Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix: A-League live scores, blog

Match result:
The Western Sydney Wanderers have consolidated their place in the top six with an ultimately comprehensive performance over a team that played as if they have nothing to play for, the home side running out comfortable 4-1 winners.
» Click here to read the full match report
How to watch:
TV
This match will be broadcast by via free-to-air TV on channel One, and on Fox Sports 501.
Live stream
You can live stream Foxtel’s coverage of the match by using the Foxtel App if you already have a Foxtel TV subscription, or Foxtel Now if you don’t.
Preview:
This is a big game for the Wanderers.
Brisbane found a way to win at home last week, and thus put the pressure on the sixth place New South Welshmen.
Anything less than a win here for Western Sydney, and Brisbane can knock the Wanderers out of the last finals spot with a win of their own.
The Wanderers will be disappointed they didn’t get the full three points against a struggling Perth side, and at home as well.
Josep Gombau, no doubt mildly irritated by talk of a triumphal return of Tony Popovic, will be hoping that his side can make light work of a Wellington team struggling to even play for pride.
Expect big games from Riera and Ikonomidis up front, while Baccus will be in the mood for a bit of control in the middle of the park.
As for Wellington, well? What do they have to play for? Six games left for them, they need to win everything and hope results go their way to play beyond round 27, so their season is over.
As for pride? Well, pride is one thing, but given they’ve had a four-win season, will a fifth go anyway towards some semblance of pride?
They’re also coming off a loss in the battle of the bottom, so surely their pride cannot go any lower. Can it?
Still, a side boasting Burns, Krishna and Kaluderovic should offer something, and hopefully each individual steps up to show what they truly have to offer.
Prediction:
Wanderers should not have any trouble here. If they do, they may make finals, but they won’t offer much resistance.
Wanderers 2-nil.
Join The Roar for live scores and match blog from 7:50pm (AEDT).
9:57pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:57pm | ! Report
Full Time
Wanderers have consolidated their place in the top six with an ultimately comprehensive performance over a team that played as if they have nothing to play for, the home side running out comfortable 4-1 winners.
The first half was a close affair, and was lit up in the final five minutes with Brendan Santalab finishing off some solid lead up play from Mark Bridge to open the scoring.
The Wanderers lead was short lived though, with Sarpreet Singh himself blasting in from close range, to see the contest go to the break with the ledger even.
The second half failed to really get started, as the Wanderers maintained their control of the contest, however at times looked as if they were going to waste their domination in possession.
Eventually, Brendan Hamill would relieve the pressure for the home side, with a headed goal off a Alvaro Cejudo corner. Hamill would then grab his second in similar circumstances off another Cejudo corner, with a flick on from Bridge, to bury the ball into the net and put the result to bed.
When Christopher Ikonomidis finished off some Risdon hard work late on for the Wanderers’ fourth, the result was done and dusted, and Josep Gombau was breathing easy.
The Wanderers can take some comfort from the result, as well as the performance.
As for Wellington, it was clear that they had been told to try and enjoy the night, because they played like a team that was rudderless at times. With no coach and no clear pathway, Wellington at times even looked disinterested. It will be interesting to see how the Phoenix rise from this malaise.
The Wanderers meanwhile carry on with their season, with the RBB back in tow and a strong win giving them some space in the six. They will look to the end of the season to find some form, and give themselves another shot at the title.
Western Sydney Wanderers: 4
Wellington Phoenix: 1
9:50pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:50pm | ! Report
Hamill coming off with a bloodied nose here.
Shame for him, not the way he would have wanted to end an otherwise outstanding performance.
9:47pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:47pm | ! Report
91‘ – We will have 4 minutes of stoppage time.
Wellington have basically disappeared in this second half.
Western Sydney Wanderers: 4
Wellington Phoenix: 1
9:46pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:46pm | ! Report
Goal
90‘ – And Ikonomidis with the goal that his performance deserves.
Risdon with the work there, charging in, and he rounds Velaphi who comes out fo the area to try to clean up. The ball lands at Ikonomidis’ feet, who rounds a Wellington defender himself, and that ball is in the net.
Wellington have not been annihilated.
Western Sydney Wanderers: 4
Wellington Phoenix: 1
10:56pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 10:56pm | ! Report
That should read that Wellington have NOW been annihilated.
Or if you want to go in another direction, they have not been annihilated, they have been pulverised to the point of non-existence.
9:43pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:43pm | ! Report
87‘ – Wellington creating a bit of a strong finish here, and get a corner. Wanderers deal with it easily though, and now are on the charge.
Ikonomidis has run in from the left, out to the right, takes a shot, and shoots it wide.
Spectacular miss that. But spectacular to watch.
Western Sydney Wanderers: 3
Wellington Phoenix: 1
9:41pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:41pm | ! Report
84‘ – Lustic shoots, but Velaphi tips it over.
Western Sydney Wanderers: 3
Wellington Phoenix: 1
9:39pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:39pm | ! Report
83‘ – To be honest, there’s not really much going on.
SUB: Paracki off, Rufer on.
Wellington have a bit of an attack, but it’s not looking threatening.
Western Sydney Wanderers: 3
Wellington Phoenix: 1
9:36pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:36pm | ! Report
80‘ – Goals off set pieces. You cannot underestimate their value.
Will Gombau be happy, or relieved with this?
Western Sydney Wanderers: 3
Wellington Phoenix: 1
9:34pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:34pm | ! Report
Goal
79‘ – Hamill at the double!
Another Cejudo corner, a flick on to that back post, and Hamill is as unmarked as a $1 bill. He blasts that into the back of the net.
And Gombau pumps the air.
That could be it.
Western Sydney Wanderers: 3
Wellington Phoenix: 1
9:33pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:33pm | ! Report
77‘ – SUB: Santalab off, Sotirio on.
Santalab has come off and he is cranky. Blowing up.
What on earth is that about?
Western Sydney Wanderers: 2
Wellington Phoenix: 1
9:32pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:32pm | ! Report
76‘ – Wanderers have taken clear control of this. Wellington chasing their tails.
Bonevacia switches the play to the right, Ikonomidis lays it off to Risdon, who blazes across the face.
He keeps trying to score, but just can’t hit the target.
Western Sydney Wanderers: 2
Wellington Phoenix: 1
9:29pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:29pm | ! Report
73‘ – Wellington yet to really respond
Risdon on the ball, but he’s hussled off by Paracki. A long ball sees Janjetavic race off the line and blast it out.
Western Sydney Wanderers: 2
Wellington Phoenix: 1