Match result:

The Wests Tigers have caused a major upset in the first round of the new NRL season, taking a win at home over the Sydney Roosters.

» Click here to read the full match report

Final score

Wests Tigers 10

Sydney Roosters 8

Match preview:

The Sydney Roosters will start as heavy favourites when they take on the Wests Tigers in Round 1 at ANZ Stadium. Join The Roar for all the action from 4:30pm (AEDT).

All eyes will be on the form of the Roosters’ big-name signings for 2018, Cooper Crook and James Tedesco. Tedesco will, of course, be turning out against his old club for the first time.

Mitchell Cornish will also be making his first appearance in a premiership match for the Roosters, after being named at five-eighth in place of the injured Luke Keary.

Trent Robinson has named goal-kicking forward Sio Siua Taukeihao to start at prop, with Queensland State of Origin prop Dylan Napa starting on the bench.

The Tigers also have plenty of players pulling on their jersey for the first time in the NRL – five-eighth Josh Reynolds, props Russell Packer and Ben Matulino, second-rower Robbie Rochow and hooker Pita Godinet.

Ivan Cleary has named the returning Benji Marshall on the bench, with Josh Reynolds tipped to spend time at hooker when Marshall comes on.

Their fans will be hoping that the new-look Tigers can show some signs of promise for the 2018 season after they finished third-last in 2017. An upset today is unlikely though – the Roosters are once again one of the premiership favourites.

Prediction

Roosters by 10.

Join The Roar from 4:30pm (AEDT) for a live blog of the game.