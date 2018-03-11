Gold Coast Suns vs Brisbane Lions: JLT Community Series AFL live scores, blog

It’s a battle for pre-season bragging rights when the Gold Coast Suns take on the Brisbane Lions at Fankhauser Reserve on Sunday. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 4:05pm AEDT.

In hot and humid conditions last weekend, these two teams had very opposite results.

Under new coach Stuart Dew, the Suns played a high intensity game and demolished Geelong. It was a depleted Cats side, however across the ground the Suns were cohesive and impressive.

Their structures stayed intact across all four quarters and their small forwards emulated the tackling pressure of the top teams.

Meanwhile, the flat Brisbane Lions had a 55-point loss to Sydney. Lacking composure coming out of their defence last week, the Lions improved late in the game to get their ball movement going.

The Lions have a young, promising forward line and if they can move the ball into the forward 50 better, there will be more opportunity for the likes of tall forward, Eric Hipwood and small forward, Charlie Cameron.

Gold Coast have refined their squad to 24, including David Swallow and Steven May for their first preseason hit out. Sean Lemmens will miss the derby with an injured hamstring, while Matt Rosa, Tom Nicholls and Jack Leslie have been left out of the squad.

The Lions will be boosted by the inclusions of Luke Hodge and Dayne Zorko. The ex-Hawk Hodge will line up for his first game in the new colours, strengthening defence and Zorko will add much needed midfield experience and class.

Brisbane will still be without Dayne Beams, who will miss due to the passing of his father.

It is only the JLT Community Series, but both sides will be keen to get a win over their derby rival.

Prediction

Brisbane will look to get a more positive game under their belt, but the Suns will want to continue in winning fashion and head into the season full of confidence. In a tight game, Gold Coast should get the win with their pressure and cohesive ball movement across the ground.

Suns by 13.

