in the NRC last season and Brad Thorn will be hopeful that they can give the Reds some more cutting edge against the big South Africans.
While Jono Lance has had his criticism at #10 he does have some exciting firepower outside him this week and he’ll be keen to show that the Reds don’t need Quade to attack.
The Reds will need to click in the backs. The Bulls forwards are the most powerful pack that the Reds will have come across this season so the backs are going to have to make the ball they do get really count.
The Bulls will be targeting this game as a real chance for a win on tour. After the Reds they will come up against the Chiefs and the Crusaders.
If they don’t pick up points against the Queenslanders, then they could easily return to South Africa with one win from the first six rounds of the season.
With the Reds missing two of the best forwards the Bulls could well have the upper hand and if they can get on the front foot then there’s some decent pace in their backs that could cause the home side some real problems.
Prediction
This one could be a tight one. The home advantage and momentum is with the Reds but the Bulls have some real power and quality in their fully fit side. In the end the Bulls are going to sneak this one as the Reds still try to find their mojo.
Bulls to win by 5 points.
Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:45pm AEDT on Saturday.
10:26pm
ethan said | 10:26pm | ! Report
Thorn’s got ’em playing tough this year, good grit. Kerevi has found his home at 12.
10:12pm
RubberLegs said | 10:12pm | ! Report
Indian bookmakers must sponsor Eto.Daugunu was very good. The forwards have to pick and drive more;Tuttle is too predictable and rarely runs.
10:28pm
ethan said | 10:28pm | ! Report
Would like to see Jimmy give quicker ball from the breakdown. We put together some nice phases tonight, but it was a bit slow and gave them time to reset defence. Hopefully that is a work on as the season progresses.
10:07pm
Adsa said | 10:07pm | ! Report
Tense stuff at the end but real team effort at the end to get the win. Rums are tasting good tonight.
10:07pm
Oliver Matthews said | 10:07pm | ! Report
Match Report
It was always going to be a tight one between these two as they seemed quite evenly matched both in terms of personnel and form. To begin with though the Bulls looked like they might have a bit more class as they pulled ahead with two tries in the first 25 minutes while the Reds could only manage a penalty from Lance.
For the first 35 minutes the Bulls looked to be in control both in defence and attack. Their defence especially was impressive – their line rushed up fast time after time and the pressure was telling on the Reds. When they did have the ball they couldn’t make any ground at all and never really threatened.
But the Reds got a key try just before halftime as they were able to break down the left hand side and Timu squeezed through to score a critical score. This made it 10-14 at the break and the Reds were back in it.
The first score of the second half was always going to be important and it came quickly for the Reds as Toua finished off a lovely break in the loose from the debutant Nabuli. From this point forwards it was all Reds. At about the 55 minute mark they had over 90% of territory and possession and it felt like just a matter of time until they turned this into points.
But to be fair to the Bulls their defence stayed strong and wave after wave of Reds attack came to nothing. It took the Reds until the 76th minute to add more points as they finally said yes to a kick at goal and stretched their lead to 6 points.
The Bulls had a couple more attacks to try and score the required converted try but to be honest they never really looked like scoring and eventually the spilled the ball up and the Reds had the win.
There were almost two different Bull’s sides in this game. The one from the first half looked dangerous in attack and keen to run with the ball in hand. The one in the second half however seemed out of ideas and continuity. They had to defend a lot and to be fair they did that very well but when they did get the ball back they either kicked it away poorly or ran with it ineffectively.
It was a great battle in the scrum with both sides fighting hard and winning the battle at different times. In the end though a lot of credit has to go to the relatively young and inexperienced Reds pack. They stood up very well against the big Bulls forwards and several times really tore them to pieces.
This win will give the Reds a lot of confidence in different areas. They were behind at half time and yet fought back to win. They had a slender lead that could have been overturned at any point but they held on well. Their pack really performed well and some of their backs showed some great attacking skills including Lance who made some lovely runs at the right time. They are definitely a work in progress and wont trouble the better teams but there’s plenty to be excited about.
The Bulls meanwhile will feel that this was an opportunity missed. They could have won this game and a win on the road is always valuable but they’ve let it slip. No alarm bells yet for them but they need to make sure that this tour doesn’t go the same way as the Stormers where a good first match turns into a narrow loss and a winless tour.
9:47pm
Pinetree said | 9:47pm | ! Report
Well played Reds, they are looking much more structured this year, and seem to be playing as a team, rather than previous seasons where the team dynamic was disjointed. J Lance is doing a great job playing a reliable tactical 10, nothing too flashy, but consistent.Great show of team character to bounce back after the first horror game, and to ignore the critics, and just get on with the job.
Enjoy the win Reds fans!!
9:53pm
Dan in Devon said | 9:53pm | ! Report
Good signs and Thorn was on the money with selections. A long season but will be interesting to see how it plays out.
9:54pm
Rhys Bosley said | 9:54pm | ! Report
Well said.
9:45pm
Luke S said | 9:45pm | ! Report
Well done Reds!!
9:44pm
Kia Kaha said | 9:44pm | ! Report
Good halftime chat it seems. Reds didn’t panic getting behind early. Great composure.