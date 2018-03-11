Irish bag title as England slump in France

Record-breaking Ireland set up an all-out assault on the Six Nations Grand Slam by claiming a 28-8 bonus-point win over Scotland in Dublin.
And with revitalised France later beating an uninspired England 22-16 on Saturday it meant Joe Schmidt’s Irish have been crowned champions with a match to spare.
Jacob Stockdale bagged a brace to become the first Irishman to score six tries in a single campaign in Five and Six Nations history, as Ireland moved within one win of just a third-ever clean sweep.
Conor Murray and Sean Cronin also crossed to secure the bonus-point victory to help set a new Ireland record with an 11th consecutive victory, their winning run dating back to last term’s 13-9 win over England in Dublin.
Scotland showed glimpses of the form that saw them beat England in the previous round of matches, with Blair Kinghorn’s try keeping them just about in the hunt, but a lack of accuracy at crucial moments proved costly.
Ireland’s victory moved them on to 19 points from four matches, meaning England needed to register a bonus-point victory over France in Paris to keep their hopes of a third successive Six Nations title alive.
Eddie Jones’ side knew they needed to score four tries to stay in with a shout but they never threatened to pull of the feat, not least as both sides were level at 9-9 at half-time with all the points coming from penalties.
And a penalty try for France awarded on 49 minutes after Anthony Watson saw yellow for a high tackle on Benjamin Fall on the England try line helped France secure a narrow win.
Johnny May scored a try for England with six minutes remaining to set up a nervous finale at the Stade de France but a late penalty from Maxime Machenaud saw France hold on for a famous victory.
Australian Jones’ record as head coach now stands at 24 wins from 27 Tests, but two of those three defeats have come in the last two matches with Scotland and now France pointing to a team that has entered reverse.
Ireland now travel to Twickenham on a St Patrick’s Day next weekend looking to secure only a third Grand Slam in the country’s history.
March 11th 2018 @ 6:47am
Ben said | March 11th 2018 @ 6:47am | ! Report
Wheels have fallen off the chariot.
Great result.
France show glimpses but just dont nail it…until now.
Id really like to think France are on the way back but somehow i dont think so.
As for the poms…the graph is downward trending.
Still got a 3 test series in Sth Africa.
March 11th 2018 @ 7:03am
Taylorman said | March 11th 2018 @ 7:03am | ! Report
Yes Ben for me I’m not sure the wheels were really on tight anyway. Who did they beat? Oz and SA at their worst ever and a bunch of NH sides. Now they’re even losing to them.
All the talk about depth and their game is as one dimensional as a plank. They’ve got the best of everything going for them, and produce this stuff.
SA will be interesting. Though that the worst NZ Super side can beat their best…away…is probably concerning. A one off?
March 11th 2018 @ 7:16am
Ben said | March 11th 2018 @ 7:16am | ! Report
Taylorman…great result for the Blues but without wanting to take the gloss off i got the distinct impression watching that that the Lions had put the cue in the rack and buttoned off dramatically feeling the game was won.
We all know how hard it is to restart from there.
Either way….good on the Blues and Rieko at centre looked confortable.
Jeez who’d of put money on the Blues and Warriors winning this weekend??