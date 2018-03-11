Lions vs Blues: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The ever-consistent Lions will look to continue their winning start to the 2018 Super Rugby season when they host the struggling, yet unfortunate Blues during Round 3. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 2:15am (AEDT).

The Lions have been in two straight grand finals and while they lost both, the club are showing no signs of slowing down despite the revamped competition form at the start of the 2018 season.

While it would be fair to say the Lions haven’t had a big win over a strong club yet, they did beat the Sharks in a tight seven-point affair during the first round of competition.

They then ran up 47 points on the Jaguares to stamp their dominance at the top of the South African conference, being one of only four clubs to be undefeated, although three of those are the Rebels, Crusaders and Highlanders who have played one less game (or had at the time of writing).

It would hardly be a surprise to see them run up a similar score on the Blues, with the Auckland-based club struggling defensively over the first two rounds.

While the Highlanders and Chiefs aren’t exactly easy opponents to start the season against and the Blues were competitive, their defence was leaking like the Titanic, particularly in their opener.

The ‘Landers ran up 41 points on them in that first game, although the Blues only lost by seven. They lost their second game to the Chiefs by six, and while their defence was marginally better, conceding 27 is still far too many if they want to be winning on a consistent basis.

Prediction

This could be a bit ugly for the Blues. While they have hung tough in New Zealand during the first two rounds, a long trip across the Indian Ocean is going to be a step too far for them against a Lions outfit who will prove why they are favourites to top the South African conference yet again.

Lions by 14.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this Super Rugby match from 2:15am (AEDT)

Preview written by Scott Pryde.