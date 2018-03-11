Past the post: Randwick blackbookers

Group 1 racing continued at Randwick on Saturday where we saw a double header, most notably the Randwick Guineas (1600m), which was won in outstanding fashion by Kementari. But a lightly raced mare stole the show. Here are the blackbookers.

Race One: City Ford Aspiration Quality 1600m

Nettoyer ran 33.85 final 600m, with Karavali (33.79) only quicker, bearing in mind she ran 1608.5m compared to Nettoyer who ran 1613.9m…In summation, Nettoyer should have bolted in.

I think the less said about the ride from Rachel King the better. I’m a big fan of her, she rides them superbly, but this wasn’t one she’ll want to remember.

In a thrilling blanket finish, Karavali comes from back in the field with all the late speed to nail them on the post and take out the Group 3 Aspiriation Quality for @Leesracing. What a way to kick off @royalrandwick Guineas Day!! pic.twitter.com/L529p2eJSU — Sky Racing (@SkyRacingAU) March 10, 2018

Race Two: Tokyo City Keiba Fireball Stakes 1100m

I reckon at odds second/third up, you could have something on One More Honey. She was first up here and John Thompson, based on the trials, looked as if he had put speed in the legs of the filly and it worked.

Second quickest final 600m of the race behind I Am Excited. 1200-1400m this prep will suit her ideally.

I Am Excited sits in behind the speed and launches a challenge in the final furlong, arriving in time to beat home Acqume by a length in the second at @royalrandwick. @KPMcEvoy timing his ride to perfection! pic.twitter.com/9vcAgxY5N4 — Sky Racing (@SkyRacingAU) March 10, 2018

Race Four: UNSW Todman Stakes 1200m

Jean Dubois isn’t a high profile trainer, but believe me, he’s a gun with his runners, and he has a Slipper chance here in Aylmerton.

A strong Slipper chance? I’m not sure, but one thing we know for sure with him is that he’ll have no trouble with a strong 1200m, and given his mum won up to 1800m, the fact he is doing this at the start of his career tells me he’s well above average.

Aylmerton wins at Randwick for Jean Dubois and Andrew Adkins as Hugh Bowman falls in the straight We'll update you as soon as we can on Hugh#7racing pic.twitter.com/KOGwTCGkBN — 7HorseRacing 🐎 (@7horseracing) March 10, 2018

Race Six: Bisley Workwear Canterbury Stakes 1300m

I’m still with Egg Tart (Wet track) re Doncaster, but if she doesn’t go there, I’m all over Happy Clapper.

This was simply an awesome return to the track, and expected too because the punters launched into him and they were rewarded. 33.31 final 600m, clear quickest of the race, but watching the replay, look at the way he charged through the line.

He’ll run second to Winx in the George Ryder and then go into the Doncaster cherry ripe.

What a beauty!! Global Glamour gives a bold sight out in front, but Happy Clapper was more than game, going to her with a kick and pulling clear in the final 50m to win the Group 1 Canterbury Stakes. pic.twitter.com/TftMythkU3 — Sky Racing (@SkyRacingAU) March 10, 2018

Race Eight: Schweppes Wenona Girl Quality 1200m

Win of the day for mine here in Sugar Bella. They didn’t go all that hard in front, so it really was suited for those on speed, but Sugar Bella produced an unbelievable finishing burst to win, running the quickest final 600m of the day outside the Challenge Stakes.

I’d love to see her saved for the Brisbane Winter and target the Tatts Tiara. But whatever she does and contests, she’ll be ultra competitive.