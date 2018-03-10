Where has the support gone in Australian rugby?

Support play in Australian rugby at the elite level is about as rare as a politician’s convictions.
A rugby guru-cum-philosopher in Wales captured the four principles of rugby as go-forward, pressure, continuity and support.
Some would add a fifth: contest possession.
But support underpins all of these principles – after all it is a team game, so support around the ball and the ball carrier is fundamental.
After three rounds of Super Rugby we once again see the difference between New Zealand and the rest. It is easy to say the Kiwis have better skills and play an up-tempo game, but how they are able to maximise these advantages? The answer is superior support play.
Whether it is chasing a kick, a line-break or at the tackle area, New Zealand teams realise that go-forward, pressure, and continuity are all derived from urgent support play.
Next time the Crusaders, Hurricanes, Blues or Chiefs make a line break, take a look at how many support players are stacked around the ball. Just count them. More often than not, they will be in the classic diamond formation, with the ball carrier at the tip, supports left and right for the pass, and another trailing. And all busting their guts to get in position to create options for the ball carrier.
Then have a look at when an Aussie team makes a line break – or, for that matter, the Wallabies more often than not in the last ten years. Even with a wide angle lens, you would struggle to find a support player within a bull’s roar, let alone three of them. And don’t get me started on supporting the kicker by chasing kicks…
I really feel sorry for Mick Byrne. This guy has the onerous task of upskilling the ballwork of our elite players and adapting them to the unstructured game, but it is a waste of time being able to pop an offload on counterattack if there isn’t anyone there to offload to.
I watched the Brumbies, Reds, Waratahs and the Rebels last weekend, as all created opportunities and penetrated the opposition line only to see 80 per cent of try-scoring chances come to nothing, because either no support players were there or one was, who promptly ran the wrong line.
You do not need a PhD to run hard in support and pick a decent line off the ball carrier. It is not rocket science to run a line out wide that avoids putting an opposition player between you and the ball carrier and then watching him snaffle the intercept and run 80 metres to score while you scratch your head in bewilderment.
In the past, we could put this lack of support down to inferior fitness levels, however our Super teams now at least look fit, so there is no excuse for not working hard off the ball.
Are our players too posh to push hard in support? Is this somehow beneath them or their pay grade? I ask this because at senior schoolboy and club level I see kids every weekend support their mates when they have the ball or make a break.
The sooner we fix it the better – we may even see a few of those rare opportunities in the modern game where a player breaks the line get converted into tries.
The Kiwis understand just how vital support play is, even more so nowadays against well-organised defences. It’s about time the Australian teams got it as well.
Timbo (L) said | March 10th 2018 @ 7:04am | ! Report
Might want to take a second look at the Rebels. I am not claiming the surgical efficiency of the Kiwi sides (A, Smith, Noholo and Squire made a real mess of the Stormers doing exactly as you described) but they are certainly getting there
Turnover, Ross H-P Dives on the loose ball, Hardwick Picks, Ruru and Maddocks support (They do run into each other showing they still need a little work). Ulese trailing to clean out if the tackle is made. Almost textbook.
March 10th 2018 @ 8:31am
Steiner said | March 10th 2018 @ 8:31am | ! Report
Yes Timbo a nice passage of olay by the Rebels last night. It was good to see and they do look like the better of the Aussie teams so far. Unfortunately they are the exception to the rule, and they need to be more consistent in good quality support play.
March 10th 2018 @ 9:31am
Muzzo said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:31am | ! Report
Well, I wouldn’t say Naholo, was, on the ball last night, due to the amount of dropped passes, catches he missed, but I must admit, he did make up for some of those errors, with some great try assists, & a try or two. The stand out performer in the Landers win, was without doubt, Aaron Smith. Not only was he encouraging his team mates, but also encouraging, the opposition, every time they made a blue. In truth, overall his game was proof, as to why he is possibly classed the best half back, in world rugby. Then again, that bloke from accounts, wasn’t that far behind him.
March 10th 2018 @ 7:45am
nickbrisbane said | March 10th 2018 @ 7:45am | ! Report
I think the ability to off-load is just as important.
I reckon Super Rugby players should spend a year playing in a touch footy competition to improve their handling, support and off-load skills.
March 10th 2018 @ 7:55am
Timbo (L) said | March 10th 2018 @ 7:55am | ! Report
The off season perhaps?
Most of the Summer teams I play against are Rugby sides with nothing better to do. The games do get a little “Spirited” at times. We had 2 High school teams in our comp this season.
Viva 7’s is a great game for skills coaching and the rules can be adjusted from touch, to 2 hands, even to include play of the ball to be a simulated breakdown (Touched Player goes to ground)..
Fairly low impact so the injury rate is low.
March 10th 2018 @ 11:06am
Kirky said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:06am | ! Report
Get some Kiwi Coaches as all the Northern Countries are doing, there is no other way, ~ the problem if it is a problem is the Aussies’ won’t wear a Kiwi Coach simply because they are authoritarians and that’s how they get results, ~ however the Locals just won’t wear it as it’s been tried and fell over because of the very problem mentioned!
March 10th 2018 @ 11:14am
Muzzo said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:14am | ! Report
Hi Kirky!!
Mate I agree, but the thing here is, the old Kiwi/Aussie thing, that’s been around for decades, in regards to coaching. Well we’ve seen, now, with the opposition to Brad Thorn, by many, & the likes of Gibson, where the eagles, are preparing to swoop. Cheers, Bro.
March 10th 2018 @ 11:31am
Kirky said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:31am | ! Report
Muzzo!! Kia Ora Bro!! ~ How goes it mate?
You’re right mate as that’s pretty much what I was getting at about the Aussies not wearing Kiwi Coaches, ~ they had two of the best here once and treated them like crap, so if it was ever going to happen the Locals would have to have a massive mindset shift, ~ something that needs to happen here in Aussie as things need a rapid change in organization if they ever want to be regularly successful on the rugby field!
Absolutely no disrespect to Thorne or Gibson both fine players in their day, but they are not top Coaches, end of story! ~ They may be in time but they surely are not at the present time!
Gibson came from a backline Coach’s possie’ with the Crusaders, a position he didn’t want, and Brad Thorn wonderful Kiwi player that he was and still is at times,~ both are NOT top Coaches!
March 10th 2018 @ 11:51am
Muzzo said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:51am | ! Report
Yep kai te pai, Kirky, but Bro, I really think,Thorn needs to be given a go, as he did serve a pretty good apprenticeship at the AB’s, Saders & Landers. Even Jamie Joseph, recommended him highly, as assisting whilst injured, at the Landers. Well, I realise he’s a rookie, at this level, but how well did last years rookie at the Saders turn out?. Yep, I’m referring to Razor Robertson. As it wasn’t a bad effort. lol. Mind you we at the Landers, this season, have a rookie at the helm, in Aaron Mauger. So far, so good. As we know, a good majority, of these ex Cantab players, have turned pretty much, into good coaches. Time will tell, mate, in regards to Thorn & Mauger. Cheers Buddy.
March 10th 2018 @ 8:09am
Dan54 said | March 10th 2018 @ 8:09am | ! Report
Couldn’t agree more Steiner, when we talk of rugby as a 15 man game it is so important that all 15 players are actually involved in the game as runners, tacklers and most importantly support players to give the ball carrier help to start with but just as importantly to create doubt in defenders mind. Frustrates the hell out of me to watch any game of rugby where players are not busting their balls to either chase ball or to try and get in support of players making breaks!
March 10th 2018 @ 9:12am
Steiner said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:12am | ! Report
Cheers Dan 100% agree. Sheek makes a really good point below about the highly structured style many coaches seem to prefer these days as well.
March 10th 2018 @ 8:30am
sheek said | March 10th 2018 @ 8:30am | ! Report
Steiner,
Support play has disappeared in Australia because the game is being run by coaches brought up on a diet of control – “you must do this in this situation & do that in that situation. C must follow B must follow A”.
Across the ditch in NZ they teach their kids to develop outstanding basic skills which then allows them to compete with superiority.
They also teach their kids to be proficient at many styles & know when each style is required within a game, or from game to game. Circumstances change – type/quality of opposition, weather conditions, state of a match – which may require a change of tactics at any given moment or week.
Flexibility of mind & body. The sad thing is Australia used to mostly play like this between 1980-2000.
Rigidity of thought & practice is a recipe for disaster, which is precisely what has been happening with Australian rugby. In my humble opinion.
March 10th 2018 @ 9:14am
Steiner said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:14am | ! Report
Great point Sheek! Would certainly explain why it happens at amateur level but seems to be coached out of our players when they become professional.
March 10th 2018 @ 11:40am
peeko said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:40am | ! Report
agree Sheek
March 10th 2018 @ 12:33pm
Dan54 said | March 10th 2018 @ 12:33pm | ! Report
Agree Sheek, I have been godsmacked when watching kids at training here, where the idea seems to have young kids just time and time again going through all these moves, I really believe or did when I coached kids anywhere up to secondary school level training should involve not much more than kids really just running and passing the ball etc. Combine that with a few very basic moves and how to compete for second phase ball (even that should be overdone) and then let them go and have a game of rugby. As they get older it then is so much easier to coach moves etc because they don’t have to clutter their minds with how to catch a ball etc because it almost automatic.
March 10th 2018 @ 9:11am
PeterK said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:11am | ! Report
I believe support play is one of the few strengths of the tahs.
Foley, Beale, Hooper and Folau all work hard in support.
Rebels also this year do a lot of work in support.
March 10th 2018 @ 9:16am
Steiner said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:16am | ! Report
I think the Rebels are getting better at it. But the Tahs are still very inconsistent in applying accurate support, especially at the ruck. Same with the Wallabies.
March 10th 2018 @ 11:16am
PeterK said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:16am | ! Report
the tahs game is built on constant offloading and running in support to have someone to offload , and why such a lightweight mobile pack is being used.
They do have a lot of support players at the ruck, it is a different issue that the before mentioned lightweight forwards lack physicality and technique in contact to cleanout or secure rucks. That is not a matter of lack of support .
Sure they don’t support kicking well but that is another matter.
March 10th 2018 @ 9:11am
PiratesRugby said | March 10th 2018 @ 9:11am | ! Report
Support for australian rugby was squandered in favour of indulging NSW. Players from other states are undermined while NSW players get undeserved selection in the Wallabies. As a result we lose good players and get poor results from losers like Mumm, Phipps, Foley, Hooper, Robertson, Skelton, Hanigan etc. And our coach is an ungracious and undignified disgrace. He has implemented a losing culture along with a losing game plan.
March 10th 2018 @ 11:40am
i miss the force said | March 10th 2018 @ 11:40am | ! Report
