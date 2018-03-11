Jaguares vs Waratahs: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Waratahs face a desperate Jaguares outfit in Buenos Aires as the hosts look to end a winless start to the Super Rugby season. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 8:40am AEDT.

NSW has started the season fairly well, leaving it very late to secure a win and a draw against the Stormers and Sharks in the opening two rounds.

Now, the Waratahs approach another danger game of sorts as they play a Jaguares team that defeated NSW in the penultimate round of last season’s Super Rugby campaign in Sydney.

Last week, the Jaguares pushed the Hurricanes all the way in the first half before succumbing to another poor home defeat.

The Jaguares are just unable to build pressure with their phase play at the moment and it is costing the hosts any chance of securing wins against elite opposition.

While the Waratahs are yet to reach the level of teams like the Hurricanes, their best form will cause plenty of headaches to a Jaguares team low on confidence.

In team news, Test centre Beale has been cleared to start for the Waratahs in their crunch match against Jaguares.

Beale didn’t return in the second half in Durban against the Sharks last week after suffering a knock to the Ribs.

Halfback Jake Gordon has also been named despite suffering a head knock during last week’s 24-24 draw.

In the only change to the side, Alex Newsome comes on to the wing for Andrew Kellaway.

Wallabies hooker Tolu Latu has also come on to the bench after being looked over for their opening two matches.

While uncapped halfback Nick Duffy has also been named on the bench.

Jaguares coach Mario Ledesma meanwhile has made just the one change to his side, recalling Tomas Lavanini for Marcos Kremer.

Prediction

The Jaguares remain a big enigma. They produced some great passages of play late in the first half against the Hurricanes, but still failed to produce the clinical level required to put teams to the sword.

Until the Jaguares learn to convert opportunities into points, then they will never fulfil their potential, let alone defeat an improving Waratahs outfit set for a big season.

Waratahs by 10