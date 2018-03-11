Jaguares’ early dominance too much for Tahs

In a high scoring contest, the Jaguares have earned a vital 10-point victory over the Waratahs – a win set up by a blistering opening 20 minutes from the hosts.
The Waratahs in turn though denied the Jaguares a bonus point and that will annoy the Argentine club.
Overall, the Jaguares are on the board in season 2018 and have three straight home matches to look forward in a bid to build some real momentum.
Despite a strong finish, the Waratahs crumbled in the opening half, conceding five tries in an opening that cost them the match.
Back to the drawing board for the Tahs. The Jaguares have finally notched a win and are on the prowl for more wins at home.
MA said
The basic stuff of catch pass just too much for the Tahs. Foley sets up the opposition for tries far better than he does his own team with another beautiful intercept pass straight out of the Foley handbook. Hooper once again missing in action unless of course a stat Ismail available from the activity.
Problem is with these guy we keep telling them they are great by automatically selecting them for the Wallabies and therefore they will never get better because in their minds they are awesome. No doubt the blame will be on the travel schedule, ref or what ever and no self reflection will take place.
Adsa said
Hoops will talk about how good they were at training.
JCMasher said
Ba-Boom! Gold mate and so true
Cynical Play said
Well beaten. No go forward. Real problems with lack of gain line penetration and poor backline cohesion. Somethings not working in that backline. Gibson again made the blunder of shifting Folau to the wing to accomodate HegArty at fullback. Needs to stop it. Beale crabbed all night. Poor game after poor game last week. Not in form. Fijian prop not up to it. Drop him. Locks too puny. Need to draft a decent lock pronto. Latu work rate poor. Bring in Sauni.
Gordon good. Wells good.
Bring Rona on to 13. Start Hegarty on wing.
Rebels look too strong next round.
Good reffing.
riddler said
all very fair points cp..
Fionn said
Thoughts on Foley? Not being facetious, I only saw until 26-0 and saw MAs handbook.
You’ve got to wonder how many of the Rebels’ backline should make the Wallabies. Genia at 9, Naivalu at 11, Hodge at 12 and Maddocks at 14 looks likely to me at present.
riddler said
he did a shocker of intercept.. like horne’s for scotland today..
other than that.. average..
kicked all his goals.. still 100% for the season..
defended in the line and made some good tackles.. some good kicks in general play..
as cp said though the backline seems to be struggling.. the #13 isn’t much chop..
folau looked very uninterested..
all the chat on here will be about the intercept though.. nothing about why the tahs let in another 5 tries.. or why they always seem to start so badly..
Fionn said
I thought Folau had some lovely moments in the opening 20 mins, aside from that shocker of an offload to no one that the Jags picked up.
The Jags’ counter attack was stunning the entire 20 mins I watched.
How did the set piece hold up?
riddler said
you saw the best bits of folau in that time.. but you are also being rose coloured glasses with.. he disappeared he defense.. i have no idea who is the last line of defence or the sweeper..
forwards just don’t seem at the races.. i can’t put one of them in wallaby squad at the moment.. even hooper seems way off his usual level of industriousness..
as someone else pointed out.. their recruitment was not good considering last year the forwards were struggling..
Fionn said
Pocock vs Hooper well definitely be interesting. Won’t it?
If Amanaki Mafi was Australian we would have a very decent looking forward pick…
I’ve been on record saying I see Folau as more of a roving winger than a fullback, but it is what it is, he’s there for his attack and high ball taking, not defence.
Happy with your Reds, mate? Didn’t see the match but impressive win over the Bulls.
riddler said
poey for me every day of the week.. but i am biased on that one.. i think he is a superstar, like george.. national treasures..
folau should be exactly that as u say.. very similar to what campo used to do..
very happy with the reds.. first qld game i have enjoyed in a long, long time.. there was ticker shown and no panic..
the bulls are not a bad team.. let’s see how we go on the road now.. will be another good test.. but we have 2 more wins at this stage than the majority of people thought we would have..
feel for your lads.. something seems a bit off..
Fionn said
Campo is exactly who I was thinking of 😃.
Agreed. Pocock is my favourite player since Smith, and I don’t even deny it.
Indeed, something is off. Hopefully Pocock’s return against the Tahs lifts the team.
Timbo (L) said
I think you will find the Folau Wing decision is a good one and strategic.
Folau has Zero Fullback defensive skills and is only there in attack, inserting into the line. He can do that from 14.
His only problem is that he will need to show he is playing better than Niavalu and Maddocks, and without a side that is performing well, this could be difficult. It must be easy when you have guaranteed selection.
Recent news murmers have Cheika earmarking Kerevi for the 12 spot, which leave only 15 for Beale, Folau needs to shift to make way.
Me, I wouln’t have Beale, Foley or Folau in the team. I don’t know exactly who I would pick but Banks, DHP Maddocks, Hodge, Jono TK, Niavalu, Koribete, Kerevi could fill out the back line easily,. And they are all members of teams that appear to be doing O I would have Gordon as reserve Backup Half, he plays like he has a point to prove and isn’t coasting.
Fionn said
Where did you hear that Kerevi is being considered for 12?
The 11-15 I’d be looking at at this point is:
11. Naivalu
12. Hodge
13. Kerevi
14. Maddocks/Folau
15. Maddocks/Folau
ThugbyFan said
Damn, a late night but horrible way to wake up in the morning. Haven’t seen the match yet but the video here shows in the Jags first 2 tries, the bloke has run straight past Izzy Folau both times. Terrible defence, while another video shows a looping long pass (B.Foley the culprit???) is intercepted for a 70m try. The Jaguares belted the Tahs in Sydney last year and it looks like the Tahs learned nowt.
The only heartening news is that France belted the Poms out of their self-adulation.
JCMasher said
What’s really disappointing is that the players like Folau just aren’t improving. Don’t know if it’s a coaching thing, an attitude thing or what but really poor
Cadfael said
A frustyrating part was in the first half when we were penalised twice for holding on virtually on the Jag’s line. No support for the ball carrier. A comeback try at that stage may have seen a better result but this is a problem the Tahs have had for a few seasons now,
Rugby101 said
Woeful Horratarts put to the sword in an embarrassing boys V men debacle highlighting monumental ineptitude of a side bereft of ideas, skills, ticker and plans, populated by mummy’s boys and teacher’s pets, with the magnitude of the massacre only lessened by two soft tries at the end! All those Wallabies in the team! This was going to be their year! Winning this game was going to set them up for a shot at the title.
GusTee said
Come on Cameron Clyne – its time the Tahs and the Brumbies merged.
Are you not the mastermind of Australian Rugby – and the gate keeper to boot?
Fionn said
Just why?
Timbo (L) said
Why should the Brumbies be punished? It is the Tahs that are underperforming…….
Perhaps the Tahs should be exited and their best player shipped off to another club. The Reds need a decent Fullback, Hegarty might be just the guy they need.
Fionn said
I still hope that after the next broadcast deal the Force will be brought back.
Over in Stuff (Kiwi site) some Kiwi posters are starting to chat saying it would be good if the All Blacks opened up AB eligibility for all SR teams, meaning Kiwi players could play for Aussie teams also.
riddler said
thought that was whispered a few years ago…
we can’t do 5 teams of just ozzie players..
Timbo (L) said
We can, just not with the current market. with an estimated 130 SR level players overseas, all it would take would be money, which requires an audience which requires a shift in how SR does its business.
March 11th 2018 @ 11:52am
riddler said
timbo.. 130 super rugby players overseas??
even if correct.. how many of those 130 are really at that level..
we have some players now playing super rugby.. who definitely aren’t..
lets just concentrate on getting 4 strong competitive teams going forward before we start with the whole expansion thing again..
Timbo (L) said
The force are back and assuming Twiggy’s comp is successful, won’t need to re-enter SR.
After going to an NRL game with 38,000 other people it is clear that with the right marketing, Union can succeed, but not in it’s current Pay TV strangled arrangement it is doomed to whither into obscurity in this country.
Twiggy is trying to plug into this and I am predicting that it will be the Tahs and Reds struggling to keep players with their begging bowls asking Twiggy if they can come and play.
Cadfael said
The Waratahs are still in front of the Brumbies after three games. The merged sides should have been the Rebels and the Brumbies leaving the force in the west.
Malo said
Nice refreshing holiday, we will be sweet next game. Tahs just cruising at the moment. No need to panick.
Timbo (L) said
All is well at training and they all have guaranteed Wallaby Jerseys. Sweet!