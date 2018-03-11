Bulldogs could be boosted by Brennan

The Western Bulldogs’ bid to secure a berth in the 2018 AFL Women’s grand final could be boosted dramatically by the return of captain Katie Brennan for next weekend’s blockbuster clash with Melbourne.

The Bulldogs had the chance to qualify for the premiership decider on Saturday night but failed to defeat Greater Western Sydney at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

While they will still head into the final round on top of the ladder, the Bulldogs must defeat the Demons to guarantee a spot in the grand final otherwise they will have to rely on other results.

Brennan has missed the last three matches due to an ankle injury, but Dogs coach Paul Groves is hopeful she will be fit to line up on Saturday night at Whitten Oval.

Groves has likened the looming showdown with the Demons to a preliminary final as they will also be fighting for a spot in the grand final.

“Katie, as far as I know, completed her running session before the game here tonight and, providing everything goes to plan during week and there’s no risk to her ankle, that’s the plan that we’re rolling out at the moment,” Groves said after his side’s 18-point loss to the Giants.

“Hopefully we can go ahead with that and get our skipper back in. It would be huge – anytime you bring one of your top end players back in, you’ve seen in this comp that if you do miss a couple of them it can be really devastating to the way you play.

“Really excited at the possibility of her (return). If not, it gives the opportunity for another girl to step up.

“It’s almost like prelim final weekend next weekend now. Do we have to change anything? Not really. We’ve earned the right to have two cracks at getting into a grand final. We’ve stuffed one of them up this week, so we get another crack at it.”

The Giants are right in the mix to make the grand final as well and will finish the weekend in second spot if Carlton upsets Melbourne on Sunday.

GWS face the Brisbane Lions on Friday night in what also shapes as an unofficial preliminary final, but Giants coach Alan McConnell won’t be treating this week differently to any other week.

“We worry about process – it’s a boring answer, but that’s how it is,” he said.

McConnell didn’t feel he had a battle on his hands to keep his players from getting distracted by the possibility of featuring in the grand final when they still have a game left in the home-and-away season.

“I actually haven’t felt that wrestle at all really,” he said.

“I asked each of them individually what they were looking to bring to the game as an individual and I felt there were probably two that I needed to re-program a little bit.

“And none of that was about the prize, it was just around making them clear about the little piece that they needed to bring which is basically around our strengths.”

McConnell was rapt with the manner in which his team kept their season alive on Saturday night.

“The result is fantastic, the outcome is good, but I’m really pleased with the process and the growth of the team,” he said.

“It would’ve been very easy to get caught up in outcomes this week and we’ve avoided that all the way through so I’m just really pleased that, even when it didn’t start that well, we managed to show some composure and eventually get the game on our terms.”