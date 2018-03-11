Lions vs Blues: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The ever-consistent Lions will look to continue their winning start to the 2018 Super Rugby season when they host the struggling, yet unfortunate Blues during Round 3. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 2:15am (AEDT).
The Lions have been in two straight grand finals and while they lost both, the club are showing no signs of slowing down despite the revamped competition form at the start of the 2018 season.
While it would be fair to say the Lions haven’t had a big win over a strong club yet, they did beat the Sharks in a tight seven-point affair during the first round of competition.
They then ran up 47 points on the Jaguares to stamp their dominance at the top of the South African conference, being one of only four clubs to be undefeated, although three of those are the Rebels, Crusaders and Highlanders who have played one less game (or had at the time of writing).
It would hardly be a surprise to see them run up a similar score on the Blues, with the Auckland-based club struggling defensively over the first two rounds.
While the Highlanders and Chiefs aren’t exactly easy opponents to start the season against and the Blues were competitive, their defence was leaking like the Titanic, particularly in their opener.
The ‘Landers ran up 41 points on them in that first game, although the Blues only lost by seven. They lost their second game to the Chiefs by six, and while their defence was marginally better, conceding 27 is still far too many if they want to be winning on a consistent basis.
Prediction
This could be a bit ugly for the Blues. While they have hung tough in New Zealand during the first two rounds, a long trip across the Indian Ocean is going to be a step too far for them against a Lions outfit who will prove why they are favourites to top the South African conference yet again.
Lions by 14.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this Super Rugby match from 2:15am (AEDT)
Preview written by Scott Pryde.
2:40am
2:40am
20′ Marx is penalized for not supporting his body weight. Blues have a penalty in front of the poles. Gatland slots the penalty to narrow the lead. Lions 14-3 Blues.
2:35am
2:35am
Try!!! Interception by the Lions and Jantjies hands it to Rohan who sprints down 40m to register the lions second try. Jantjies converts. Lions 14-0 Blues.
2:28am
2:28am
Blues penalty as Lions get penalized for being offside. Blues opt for lineout.
2:25am
2:25am
Jantjies makes a great exit off the lineout. Blues lineout on the halfway line.
2:24am
2:24am
Great maul contest by the Lions. Blues knock the ball on off the maul. Scrum Lions.
2:22am
2:22am
SBW takes the crash ball. Marx gets penalized for not rolling away. Blues award a long arm and opt for lineout in Lions 22m
2:21am
2:21am
Lions secure the restart and clear through Cronje.
2:19am
2:19am
Try!!! Lions win a scrum penalty. Ross Cronje take the tap and delivers a beautiful cut out pass to Sulylvian Mahuza who dots down in the corner. Jantjies makes no mistake converting. Lions 7-0 Blues.
2:17am
2:17am
Sonny Bill Williams takes his eyes off the ball and knocks the ball on. The Lions have a scrum in the Blues 22m
2:16am
2:16am
Jantjies gets the game underway. The Lions attacking from left to right.
2:15am
2:15am
The Lions look to continue their unbeaten run in the 2018 Super Rugby season. The Johannesburg side are back-to-back runners up and will be looking to take it a notch up this year.