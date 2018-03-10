Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix: A-League live scores, blog

Match result:

The Western Sydney Wanderers have consolidated their place in the top six with an ultimately comprehensive performance over a team that played as if they have nothing to play for, the home side running out comfortable 4-1 winners.

Preview:

This is a big game for the Wanderers.

Brisbane found a way to win at home last week, and thus put the pressure on the sixth place New South Welshmen.

Anything less than a win here for Western Sydney, and Brisbane can knock the Wanderers out of the last finals spot with a win of their own.

The Wanderers will be disappointed they didn’t get the full three points against a struggling Perth side, and at home as well.

Josep Gombau, no doubt mildly irritated by talk of a triumphal return of Tony Popovic, will be hoping that his side can make light work of a Wellington team struggling to even play for pride.

Expect big games from Riera and Ikonomidis up front, while Baccus will be in the mood for a bit of control in the middle of the park.

As for Wellington, well? What do they have to play for? Six games left for them, they need to win everything and hope results go their way to play beyond round 27, so their season is over.

As for pride? Well, pride is one thing, but given they’ve had a four-win season, will a fifth go anyway towards some semblance of pride?

They’re also coming off a loss in the battle of the bottom, so surely their pride cannot go any lower. Can it?

Still, a side boasting Burns, Krishna and Kaluderovic should offer something, and hopefully each individual steps up to show what they truly have to offer.

Prediction:

Wanderers should not have any trouble here. If they do, they may make finals, but they won’t offer much resistance.

Wanderers 2-nil.

Join The Roar for live scores and match blog from 7:50pm (AEDT).