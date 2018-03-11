Jaguares vs Waratahs: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Waratahs face a desperate Jaguares outfit in Buenos Aires as the hosts look to end a winless start to the Super Rugby season. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 8:40am AEDT.
NSW has started the season fairly well, leaving it very late to secure a win and a draw against the Stormers and Sharks in the opening two rounds.
Now, the Waratahs approach another danger game of sorts as they play a Jaguares team that defeated NSW in the penultimate round of last season’s Super Rugby campaign in Sydney.
Last week, the Jaguares pushed the Hurricanes all the way in the first half before succumbing to another poor home defeat.
The Jaguares are just unable to build pressure with their phase play at the moment and it is costing the hosts any chance of securing wins against elite opposition.
While the Waratahs are yet to reach the level of teams like the Hurricanes, their best form will cause plenty of headaches to a Jaguares team low on confidence.
In team news, Test centre Beale has been cleared to start for the Waratahs in their crunch match against Jaguares.
Beale didn’t return in the second half in Durban against the Sharks last week after suffering a knock to the Ribs.
Halfback Jake Gordon has also been named despite suffering a head knock during last week’s 24-24 draw.
In the only change to the side, Alex Newsome comes on to the wing for Andrew Kellaway.
Wallabies hooker Tolu Latu has also come on to the bench after being looked over for their opening two matches.
While uncapped halfback Nick Duffy has also been named on the bench.
Jaguares coach Mario Ledesma meanwhile has made just the one change to his side, recalling Tomas Lavanini for Marcos Kremer.
Prediction
The Jaguares remain a big enigma. They produced some great passages of play late in the first half against the Hurricanes, but still failed to produce the clinical level required to put teams to the sword.
Until the Jaguares learn to convert opportunities into points, then they will never fulfil their potential, let alone defeat an improving Waratahs outfit set for a big season.
Waratahs by 10
8:53am
Alan Nicolea said | 8:53am | ! Report
11′ – Waratahs living dangerously here as the Jaguares blow another try-scoring opportunity down the left! Final pass misses the mark. If support was found, the Jaguares extend their lead…not to be…this time though they make it count!!!
TRY JAGUARES
Jaguares 12
Waratahs 0
8:52am
Alan Nicolea said | 8:52am | ! Report
10′ – The Jaguares finally making passes stick here and they are great to watch when playing with confidence. Jaguares a team with eager to prove a point early on. Waratahs vulnerable up the middle!
Jaguares 7
Waratahs 0
8:49am
Alan Nicolea said | 8:49am | ! Report
8′ – Waratahs have had some good field position over the past few minutes. Yet to convert. Waratahs asking questions but the Jaguares scrambling well under pressure.
Jaguares 7
Waratahs 0
8:47am
Alan Nicolea said | 8:47am | ! Report
5′ – Jaguares have started with plenty of energy here. They are capable of competing against the elite sides as demonstrated last week in the first half but too often what’s letting them down is their inability to convert great opportunities into points. Great start this week though for the hosts..
Jaguares 7
Waratahs 0
8:45am
Alan Nicolea said | 8:45am | ! Report
That is just what the Jaguares needed after a tryless match last week against the Hurricanes. Jaguares start in a hurry! That is what they can do…can the hosts keep it up?
Jaguares 7
Waratahs 0
8:43am
Alan Nicolea said | 8:43am | ! Report
What a start! The Waratahs fail to regather their own kickoff and the Jaguares go bang on the attack as they string passes together down the left wing before Boffelli races away to score a cracker!
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL
Jaguares 7
Waratahs 0
8:41am
TRY JAGUARES
TRY JAGUARES
Jaguares 5
Waratahs 0
8:40am
KICKOFF
KICKOFF
Jaguares 0
Waratahs 0
8:39am
KICKOFF
KICKOFF
Jaguares 0
Waratahs 0
Jaguares have lost their past four matches at home. Not good.
8:34am
Alan Nicolea said | 8:34am | ! Report
Another Super Rugby round concludes as the Jaguares host the Waratahs in Buenos Aires. The Jaguares are in desperate need of a win after starting the season with three straight defeats. Their record against Australian opposition however is positive, with three wins and two defeats thus far. They defeated the Rebels, Waratahs and Reds last season and succumbed to the Brumbies and Force in Buenos Aires. Can the Waratahs keep improving en route to another win here or will the Jaguares’ hunt for a home win finally yield some much needed competition points? This should be a fascinating contest so have your say right here on The Roar!
Jaguares 0
Waratahs 0