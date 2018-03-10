South Sydney Rabbitohs vs New Zealand Warriors: NRL live scores, blog

Match result:

The Warriors got their seasons started the right way, knocking off the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Perth.

Final score

South Sydney Rabbitohs 20

New Zealand Warriors 32

Match preview:

Round 1 of the NRL season continues tonight as the South Sydney Rabbitohs take on the New Zealand Warriors in the first game of the double-header at the new Perth Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7pm (AEDT).

Both these sides come in to the 2018 season with plenty to prove after both had disappointing seasons last year.

While I’m hesitant to place any reliance on trial form, both teams are coming off two wins in 2018.

The Rabbitohs beat Wigan and then St George in the Charity Shield, while the Warriors have beaten a second string Melbourne Storm outfit and the Gold Coast Titans.

For the Rabbitohs, their key recruit over the offseason has been Dane Gagai, however the most focus this round will be on the return of Greg Inglis after missing last season with injury.

With Adam Reynolds and Cody Walker in the halves, the backline does look to have plenty of points in them.

However, this will depend on the performance of their forward pack, who were below par for most of last season.

It is understood that new coach Anthony Seibold wants to play a more attacking style of football which likely explains Damien Cook starting at 9 and Robbie Farah completely missing out.

The Warriors take on a new look this season, with Peta Hiku, Blake Green, Adam Blair and Tohu Harris the new signings in the starting line up.

Whether the new look results in a higher position on the ladder remains to be seen but, on paper at least, the Warriors look strong.

Blake Green could be a key signing, providing stability to the halves allowing Shaun Johnson to focus on attack. Blair and Harris also add plenty to the forward pack.

Prediction

The Rabbitohs have won the past 5 clashes between these two teams and, in Perth, this trend will continue.

Early in the season, field position is especially important and Adam Reynolds’ kicking game should keep much of the game in the Warriors defensive half. It will be close but I am tipping the Rabbitohs by 6.

South Sydney by 6.