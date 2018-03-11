 

Essendon Bombers vs Geelong Cats: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog

Stuart Thomas Columnist

By , 11 Mar 2018 Stuart Thomas is a Roar Expert

    Geelong Cats vs. Essendon
    Central Reserve
    JLT Community Series March 11, 2018
    Q1 - 29:00 - Geelong Cats 20, Essendon 18
    Geelong Cats Essendon
     SG B Pts SG B Pts
    Q103220   0 3018

    The Essendon Bombers and the Geelong Cats face off in their last hit-out before the season proper of 2018.

    Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from the JLT Community Series game at Central Reserve in Colac on Sunday afternoon, starting from 1:05pm (AEDT).

    With quality personnel coming into both these squads for this fixture, it is very much a wait and see approach with now only days remaining until the first round of the AFL season.

    After the quirkiness of AFLX and a tentative start for both teams in the JLT Community series, now is the time to lay the cards on the table and start to show everyone just how strong they will be in the upcoming season.

    For Geelong, it is the midfield that will draw the headlines and until a certain new signing does join ‘Dangerwood’ in the centre, their true potential will not be unveiled.

    Essendon bring all-Australian quality back into their squad for this one with Michael Hurley and Cale Hooker joining the rest of the experienced leadership group on which the Bombers will rely heavily in 2018.

    It looks an intriguing clash with both teams having realistic finals aspirations and hoping to make an early statement. This match could be the first step towards that impressive start.

    Prediction
    Silly to really even think about predictions in pre-season games such as these yet from what I have seen so far, Geelong look fit, hungry and appear more advanced in their preparation than Essendon. On that basis, I’ll predict a 24 point victory for the Cats.

    Live Score Updates

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Events
    Quarter 1
    2' BEHIND - Joel Selwood (Geelong Cats)
    10' GOAL - David Zaharakis (Essendon)
    12' GOAL - James Stewart (Essendon)
    14' GOAL - Mark Blicavs (Geelong Cats)
    16' GOAL - Jake Stringer (Essendon)
    18' GOAL - Daniel Menzel (Geelong Cats)
    28' BEHIND - Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong Cats)
    30' GOAL - Tom Hawkins (Geelong Cats)

    Stuart Thomas is a sports writer and educator who made the jump from Roar Guru to Expert in 2017. An ex-trainee professional golfer, his sporting passions are broad with particular interests in football, AFL and rugby league. His love of sport is only matched by his passion for gardening and self-sustainability. Follow him on Twitter @stuartthomas72.

    The Crowd Says (28)

    • Columnist

      1:34pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 1:34pm | ! Report

      27:30 – Geelong through Dangerfield……behind. Should have kicked that.

      Essendon 3 0 18
      Geelong 2 2 14

      Reply
    • Columnist

      1:33pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 1:33pm | ! Report

      26:10 – Geelong inside fifty yet Hawkins commits the infringement and Essendon chip out of defence before eventually going long. Throw in.

      Essendon 3 0 18
      Geelong 2 1 13

      Reply
    • Columnist

      1:31pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 1:31pm | ! Report

      24.30 – Rhys Stanley has suffered a minor injury and will sit out the remainder of the game. Free-kick Essendon at half-back.

      Essendon 3 0 18
      Geelong 2 1 13

      Reply
    • Columnist

      1:30pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 1:30pm | ! Report

      23:10 – Geelong are getting caught as they attempt to handball out, the Essendon pressure is excellent.

      Essendon 3 0 18
      Geelong 2 1 13

      Reply
    • Columnist

      1:28pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 1:28pm | ! Report

      21:45 – Wonderful contest in the centre of the park. Free kick Essendon but Geelong intercept and go into attack before they turn it over.

      Essendon 3 0 18
      Geelong 2 1 13

      Reply
    • Columnist

      1:27pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 1:27pm | ! Report

      20:30 – Good pressure on the ball from both teams is keeping space to a minimum and the scoreline tight.

      Essendon 3 0 18
      Geelong 2 1 13

      Reply
    • Columnist

      1:26pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 1:26pm | ! Report

      19:02 – Essendon working out after repelling a Geelong attack.

      Essendon 3 0 18
      Geelong 2 1 13

      Reply
    • Columnist

      1:24pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 1:24pm | ! Report

      Goal
      16:20 – Menzel takes possession at the other end, runs inside fifty and thumps it home. A quick response
      Essendon 3 0 18
      Geelong 2 1 13

      Reply
    • Columnist

      1:23pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 1:23pm | ! Report

      Goal
      15:50 – Dangerfield tries to clear the danger before Stringer gets his hands on the ball and kicks a cracker from the pocket.
      Essendon 3 0 18
      Geelong 1 1 7

      Reply

    • 1:22pm
      Rissole said | 1:22pm | ! Report

      Jakey Stringer!!! Hope that gives him a bit of confidence.

      Reply
    More Comments »
