Essendon Bombers vs Geelong Cats: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog

The Essendon Bombers and the Geelong Cats face off in their last hit-out before the season proper of 2018.

Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from the JLT Community Series game at Central Reserve in Colac on Sunday afternoon, starting from 1:05pm (AEDT).

With quality personnel coming into both these squads for this fixture, it is very much a wait and see approach with now only days remaining until the first round of the AFL season.

After the quirkiness of AFLX and a tentative start for both teams in the JLT Community series, now is the time to lay the cards on the table and start to show everyone just how strong they will be in the upcoming season.

For Geelong, it is the midfield that will draw the headlines and until a certain new signing does join ‘Dangerwood’ in the centre, their true potential will not be unveiled.

Essendon bring all-Australian quality back into their squad for this one with Michael Hurley and Cale Hooker joining the rest of the experienced leadership group on which the Bombers will rely heavily in 2018.

It looks an intriguing clash with both teams having realistic finals aspirations and hoping to make an early statement. This match could be the first step towards that impressive start.

Prediction

Silly to really even think about predictions in pre-season games such as these yet from what I have seen so far, Geelong look fit, hungry and appear more advanced in their preparation than Essendon. On that basis, I’ll predict a 24 point victory for the Cats.

