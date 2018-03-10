 

South Africa vs Australia: International cricket Second Test – Day 2, live scores, blog

    South Africa v Australia

    St George's Park, March 9-13, 2018

    2nd Test - South Africa v Australia Test Series 2018

    		  
    Australia 1st Inn 243 all out
    South Africa 1st Inn 2/153
    Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
    South Africa trail Australia by 90 runs with 8 wickets remaining
    South Africa Over: 66.0  RR: 1.99
    Batsmen Runs B 4s 6s SR
    D. Elgar 57 191 6 0 29.84
    H.M. Amla* 54 144 6 0 37.50
    Australia
    Bowlers O M R W Econ
    P.J. Cummins* 14.0 5 27 2 1.93
    M.R. Marsh 5.0 1 11 0 2.20
    Last Wicket: K.S. Rabada, 29 (b. Cummins) - 2/67

    A fiery spell of fast bowling from Kagiso Rabada has put South Africa in a strong position against Australia, after an eventful opening day of the second test. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 7pm (AEDT).

    ‘I was extremely happy to lose the toss’. Content to field first on a pitch that was expected to assist the bowlers in the first hour of play, Proteas captain Faf du Plessis couldn’t have seemed more wrong as Australia’s openers laid a solid foundation.

    An uncharacteristically quiet David Warner and Cam Bancroft initially blunted the South African attack, before accelerating towards the end of the first session, as the ball started to lose its shine.

    Scoring his third successive half-century of the series, Warner looked set for a special innings, while Bancroft – fresh of a fifty in his last innings – seemed every bit as assured as his batting partner.

    Conceding 75 runs at a run a ball in the last hour of the first session, the signs were looking ominous for South Africa.

    But a Vernon Philander outswinger that drew the outside edge of Bancroft on the last ball before lunch brought the Proteas to life.

    South Africa struck again after the break, as Philander prolonged Usman Khawaja’s slump in foreign conditions, before recalled paceman Lungi Ngidi bowled the perfect inswinger to disturb Warner’s stumps.

    Enter Kagiso Rabada.

    With his teammates providing the initial breakthrough, the number two ranked test bowler in the world was at brilliant best, kick starting an Aussie collapse.

    Trapping Smith plumb in front, a red hot Rabada is likely to draw some attention from match officials after he sent the Aussie skipper back to the dressing room with a bump.

    Rabada put his aggression to good use though, finishing with figures of 5-96, as he destroyed Australia’s middle order with a scintillating spell, picking up four wickets within just seven deliveries.

    Partnering with the tail Tim Paine ensured it wagged, as the last two wickets added 61 valuable runs to the visitor’s total, before Ngidi finished the innings by dislodging Paine’s off stump.

    Pat Cummins sent Durban centurion Aiden Markram packing early, but it was to be South Africa’s and Rabada’s day as the Proteas paceman added 17 runs as nightwatchman to lead his team to a strong position entering Day 2.

    Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of Day 2 from 7pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.

    Roar Guru

      11:44pm
      11:44pm

      Again not many runs scored in the session but the Proteas won’t mind keeping the Aussies wicketless. Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc all put the ball in good areas and got it to reverse swing, but thanks to a lot of guts and a little luck South Africa trail by 90 runs with 8 wickets still in hand.

    Roar Guru

      11:41pm
      11:41pm

      End Of Session
      Apologies for the break in action – in the meantime the players have gone off for the tea break.
      Elgar 57
      Amla 54

      Over: 66.0
      Score: 2/153

    Roar Guru

      11:29pm
      11:29pm

      That’s unfortunate, the band that was playing at the ground seems to be leaving after being told to quieten down by the umpire. They added a great atmosphere to the ground.

    Roar Guru

      11:28pm
      11:28pm

      Marsh goes for the yorker again but Elgar easily jams down on the ball to keep it out.
      Elgar 57
      Amla 52

      Over: 63.2
      Score: 2/151

    Roar Guru

      11:25pm
      11:25pm

      Another maiden over for Cummins.
      Elgar 57
      Amla 52

      Over: 63.0
      Score: 2/151

    Roar Guru

      11:21pm
      11:21pm

      That’ll sting a bit! Elgar inside edges a ball onto his thigh after Marsh gets the ball to move late. It seemed to miss Elgar’s thigh guard.

      Elgar 57
      Amla 52

      Over: 61.5
      Score: 2/151

    Roar Guru

      11:18pm
      11:18pm

      Well played by Elgar as he opens the face of the bat and runs a good length ball outside off through third man for three. South Africa also bring up the 150 with those runs.
      Elgar 57
      Amla 51

      Over: 61.1
      Score: 2/150

    Roar Guru

      11:17pm
      11:17pm

      Tip and run from Elgar, as the batsmen steal a single. Amla who was running to the danger end was slow of the mark but still made his ground comfortably.

      Elgar 54
      Amla 51

      Over: 60.5
      Score: 2/147

