2018 AFL season: Round 8 preview

Matches between Hawthorn and Sydney have become compulsive viewing since the 2012 grand final, and with former Hawk Lance Franklin set to return for the Swans, a massive crowd is expected at the MCG to start Round 8.

Six matches will be played on what has been dubbed Super Saturday, with the Showdown in Adelaide set to bring the City of Churches to a standstill as the Crows seek to continue their domination of the Power.

This leaves only two matches to be played on Sunday, Mother’s Day, with two huge clashes between North Melbourne and Richmond, and Collingwood and the Geelong Cats, taking place across the road from each other.

Hawthorn versus Sydney Swans

Both the Hawks and Swans are among the contenders for this year’s flag, with the Hawks sitting pretty in the top four with a 5-2 record and the Swans in eighth place and a 4-3 record.

The Hawks defeating Essendon by 23 points last time out, marking the first time they’d beaten the Bombers in an away match at the MCG since 2007.

Meanwhile, Sydney crashed to their third loss at home for the season, going down to North Melbourne by two points, as John Longmire’s men could only manage nine majors for the whole match.

While Buddy Franklin will return after missing the past fortnight with a heel injury, 2010 Rising Star winner Dan Hannebery will miss another week due to a groin injury.

The Swans will also need to figure out how to shut down former teammate and Brownlow Medal favourite Tom Mitchell, who by this point is likely to have accumulated at best 18 or 19 of the 21 votes on offer after seven rounds.

Mitchell has been a revelation for the Hawks since crossing from Sydney at the end of the 2016 season – and he could prove to be the difference between the two sides.

Prediction: Hawthorn by 15 points.

Greater Western Sydney Giants versus West Coast Eagles

Without a host of stars, including Jeremy Cameron, Toby Greene, Rory Lobb and Josh Kelly, the Giants went down to the Geelong Cats at GMHBA Stadium last Friday night by 61 points, with coach Leon Cameron saying after the match that the side was “not up to A-grade standard”.

It was a brutally honest review from the fifth-year coach, whose 100th game as Giants coach will go down as one not to be remembered.

Now the onus is on his side to hit back when they face this year’s surprise packets, the West Coast Eagles, in their only true daytime match at Spotless Stadium this season.

In a much-needed boost to their chances of beating the Eagles, which they did four times last year (once in the pre-season, both home-and-away clashes and the semi-final), Cameron and Lobb are both set to return.

The Giants have shown they can hit back hard from heavy defeats, as evidenced in last year’s semi-final against the Eagles, when they won by 67 points a week after suffering a humiliating qualifying final loss against the Crows at the Oval.

After that final, which marked the final AFL game for veterans Matt Priddis, Drew Petrie and Sam Mitchell, many predicted that the Eagles would tumble down the ladder.

However, the Eagles have won their past six matches, coinciding with the return from injury of full-forward Josh Kennedy, who was sidelined due to an ankle injury.

But while they will be without Luke Shuey, Lewis Jetta, Dom Sheed and possibly Nic Naitanui (pending the outcome of his judiciary hearing owing to his dangerous tackle on Port Adelaide’s Karl Amon last week), they’ll still take the points here.

Prediction: West Coast Eagles by 20 points.

Carlton versus Essendon

After making the finals last year, Essendon have taken a step backwards, and their regression has many at Carlton confident this could be their first win for season 2018.

Another week of criticism dawned on the boys at Windy Hill after their disappointing loss to Hawthorn last Saturday, and things only got worse when it was confirmed that Joe Daniher would miss a month due to injury.

It is the last thing the Bombers would want as, after they face the Blues, they must then gear up for clashes against the Geelong Cats, GWS Giants, and reigning premiers Richmond. Therefore, they could be 4-8 by the time they enjoy the bye in Round 13.

As for the Blues, despite going down to the Adelaide Crows by 55 points at the Oval last Saturday night, Carlton showed signs of competitiveness in patches, including kicking the first goal of the match.

But it didn’t save them from crashing to their worst ever start to a season.

So while the Blues will be primed to break through for their first win this weekend, the Bombers will take the chocolates.

Prediction: Essendon by 10 points.

Gold Coast Suns versus Melbourne

Life under rookie coach Stuart Dew got off to a good start for the Suns, with wins over North Melbourne and Carlton in the opening two rounds, only for a hectic travel schedule to cause a slump, losing four of their past five matches.

Unsurprisingly, all four of those losses have come away from Queensland, including back-to-back matches in Perth, against the Crows in Adelaide and last week against the Western Bulldogs in Ballarat.

Despite missing co-captains Tom Lynch and Steven May, Gold Coast took it right up to the Dogs, leading for most of the afternoon before capitulating in the final quarter to lose by nine points.

Melbourne are coming off impressive wins over Essendon and St Kilda at Etihad Stadium, which has proven a graveyard for the success-starved club over the past decade.

It was the perfect response from the Dees, after they suffered heavy losses to Hawthorn and Richmond at the MCG, which led many to question the direction they were heading under second-year coach Simon Goodwin.

Again, it was Jesse Hogan and Clayton Oliver who were central to their fourth win of the season, which leaves them outside the eight on percentage but still in a good position to end a 12-year finals drought.

They now have the chance to register their fifth win of the season against the Suns, but even at the Gabba against a side sitting in 13th place on the ladder, it still looms as a danger game.

Still, the Dees should prevail.

Prediction: Melbourne by 24 points.

Port Adelaide versus Adelaide Crows

After going down to Essendon in Round 1, the Crows have won five of six matches, with the only other blight a disappointing 48-point loss to Collingwood at home.

Last week, Don Pyke’s men withstood some resistance from the winless Carlton to win by 55 points in what was their first home game against the Blues since 2010, and first at the Oval.

Now they get the chance to further flex their muscles when they face the Power, who after winning their first three matches have slipped to 11th.

Ken Hinkley’s men started well against the West Coast Eagles, but eventually crashed to a 42-point loss, marking their heaviest defeat for the year. Their percentage is 102.2, but it could take a deep dive into the red if past clashes are anything to go by.

The Power have lost their past five Showdowns and trail in the overall head-to-head for the first time since 2000. The last Showdown, in Round 20 last year, saw the Crows claim a landslide 84-point win – the biggest margin between the two sides.

On that basis, the Crows should claim their sixth consecutive Showdown victory, something they have never achieved, and see Pyke retain his undefeated record in the intrastate rivalry.

Prediction: Adelaide Crows by 30 points.

Western Bulldogs versus Brisbane Lions

Chris Fagan’s men fell agonisingly short of breaking their season duck when they lost to Collingwood by just seven points at the Gabba last Sunday night, having levelled the scores with less than five minutes remaining.

It is proof that the club is starting to turn a corner after being embarrassed by reigning premiers Richmond at the MCG in Round 4, whereby they kicked just 2.5 (17) in a 93-point loss.

On either side of heartbreaking losses to the Suns and Collingwood, they also restricted the star-studded Giants to only ten goals for the match (but only managed to kick five majors themselves).

Now they face a Bulldogs side which has also turned a corner after their own horrid start to the season, defeating Carlton and the Suns in the past fortnight to sit in 14th.

Lachie Hunter was thrust into the Bulldogs’ captaincy following the last-minute withdrawal of acting captain Marcus Bontempelli last week. Bontempelli was supposed to be deputising for regular skipper Easton Wood, who is out with a hamstring injury.

The number four pick in the 2013 draft is to be tested for a hip injury before he can be cleared to line up for the Bulldogs this Saturday night, but nonetheless, the pups should get the job done at home.

Prediction: Western Bulldogs by 10 points.

Fremantle versus St Kilda

For over the past decade, Fremantle and St Kilda have shared a history of close and controversial matches.

In 2005, the Saints won a one-point thriller in Launceston after Aaron Hamill won a free kick in the dying minutes, while the return clash later that season saw Justin Longmuir kick a goal after the final siren to give Fremantle a five-point victory at Subiaco Oval.

But no one will forget the controversial ending to the Round 5, 2006 match in Launceston, in which the Saints kicked a behind through defender Steven Baker in the final seconds to salvage a draw. However, that point was later cancelled, and the victory retrospectively awarded to Fremantle, after it was ruled that the scoring had occurred after the fulltime siren, which had been inaudible at the ground.

Even more controversial was Ross Lyon’s decision to desert the sinking ship at St Kilda at the end of 2011, suddenly joining Fremantle.

In the only clash between the two sides last year, Tim Membrey kicked a crucial goal for the Saints after Nick Riewoldt fooled Dockers defender Griffin Logue into giving away a 50-metre penalty; this incident earned the ire of Lyon, who told the first-year player to “sharpen up”.

Now, the next chapter in this rivalry will unfold at Optus Stadium.

The Dockers started the season reasonably, scoring wins over Essendon, the Gold Coast Suns and Western Bulldogs, but they met their match when they lost to Richmond by 77 points at the MCG last Sunday.

On the other hand, the Saints’ backward trajectory continued when losing to Melbourne by 39 points at Etihad Stadium last Sunday, kicking more behinds than goals for the sixth consecutive week.

While they have won four of their last five matches against the Dockers, this Saturday’s trip to Perth appears to offer no respite to their early-season woes.

Prediction: Fremantle by 23 points.

North Melbourne versus Richmond

A controversial first-quarter goal that took too long to be reviewed proved to be the catalyst for the Roos’ upset victory over the Swans at the SCG last Saturday, 13 days after they put the cleaners through Hawthorn under the roof, winning that match by 28 points.

Those two results are proof that the Roos are not a side to be taken lightly, despite many having tipped the side to claim the wooden spoon in the pre-season, mostly as a result of the mass changes to the playing list.

Now they face a Richmond side which has carried their premiership-winning form into the new season, winning six of seven matches to be sitting first.

Last Sunday, the Tigers made a mockery of what was supposed to be a potential danger game against Fremantle, winning by 77 points despite enduring a goalless third quarter.

Their place at the top of the ladder is beautifully complemented by having the best percentage, attack and defence of any side in the AFL after seven rounds.

But while they will start favourites, the Tigers will be wary of a side that has dominated them in recent years, including winning an elimination final in 2015.

You can never take the Roos lightly, can you? I’m going for an upset here.

Prediction: North Melbourne by 10 points.

Collingwood versus Geelong Cats

Chris Scott’s men were barely made to sweat against GWS at home last Friday night, leading from start to finish to win by 61 points and restrict the injury-ravaged Giants to only four goals.

It was the perfect response from the club after they let slip a 22-point, three-quarter-time lead to lose to the Swans by 17 points at home six days earlier.

They should get a more genuine test against the Pies, who after losing their first two matches of the season have lifted to win four of their last five.

Nathan Buckley’s men were given a major scare from the winless Brisbane Lions in a high-scoring thriller at the Gabba last Sunday night, before Jaidyn Stephenson kicked the match-winning goal with less than a minute left.

Gary Ablett Jr, who has missed the past four weeks due to a hamstring injury, is expected to return this week – the first time the dual Brownlow Medallist has faced the Pies at the MCG since earning 53 disposals for the Gold Coast Suns in a 97-point loss in mid-2012.

Pies captain Scott Pendlebury should play after being cleared of a serious ankle injury, but I have the Cats taking the points in a close one.

Prediction: Geelong Cats by eight points.