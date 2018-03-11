 

Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels: NRL live scores, blog

    Panthers vs Eels

    NRL, 11 March, 2018
    Panthers Stadium
    20:00 - Panthers 0, Eels 10
    Panthers   Eels
    0 LIVE SCORE 10
    0 TRIES 2
    0 CONVERSION KICKS 1
    0 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 FIELD GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Ashley Klein
    Touch judges: Brett Suttor & Nick Beashel
    Video Referee: Luke Patten

    A cracking local derby awaits as NRL premiership aspirants the Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels do battle at the foot of the mountains. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 4pm AEDT.

    The Panthers and Eels head into season 2018 with plenty of expectations to fulfill. Both rosters are strong and fans will be expecting these two teams to feature in the finals come September.

    Despite losing Matt Moylan and Bryce Cartwright to the Sharks and Titans respectively, the Panthers have secured the services of NSW Origin and two time premiership winner James Maloney.

    The former Sharks and Roosters star is a terrific addition to the Panthers line-up because he has a proven track record of infinitely improving the attack and structure of a team.

    Indeed numbers do not lie. Maloney in his first season at the Sharks and Roosters was able to guide both clubs to premiership glory.

    He is a blue-chip signing and he should develop a terrific partnership with the likes of Peter Wallace and Nathan Cleary.

    On this front, the Panthers have every reason to believe that they are a premiership threat.

    On the other side of the ledger, the Eels did extremely well to finish inside the top four last season, and were very close to upsetting the Melbourne Storm in the first week of the finals.

    They blew a great opportunity though to make a preliminary final after losing to the Cowboys and coach Brad Arthur will be keen to go one better this season.

    The biggest inclusion to the Eels line-up is none other than Jarryd Hayne. On his day, he is a magnificent player that will take the Eels game to the next level.

    At his worst, he is a real liability both on and off the field and any character issues may destabilise the Eels dressing room.

    If Arthur can get the best out of Hayne this season and build on the good work he produced last year, the Eels will be a definite premiership threat.

    Prediction
    This contest should go down to the wire. Both teams appear evenly matched and both have high hopes of producing a campaign that could very well last late into September.

    In a tight and entertaining contest, the Panthers at home should get the spoils, particularly if Maloney’s continues his terrific track record of performing brilliantly in his first season at new clubs.

    Panthers by 6

    • Roar Guru

      4:40pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 4:40pm | ! Report

      Norman is over as he dummies his way past the defence to score under the posts! Too easy. Penrith second best here. Need to respond soon.

      CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL

      Panthers 0
      Eels 12

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:39pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 4:39pm | ! Report

      TRY EELS

      Panthers 0
      Eels 10

      Reply

    • 4:38pm
      Cugel said | 4:38pm | ! Report

      The defender runs into an attacker and gets a penalty for obstruction. Pretty much every time I bother watching a game nowadays I’m reminded why I’ve lost so much interest.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:38pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 4:38pm | ! Report

      19′ – Dylan Edwards has done well thus far at fullback for Penrith. Good player. Both teams competing well. Perfect conditions for footy. French defuses the bomb and the Eels get the penalty.

      Panthers 0
      Eels 6

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:37pm
      Emcie said | 4:37pm | ! Report

      hayne’s been caught out of position a few times so far

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:36pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 4:36pm | ! Report

      Peachey ruled to have obstructed Hoffman from attempting a tackle on Mansour who lost the footy anyway in the corner…no harm done.

      Panthers 0
      Eels 6

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:35pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 4:35pm | ! Report

      NO TRY PANTHERS

      Panthers 0
      Eels 6

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:34pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 4:34pm | ! Report

      17′ – Mansour is over in the corner courtesy of a good Maloney pass. Grounding and obstruction???

      VIDEO REFEREE

      Panthers 0
      Eels 6

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:33pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 4:33pm | ! Report

      16′ – Penrith now enjoying some field position and possession as they win another penalty. Eels need to stand firm on their line.

      Panthers 0
      Eels 6

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      4:32pm
      Alan Nicolea said | 4:32pm | ! Report

      15′ – Eels now defending. Maloney with the grubber and Norman gathers possession for the Eels.

      Panthers 0
      Eels 6

      Reply
