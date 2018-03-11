Why LeBron is going to stay in Cleveland

There is no better topic in basketball to discuss than the impending future of LeBron James. Where will he go next?

It could be the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, or maybe even to the Pittsburgh Steelers (nice try Juju Smith-Schuster).

All jokes aside we all know where LeBron is going to end up. Next season, LeBron will take his talents to… where he is right now, Akron Ohio. Before I tell you why he’s staying home, let’s go through the most popular options.

Houston Rockets

Things are looking great for the current number one seed in the West and I bet LeBron would love to play with his banana boat brother Chris Paul.

However he would be accused of ring chasing yet again and looking for the ‘easiest’ path to a championship. This move would only hurt his legacy and the Western conference is brutal.

It would be no easy feat getting to the NBA finals in the Western conference in his 15th year.

Los Angeles Lakers

We all know LeBron James likes a little bit of drama but La La Land would be too much even for him. Lavar Ball though entertaining is not worth the headache and the roster is simply just not talented enough yet.

Additionally if LeBron goes to the playoffs in the West only to get knocked out in the first or second round he will never hear the end of it.

Philadelphia 76ers

Is there a team with two young superstars you’d want more than Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons? Probably not but the former has not yet shown he can play a full season and the latter plays just like a young LeBron James who could work on his shooting.

Additionally is Markelle Fultz healthy yet? Has he fixed his jumper? No one knows unfortunately.

And finally there is the Cleveland Cavaliers. Why would LeBron stay? Easy, he can continue to dominate the East and keep going to the NBA finals.

If LeBron goes down as the greatest basketball player who ever lived, it will be because of longevity and his finals appearances – not because of the amount of rings he has.

So then why make the move? You know what they say, there’s no place like home.