Jaguares’ early dominance too much for Tahs

In a high scoring contest, the Jaguares have earned a vital 10-point victory over the Waratahs – a win set up by a blistering opening 20 minutes from the hosts.

The Waratahs in turn though denied the Jaguares a bonus point and that will annoy the Argentine club.

Overall, the Jaguares are on the board in season 2018 and have three straight home matches to look forward in a bid to build some real momentum.

Despite a strong finish, the Waratahs crumbled in the opening half, conceding five tries in an opening that cost them the match.

Back to the drawing board for the Tahs. The Jaguares have finally notched a win and are on the prowl for more wins at home.

Jaguares 38

Waratahs 28