Watts stars, Port down Crows in AFL trial

Port Adelaide recruit Jack Watts has kicked six goals in a 26-point win against Adelaide in their AFL practice derby.

But the Power lost experienced backman Jasper Pittard to a hamstring injury in their 16.2 (98) to 11.6 (72) victory on Saturday at Alberton Oval.

Pittard was hurt as Port went on a third-term scoring spree to overrun the Crows, who led by 26 points at halftime.

Ex-Demon Watts was a standout while another of Port’s fresh signings, ex-Geelong utility Steven Motlop, collected 20 disposals.

Port’s Darcy Byrne-Jones (31 disposals), Justin Westhoff (27 touches, one goal) and Robbie Gray (26 possessions, two goals) were busy.

And teammates Jared Polec (16 disposals) and Chad Wingard (15 touches, one goal) were unscathed in their first competitive outing of the pre-season after recovering from hamstring strains.

Adelaide’s top pick from last year’s draft, Darcy Fogarty, pressed his claims for a round-one debut by booting three first-half goals.

The Crows were also well served by ball magnet Matt Crouch (26 touches), former Kangaroo Sam Gibson (27 possessions, one goal) and Rory Atkins (21 disposals, two goals).

Their prized recruit Bryce Gibbs kicked two goals and collected 20 disposals from 65 per cent game time.

Fogarty’s early influence helped Adelaide to control the opening half in 35-degree temperatures before 6157 spectators at Port’s Alberton headquarters.

The 18-year-old was a focal point of Adelaide’s attacks as the Crows kicked 8.4 to 4.2 in the first half.

But Port turned the tide with a superb third term, booting six goals to one.

Watts and Sam Gray (two goals) were dangerous as Port’s midfield seized momentum – when spearhead Charlie Dixon goaled late in the quarter, Port took the lead for the first time.

The Power led by three points at the last change and Watts capped his best-afield display with the opening two goals of the final quarter. He then set up two more for teammates to seal Port’s triumph.