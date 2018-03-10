Match result:
The Wests Tigers have caused a major upset in the first round of the new NRL season, taking a win at home over the Sydney Roosters.
Final score
Wests Tigers 10
Sydney Roosters 8
Match preview:
The Sydney Roosters will start as heavy favourites when they take on the Wests Tigers in Round 1 at ANZ Stadium. Join The Roar for all the action from 4:30pm (AEDT).
All eyes will be on the form of the Roosters’ big-name signings for 2018, Cooper Crook and James Tedesco. Tedesco will, of course, be turning out against his old club for the first time.
Mitchell Cornish will also be making his first appearance in a premiership match for the Roosters, after being named at five-eighth in place of the injured Luke Keary.
Trent Robinson has named goal-kicking forward Sio Siua Taukeihao to start at prop, with Queensland State of Origin prop Dylan Napa starting on the bench.
The Tigers also have plenty of players pulling on their jersey for the first time in the NRL – five-eighth Josh Reynolds, props Russell Packer and Ben Matulino, second-rower Robbie Rochow and hooker Pita Godinet.
Ivan Cleary has named the returning Benji Marshall on the bench, with Josh Reynolds tipped to spend time at hooker when Marshall comes on.
Their fans will be hoping that the new-look Tigers can show some signs of promise for the 2018 season after they finished third-last in 2017. An upset today is unlikely though – the Roosters are once again one of the premiership favourites.
Prediction
Roosters by 10.
Join The Roar from 4:30pm (AEDT) for a live blog of the game.
6:33pm
steveng said | 6:33pm | ! Report
Wow Wow and more Wows, that puts my ‘Roar Tipping’ up s??t creek but, so far I’m 1 out of 4, the Tigers hung in there and they deserved the win! The Roosters are the same old same old. Hopefully my Rabbits (next up) will come good and thrash the Worries!
6:32pm
John Coomer said | 6:32pm | ! Report
Thanks for joining me on this afternoon’s coverage, hope you enjoyed it.
Feel free to leave your comments on the game.
6:31pm
John Coomer said | 6:31pm | ! Report
Match report
The Wests Tigers have caused a major first round upset, beating the Roosters 10-8 in a thriller at ANZ Stadium.
Tui Lolohea kicked a sideline conversion after winger Corey Thompson had shown great athleticism to score the Tigers only try of the match with less than three minutes to go.
Benji Marshall was a late inclusion in the Tigers starting line-up, after Bulldogs’ recruit Josh Reynolds tore his hamstring at training on Friday. Marshall had a great game, using all his experience to keep the Tigers in it, especially when they were down to 12 men for 10 minutes early in the second half. Luke Brooks was sin binned for not clearing the ruck after bringing down a rampaging Blake Ferguson.
The Tigers were willing in defence for the full 80 minutes, in a performance that will give their fans plenty of heart for the season ahead.
They led 2-0 at half-time after a first half arm wrestle.
Roosters’ fullback James Tedesco was heavily booed by Tigers’ fans in his first game against his old club. They especially enjoyed watching him bomb the only try scoring opportunity for either team in the first 40 minutes. He spilled an inside pass from winger James Ferguson with the try line at his mercy in the 13th minute, after Ferguson had made a break out wide.
The teams traded a penalty each in the second half for the score to be 4-2 to the Tigers. Marshall had a try disallowed in the 58th minute off a Brooks grubber kick, when the bunker correctly ruled that Roosters’ five-eighth Mitchell Cornish grounded the ball first.
The Roosters eventually scored the first try of the match in the 65th minute when quick hands created an overlap for Ferguson to score out wide. Latrell Mitchell’s sideline conversion made it 8-4 to the Roosters, before Thompson and Lolohea’s late heroics snatched the win for the Tigers.
Cooper Cronk has played his usual organised game in his first outing for the Roosters, without managing to spark their attack.
6:30pm
JoM said | 6:30pm | ! Report
We are at Five Dock bowlo which is where the Balmain side of things have their HQ these days. Came for the footy, staying for dinner because their food is so good. Best part? Teddy copping it for every mistake he msde
6:24pm
Emcie said | 6:24pm | ! Report
thats going to be the next big tactic, headbut the ball forward! I can see a spate of soccer players getting signed by NRL clubs coming
6:18pm
Joe said | 6:18pm | ! Report
Wow! Just wow! What a courageous performance by the Tigers. Boy has Ivan Cleary stamped his mark on the team. The defense was outstanding! All the players picked performed. Even missing Josh Reynolds the effort was there and they stuck with the Roosters who it has to be said had a pretty awful game. What an upset! Great peformances all around the park for the Tigs. Lot of unknowns guys in there really put in the effort…Robbie Rochow, Corey out on the wing and Brooks had a very good game in defense.
6:31pm
Albo said | 6:31pm | ! Report
Both teams were pretty clueless , with the two wingers Ferguson & Thompson with some individual skills, being their teams’ best players. Seems the Chooks could have done with Pearce out there ?
6:17pm
Renegade said | 6:17pm | ! Report
How about all them Roosters 13+ tips? 😆
6:19pm
Joe said | 6:19pm | ! Report
I’m definitely one of those! : )
6:26pm
Nat said | 6:26pm | ! Report
I’m 1/4 on my tips but don’t care if we keep getting this.
6:39pm
Emcie said | 6:39pm | ! Report
3/4, but got the wrong one wrong…