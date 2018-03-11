Rabada is on his way to becoming South Africa’s most successful Test bowler

South Africa finished the day with 39-1 after bowling out Australia for meagre 243 after the opening stand of 98 between Cameron Bancroft and David Warner.

The wicket turned from day one, but unlike the last Test, it was Kagiso Rabada who did the damage by taking 5-13 in the space of 11 deliveries which included Steve Smith, Marsh Brothers, Pat Cummins and Mitch Starc.

To make it a perfect day, Rabada even survived few overs before the stumps on the way to make 17* of 14 balls.

Rabada, from what has been seen in his relatively young career, bowls best when he is fired up. The problem is that when he is fired up, he also struggles to control his emotions and has been at the receiving end of ICC through fines or ban.

He overtook, albeit for the time being, Dale Steyn on one of the most important statistical fronts. By taking 5 for 96, Rabada’s career strike rate in Tests dropped from 43.68 to 39.7.

For years, Steyn has been the standout in this category – his current strike rate is 41.5.

Though his career is still in its nascent stage, Rabada, just three years into his career, has shouldered not just responsibility to manage workload as first change bowler but even did it as a strike bowler in Australia in 2016 when Dale Steyn had to retire hurt in the first Test, leaving the team with one less strike bowler.

Rabada not only did his part, but shouldered new responsibility and won the match thereby setting up series for visitors to win comfortably.

Starting with a hattrick in the first match against Bangladesh, Rabada made huge waves when he bowled a perfect last over to MS Dhoni and thereby prevented him from getting winning runs, which not many can say.

Following Dale Steyn’s lengthy lay-off and Kyle Abbott preferring riches over playing for the country, Rabada’s rise couldn’t have come at better time. He is still 22, and a decade-long career lies ahead of him.

The youngest bowler to be ranked No.1 in the Test cricket had a fantastic start to his Test career as well. nHis 13 for 144 in the last Test against England in Centurion came close to beating Ntini’s 13 for 132 as the best match haul by a South African.

Burnt 13-144 was against a much better team than Makaya Ntini who got the figures against West Indies. In 2015-16 summer Rabada walked away with six prizes at CSA’s annual awards – the most by any player in the history of the event.

With seniors pros such as Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn, AB Devillers set to quit after World Cup 2019, the onus is on the South African young but experienced lad to lead the way through a period of transition.

If at all he needs to be mindful of where he uses his aggression, he doesn’t need to tone down but be aware as to where to use it smartly and efficiently. Rabada’s teammate sees that as his part of his makeup and he does not need to cut it down.

Unfortunately, his action of rubbing the shoulder with Smith could potentially lead him to be out of series but his work ethic, heart, skill and determination show he is ready to step up when needed.

Those on the cricket field know they will see and get to hear a lot about this young man in the coming future.