 

Gold Coast Suns vs Brisbane Lions: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog

Sarah Wildy

By Sarah Wildy, 11 Mar 2018

    Gold Coast Suns vs. Brisbane Lions
    Fankhauser Reserve
    JLT Community Series March 11, 2018
    Q1 - 28:00 - Gold Coast Suns 13, Brisbane Lions 5
    Gold Coast Suns Brisbane Lions
     SG B Pts SG B Pts
    Q102113   0 055

    It’s a battle for pre-season bragging rights when the Gold Coast Suns take on the Brisbane Lions at Fankhauser Reserve on Sunday. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 4:05pm AEDT.

    In hot and humid conditions last weekend, these two teams had very opposite results.

    Under new coach Stuart Dew, the Suns played a high intensity game and demolished Geelong. It was a depleted Cats side, however across the ground the Suns were cohesive and impressive.

    Their structures stayed intact across all four quarters and their small forwards emulated the tackling pressure of the top teams.

    Meanwhile, the flat Brisbane Lions had a 55-point loss to Sydney. Lacking composure coming out of their defence last week, the Lions improved late in the game to get their ball movement going.

    The Lions have a young, promising forward line and if they can move the ball into the forward 50 better, there will be more opportunity for the likes of tall forward, Eric Hipwood and small forward, Charlie Cameron.

    Gold Coast have refined their squad to 24, including David Swallow and Steven May for their first preseason hit out. Sean Lemmens will miss the derby with an injured hamstring, while Matt Rosa, Tom Nicholls and Jack Leslie have been left out of the squad.

    The Lions will be boosted by the inclusions of Luke Hodge and Dayne Zorko. The ex-Hawk Hodge will line up for his first game in the new colours, strengthening defence and Zorko will add much needed midfield experience and class.

    Brisbane will still be without Dayne Beams, who will miss due to the passing of his father.

    It is only the JLT Community Series, but both sides will be keen to get a win over their derby rival.

    Prediction
    Brisbane will look to get a more positive game under their belt, but the Suns will want to continue in winning fashion and head into the season full of confidence. In a tight game, Gold Coast should get the win with their pressure and cohesive ball movement across the ground.

    Suns by 13.

    Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 4:05pm AEDT.

    Events
    Quarter 1
    2' BEHIND - Ben Ainsworth (Gold Coast Suns)
    9' BEHIND - Tom Bell (Brisbane Lions)
    14' BEHIND - Eric Hipwood (Brisbane Lions)
    15' BEHIND - Eric Hipwood (Brisbane Lions)
    16' BEHIND - Daniel Rich (Brisbane Lions)
    24' GOAL - Alex Sexton (Gold Coast Suns)
    25' BEHIND - Ryan Lester (Brisbane Lions)
    28' GOAL - Aaron Young (Gold Coast Suns)
    The Crowd Says (19)

    The Roar Live Blog: Latest comments displayed at the top of the page

    • Roar Pro

      4:39pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 4:39pm | ! Report

      Here we go for the second quarter

      Gold Coast: 2.1 (13)
      Brisbane: 0.5 (5)

      Reply
    • Roar Pro

      4:37pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 4:37pm | ! Report

      Quarter time stats

      Goals
      Suns: Sexton, Young
      Lions:

      Disposals
      Suns: Lyons 11, P Hanley 9, Brodie 8
      Lions: Hodge 8, Lester 7, Zorko 7

      Score
      Gold Coast: 2.1 (13)
      Brisbane: 0.5 (5)

      Reply
    • Roar Pro

      4:34pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 4:34pm | ! Report

      Quarter time

      Lynch lines up from outside 50 on the siren, but can’t get enough on the torpedo so it’ll be Gold Coast by 8 points at quarter time.

      Gold Coast: 2.1 (13)
      Brisbane: 0.5 (5)

      Reply
    • Roar Pro

      4:32pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 4:32pm | ! Report

      GOAL GOLD COAST

      Young snaps from a free-kick for taking the legs, and goals.

      Gold Coast: 2.1 (13)
      Brisbane: 0.5 (5)

      Reply
    • Roar Pro

      4:30pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 4:30pm | ! Report

      BEHIND BRISBANE

      Quick snap at goal by Lester, but it’s only a behind.

      Gold Coast: 1.1 (7)
      Brisbane: 0.5 (5)

      Reply
    • Roar Pro

      4:29pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 4:29pm | ! Report

      GOAL GOLD COAST

      Finally a goal! Lynch kicked it long inside 50 and put it in front of Sexton, who picks it up and kicks it through.

      Gold Coast: 1.1 (7)
      Brisbane: 0.4 (4)

      Reply
    • Roar Pro

      4:24pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 4:24pm | ! Report

      No goals so far, 5:30 left in this first quarter.

      Gold Coast: 0.1 (1)
      Brisbane: 0.4 (4)

      Reply
    • Roar Pro

      4:21pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 4:21pm | ! Report

      BEHIND BRISBANE

      Rich lines up and misses to the left this time.

      Gold Coast: 0.1 (1)
      Brisbane: 0.4 (4)

      Reply
    • Roar Pro

      4:20pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 4:20pm | ! Report

      BEHIND BRISBANE

      Christensen spoils and after a couple of handballs, Hipwood snaps but it’s another behind.

      Gold Coast: 0.1 (1)
      Brisbane: 0.3 (3)

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:19pm
      AdelaideDocker said | 4:19pm | ! Report

      Okay, I’ll be honest: the water droplets all over one of the camera’s (the main one they seem to be using) is frustrating me to no end.

      Scrappy game, as well. That’s to be expected though.

      Reply
      • Roar Pro

        4:32pm
        Sarah Wildy said | 4:32pm | ! Report

        Glad the rain has eased off so the cameras are clear, for a little while at least!

        Would expect a scrappy game by any side in these conditions – but particularly from two of the lower ranked sides.

        Reply
    • Roar Pro

      4:19pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 4:19pm | ! Report

      BEHIND BRISBANE

      Hipwood kicks from long range and makes the distance, but it misses to the right.

      Gold Coast: 0.1 (1)
      Brisbane: 0.2 (2)

      Reply
    • Roar Pro

      4:14pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 4:14pm | ! Report

      BEHIND BRISBANE

      Bell takes a mark and lines up on a slight angle, but can only kick a behind.

      Gold Coast: 0.1 (1)
      Brisbane: 0.1 (1)

      Reply
