Carney ready to follow NRL conditions

Todd Carney insists he would be willing to meet any conditions put on him by the NRL to secure a return to the competition.

The controversial Carney played his first game in the Queensland Cup for the Northern Pride on Saturday, featuring in a 24-12 loss to Wynnum Manly at Langlands Park.

It came at the end of a week where North Queensland coach Paul Green revealed he was looking at signing the 31-year-old this season.

Carney claimed earlier this week he was a different man to the one who was sacked by Cronulla in 2014 after the infamous “bubbler” incident, however, he will need to convince the NRL’s integrity unit that is the case before any deal is approved.

Carney told News Corp Australia he would abide by any stipulations put on him, if he is given the chance to resurrect his NRL career.

“I’m happy for the NRL to put any conditions on me,” he said.

“If they gave me a contract, I would be happy to accept whatever they ask of me.

“I know I would be on my last chance and I would take it with both hands and work as hard as I could.”

Meanwhile, it was also reported on Sunday the NRL is now in possession of a 41-page document detailing Carney’s movements since he last played in the competition.

According to Fairfax Media, Carney has seen counsellors, attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and had a record of clean behaviour in his three seasons in the English Super League.

He has had an extremely chequered past in the NRL, having previously had alcohol problems while playing at Canberra and the Sydney Roosters before his last indiscretion at the Sharks.

He could provide excellent back-up at the Cowboys, given they are likely to lose Michael Morgan to Queensland State of Origin duties during the middle of the year.

“He would be a great addition to our club moving forward,” Johnathan Thurston told Channel Nine’s Sunday Footy Show.

“Hopefully that can be done and dusted soon and we can just get back to playing footy.”

The latest claims come in the same week Matt Lodge made his return to the NRL, with Brisbane, after a two-year exile as a result of his drunken 2015 New York rampage in which he threatened a female tourist and assaulted a man who came to her rescue.