Reds vs Bulls: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Match result:

The Queensland Reds have beaten the Bulls from South Africa 20 to 14 in a tense match up in Brisbane.

Final score

Reds 20

Bulls 14

Match preview:

The Queensland Reds take on the traveling Blue Bulls in Brisbane as both sides look to build some momentum in the early stages of this years’ Super Rugby. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:45pm AEDT.

After last week’s win against the Brumbies, the Reds will want to do two things – most importantly they will want to rack up another victory and secondly they will want to show that they can execute a more expansive game.

Winning is great but they are unlikely to be able to win many more Super Rugby games purely by kicking penalties.

They’ve got a settled side with just one change – Filipo Daugunu – in on the wing. Chris Feauai-Sauita moves into the centres to join Samu Kerevi with the No.12 looking happier at inside centre then he does at No.13.

Both Daugunu and Feauai-Sauita looked good in the NRC last season and Brad Thorn will be hopeful that they can give the Reds some more cutting edge against the big South Africans.

While Jono Lance has had his criticism at #10 he does have some exciting firepower outside him this week and he’ll be keen to show that the Reds don’t need Quade to attack.

The Reds will need to click in the backs. The Bulls forwards are the most powerful pack that the Reds will have come across this season so the backs are going to have to make the ball they do get really count.

The Bulls will be targeting this game as a real chance for a win on tour. After the Reds they will come up against the Chiefs and the Crusaders.

If they don’t pick up points against the Queenslanders, then they could easily return to South Africa with one win from the first six rounds of the season.

With the Reds missing two of the best forwards the Bulls could well have the upper hand and if they can get on the front foot then there’s some decent pace in their backs that could cause the home side some real problems.

Prediction

This one could be a tight one. The home advantage and momentum is with the Reds but the Bulls have some real power and quality in their fully fit side. In the end the Bulls are going to sneak this one as the Reds still try to find their mojo.

Bulls to win by 5 points.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:45pm AEDT on Saturday.