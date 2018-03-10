South Sydney Rabbitohs vs New Zealand Warriors: NRL live scores, blog

Match result:
The Warriors got their seasons started the right way, knocking off the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Perth.
Final score
South Sydney Rabbitohs 20
New Zealand Warriors 32
Match preview:
Round 1 of the NRL season continues tonight as the South Sydney Rabbitohs take on the New Zealand Warriors in the first game of the double-header at the new Perth Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7pm (AEDT).
Both these sides come in to the 2018 season with plenty to prove after both had disappointing seasons last year.
While I’m hesitant to place any reliance on trial form, both teams are coming off two wins in 2018.
The Rabbitohs beat Wigan and then St George in the Charity Shield, while the Warriors have beaten a second string Melbourne Storm outfit and the Gold Coast Titans.
For the Rabbitohs, their key recruit over the offseason has been Dane Gagai, however the most focus this round will be on the return of Greg Inglis after missing last season with injury.
With Adam Reynolds and Cody Walker in the halves, the backline does look to have plenty of points in them.
However, this will depend on the performance of their forward pack, who were below par for most of last season.
It is understood that new coach Anthony Seibold wants to play a more attacking style of football which likely explains Damien Cook starting at 9 and Robbie Farah completely missing out.
The Warriors take on a new look this season, with Peta Hiku, Blake Green, Adam Blair and Tohu Harris the new signings in the starting line up.
Whether the new look results in a higher position on the ladder remains to be seen but, on paper at least, the Warriors look strong.
Blake Green could be a key signing, providing stability to the halves allowing Shaun Johnson to focus on attack. Blair and Harris also add plenty to the forward pack.
Prediction
The Rabbitohs have won the past 5 clashes between these two teams and, in Perth, this trend will continue.
Early in the season, field position is especially important and Adam Reynolds’ kicking game should keep much of the game in the Warriors defensive half. It will be close but I am tipping the Rabbitohs by 6.
South Sydney by 6.
9:05pm
David Holden said | 9:05pm | ! Report
The Warriors were deserved winners of this match, with the 32-20 scoreline a fair reflection.
The Rabbits started well, scoring first and looking in control, but a try against the run of play got the Warriors back in the game and they looked the likely winners from that point on.
A couple of 50/50 decisions went the Warriors way in the first half, including what was a poor forward pass call against Souths when they were certain to score.
However, the Warriors forwards got on top in the second half and, off the back of their go forward, Shaun Johnson took control.
Its very early in the season but the Warriors recruits have made a difference and NZ fans will be very much encouraged by what they saw tonight.
As far as the Rabbits were concerned, too many errors played them out of the game in the end. They will be looking to improve on that in the next round.
Hope you enjoyed the coverage. What did you think of the game, Roarers?
9:04pm
Ben said | 9:04pm | ! Report
Defence was incredibly disappointing, very suspect in the first half considering the stats we had compared to the Warriors. The attack lacked finishing ability the whole game, numerous chances that should of been taken fell by the wayside. Credit to the Warriors, they look very dangerous when Johnson and Green get the ball moving.
9:00pm
Joe said | 9:00pm | ! Report
Great game by the Warriors. That was a very nice rounded 80 minute performance with some very nice tries. All the big guns stood up, Johnson, Roger, Luke and the new buys as well Harris and Green with some nice finishes out wide by the wingers. This team will upset a lot of teams over the course of the season. Get on board the bandwagon early!
8:55pm
David Holden said | 8:55pm | ! Report
Full Time
Huge run from George Burgess to start the set. Plenty of razzle dazzle but Sam Burgess has either dropped it or pushed the pass. That will be full time.
Rabbits 20
Warriors 32
8:55pm
Rellum said | 8:55pm | ! Report
How has GI gone in this game?
8:56pm
David Holden said | 8:56pm | ! Report
Thought he looked ok but only got limited touches.
8:57pm
Stu said | 8:57pm | ! Report
Couple strong runs but really only noticed the fact he kept trying to milk penalties instead of getting a quick play of the ball
9:01pm
Joe said | 9:01pm | ! Report
He was ok in attack, had some strong runs. Had some issues defensively with his partners out wide but that said the Warriors scored both sides of the park.
8:53pm
Nat said | 8:53pm | ! Report
At least a 50pt game is a good promo for the Perth crowd.
8:53pm
David Holden said | 8:53pm | ! Report
77′
Cody Walker steps through some tired Warriors defence and he has scored. TRY. Conversion is good.
Rabbits 20
Warriors 32
8:51pm
David Holden said | 8:51pm | ! Report
76′
Reynolds kick into the ingoal is forced out by the Warriors and the Rabbits will have a repeat set
Rabbits 14
Warriors 32
8:49pm
David Holden said | 8:49pm | ! Report
75′
Short kickoff from Rabbits and Tuivasa Sheck takes the catch.
Rabbits 14
Warriors 32