Lions vs Blues: Super Rugby live scores, blog

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Lions vs Blues

    Super Rugby, 11 March, 2018
    Emirates Airlines Park
    22:00 - Lions 14, Blues 3
    Lions   Blues
    14 LIVE SCORE 3
    2 TRIES 0
    2 CONVERSION KICKS 0
    0 PENALTY GOALS 1
    0 DROP GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Nic Berry
    Touch judges: AJ Jacobs & Jaco Pretorious
    TMO: Willie Vos

    The ever-consistent Lions will look to continue their winning start to the 2018 Super Rugby season when they host the struggling, yet unfortunate Blues during Round 3. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 2:15am (AEDT).

    The Lions have been in two straight grand finals and while they lost both, the club are showing no signs of slowing down despite the revamped competition form at the start of the 2018 season.

    While it would be fair to say the Lions haven’t had a big win over a strong club yet, they did beat the Sharks in a tight seven-point affair during the first round of competition.

    They then ran up 47 points on the Jaguares to stamp their dominance at the top of the South African conference, being one of only four clubs to be undefeated, although three of those are the Rebels, Crusaders and Highlanders who have played one less game (or had at the time of writing).

    It would hardly be a surprise to see them run up a similar score on the Blues, with the Auckland-based club struggling defensively over the first two rounds.

    While the Highlanders and Chiefs aren’t exactly easy opponents to start the season against and the Blues were competitive, their defence was leaking like the Titanic, particularly in their opener.

    The ‘Landers ran up 41 points on them in that first game, although the Blues only lost by seven. They lost their second game to the Chiefs by six, and while their defence was marginally better, conceding 27 is still far too many if they want to be winning on a consistent basis.

    Prediction
    This could be a bit ugly for the Blues. While they have hung tough in New Zealand during the first two rounds, a long trip across the Indian Ocean is going to be a step too far for them against a Lions outfit who will prove why they are favourites to top the South African conference yet again.

    Lions by 14.

    Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this Super Rugby match from 2:15am (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment below.

    Preview written by Scott Pryde.

    • Roar Guru

      2:40am
      Vusi Gubeni said | 2:40am | ! Report

      20′ Marx is penalized for not supporting his body weight. Blues have a penalty in front of the poles. Gatland slots the penalty to narrow the lead. Lions 14-3 Blues.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      2:35am
      Vusi Gubeni said | 2:35am | ! Report

      Try!!! Interception by the Lions and Jantjies hands it to Rohan who sprints down 40m to register the lions second try. Jantjies converts. Lions 14-0 Blues.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      2:28am
      Vusi Gubeni said | 2:28am | ! Report

      Blues penalty as Lions get penalized for being offside. Blues opt for lineout.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      2:25am
      Vusi Gubeni said | 2:25am | ! Report

      Jantjies makes a great exit off the lineout. Blues lineout on the halfway line.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      2:24am
      Vusi Gubeni said | 2:24am | ! Report

      Great maul contest by the Lions. Blues knock the ball on off the maul. Scrum Lions.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      2:22am
      Vusi Gubeni said | 2:22am | ! Report

      SBW takes the crash ball. Marx gets penalized for not rolling away. Blues award a long arm and opt for lineout in Lions 22m

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      2:21am
      Vusi Gubeni said | 2:21am | ! Report

      Lions secure the restart and clear through Cronje.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      2:19am
      Vusi Gubeni said | 2:19am | ! Report

      Try!!! Lions win a scrum penalty. Ross Cronje take the tap and delivers a beautiful cut out pass to Sulylvian Mahuza who dots down in the corner. Jantjies makes no mistake converting. Lions 7-0 Blues.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      2:17am
      Vusi Gubeni said | 2:17am | ! Report

      Sonny Bill Williams takes his eyes off the ball and knocks the ball on. The Lions have a scrum in the Blues 22m

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      2:16am
      Vusi Gubeni said | 2:16am | ! Report

      Jantjies gets the game underway. The Lions attacking from left to right.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      2:15am
      Vusi Gubeni said | 2:15am | ! Report

      The Lions look to continue their unbeaten run in the 2018 Super Rugby season. The Johannesburg side are back-to-back runners up and will be looking to take it a notch up this year.

      Reply

