Past the post: Flemington blackbookers

Jockey Damien Oliver on Almandin wins in race 8, the Japan Racing Association Trophy, on Makybe Diva Stakes Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Saturday, September 16, 2017. (AAP Image/Mal Fairclough)

It was ‘Super Saturday’ at Flemington on Saturday with a bumper nine race program, headlined by the two majors, the Newmarket Handicap (1200m) and Australian Cup (2000m).

Bias reigned supreme, but there were still some good efforts, so here are the blackbookers.

Race Three: HKJC Trophy (84) 1400m

Notio is flying and I think he will be winning a race very shortly. Just has the awful racing pattern of being out the back and running on.

Leader/winner King’s Command ran 33.41 for his final 600m, so Notio wold have had to run 32 and change…impossible. Ran up to his best.

Placed right, he can win for sure. Tiamo Grace a big tick first up. She’s come back super. Happy to forgive Portman. He was three/four wide for the trip and never really looked likely.

Race Five: TAB Kewney Stakes 1400m

Palazzo Vecchio is flying for Mick Price and has the SA Oaks at her mercy. Two runs back have been outstanding, firstly at Caulfield before racing here where she got badly held up, with Olly riding to the bias and just not getting the luck in the straight.

She’ll head to the Alexandra at the Valley before the SA Oaks and she’ll go awfully close in both. The other blackbooker is Seannie. Third quickest final 600m of the race despite being out wide, which was pretty much the quicksand. She has done a great job this prep for the Busuttin/Young team.

Race Eight: TAB Australian Cup 2000m

Thought the run Single Gaze was great on face value and the stats confirm it. Single Gaze fastest final 800m along with the second quickest final 600m despite covering an additional 27m. She had no right to get as close as she did. She’s absolutely flying.

The obvious was Almandin. He was badly held up and still clocked just over 34 for his final 600m. I’ve love to see both of these runners go to the Ranvet/BMW because I reckon they would take beating in both.