BCCI bullies again show their disregard for the rest of the cricket world

India’s dominance over world cricket outside the playing field has been reinforced in the past week on a number of occasions.
When India found time in its schedule to allow their team to become the first country at Test level to take on Afghanistan, it was seen as a great moment for both nations.
While it will be a mountain for the young Afghani team to climb, it gives them an immediate taste of just how difficult and exhilarating Test cricket is.
Then it was announced last week that Indian captain Virat Kohli will be ‘skipping’ the Test match to play for four weeks in the English County Championship with Surrey.
It’s understandable that India want to have the best preparation possible for their upcoming tour of England in order to give themselves the best chance of winning. But should this be at the expense of their captain, best batsman and highest profile player not only missing a Test match, but missing the first Test match that Afghanistan will play?
Does it matter to the BCCI or Kohli himself that they risk insulting Afghanistan cricket? Or is it just enough that they are playing Afghanistan in the first place that they should be happy?
From a playing perspective, Afghanistan will be happy to avoid Kohli, and the team India has selected is good enough on paper to win the match with some comfort.
But having Kohli play in the County Championship appears a slap in the face to both Test cricket and Afghanistan.
Once this had passed we had the BCCI deciding – despite the overtures and the almost-begging from Cricket Australia – they would refuse to play the Test in Adelaide on their upcoming tour as a day-night fixture.
Now, don’t get me wrong, I am just as happy watching it progress as a normal Test match in daylight hours. I find the pink ball hard to pick up, and there is enough night cricket already with ODIs and T20s.
However, in refusing to play under these conditions, which four other touring teams (five if you include Sri Lanka in the coming season) have agreed to in the past three years, the BCCI again came across looking as though they will only do things on their own terms. Which, for all intents and purposes, is true.
India shunned the initial foray into T20 cricket, but when they saw what its potential was in regards to money making, they came on board, and now control the market and world cricket by initiating a break in the calendar set aside just for the IPL to dominate.
While it might seem the BCCI is protecting its players, given that they have had almost no experience against the pink ball, there is little doubt that they are more concerned that Australia has had plenty of experience in the same conditions. The BCCI are more concerned with limiting any advantage Australia may have in their own backyard, and at a time when they are at their most vulnerable in years.
India believe they are a huge chance of winning a series in Australia for the first time ever, and any suggestion that this decision to refuse to play the Test as a day-night fixture was motivated by any other factors is patently not true.
The inevitability of day-night Tests becoming important to India is not too far away, and I would like to think that when Australia tours India in three years’ time for their next Test series, and the BCCI say to CA they would like one or more of these Test matches to be played with the pink ball under lights, that CA politely and firmly tell the BCCI what they can do with their request.
Sadly, when it comes to the money powerbrokers of world cricket, we all know this will not happen.
May 10th 2018 @ 2:59am
JayG said | May 10th 2018 @ 2:59am | ! Report
Even with all these gimmicks, it is unlikely India will win the series. It is the Indian batting which struggles under Australian conditions and they will be most likely be up against a full strength Australian bowling attack. Australian batting without Smith and Warner will be weak but it is not unreasonable to expect one or more batsmen to click in home conditions. Australia should prepare “good” wickets to improve their chances.
If India lose the series despite the absence of Australia’s 2 best batsmen and the best efforts of the BCCI, it will be interesting to see how they explain that away and how they attempt to justify their No.1 test ranking….
May 10th 2018 @ 6:42am
Onside said | May 10th 2018 @ 6:42am | ! Report
Most Australian Test cricketers would be delighted the pink ball, day /night test has been canned.
May 10th 2018 @ 2:59pm
DTM said | May 10th 2018 @ 2:59pm | ! Report
Maybe most Australian batsmen but I doubt Hazelwood, Starc and Cummins will be pleased.
May 10th 2018 @ 7:10am
Linphoma said | May 10th 2018 @ 7:10am | ! Report
Granted India in general play the man: it’s all about personalities. O Virat! O Sachin! Yes, it is unedifying most of the time but spare a thought for the just announced cancellation of the entire Bangladesh tour this year.
We play the cricket world for fools. Read James Sutherland’s statement. I cringed. The suits in the boardroom stink. They just dissed Bangladesh without a care in the world. Hang your heads in shame CA. You dogged it. Again. You have as much touch with the public as, well as a certain current US president.
May 10th 2018 @ 8:04am
Matt H said | May 10th 2018 @ 8:04am | ! Report
We are the pot calling the kettle black. At least India are playing Afghanistan. CA have scrapped the winter tour by Bangladesh completely for ‘commercial reasons’.
May 10th 2018 @ 8:27am
Rellum said | May 10th 2018 @ 8:27am | ! Report
Have they? That is pretty poor, but standard practice for CA. It is getting to the point where a restructure of the administration will be the only way to get change.
May 10th 2018 @ 8:46am
Bill Peters said | May 10th 2018 @ 8:46am | ! Report
Completely correct. CA has just struck a billion dollar television rights deal, but fobs off a Bangladesh tour for commercial reasons. At a time our cricket needs to be extending olive branches in order to win the hearts of the fans back, this is what our board does to Bangladesh cricket and its supporters. Yet another stake in the heart by the administrators of the game we try to love.
May 10th 2018 @ 12:48pm
Tom VDS said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:48pm | ! Report
Unbelievable justification. As you say Bill, Cricket Australia sign a billion dollar tv rights deal at the expense of free-to-air viewers, and then say hosting Bangladesh is too expensive?
I’m sure channel 10 would have happily broadcast the Bangladesh series…
May 10th 2018 @ 8:43am
Paul said | May 10th 2018 @ 8:43am | ! Report
Others have suggested it’s not only the BCCI who makes these decisions but Kohli who has a major say. Either way, there is no doubting the lack of respect being shown towards Afghanistan.
What the BCCI doesn’t realise is part of their bargaining strength comes from having a world class team. What happens in the future when this team inevitably declines? It’s way harder to make demands and have these met when your side is 5 or 6 on the cricket rankings.
The BCCI is thinking short term and insulting others through their actions. This will inevitably come back to bite them.
May 10th 2018 @ 2:57pm
DTM said | May 10th 2018 @ 2:57pm | ! Report
I don’t think India’s ranking has or ever will, have any bearing on these decisions. They make their decisions based on what is right for them with no real interest in other parties.
May 10th 2018 @ 9:39am
JamesH said | May 10th 2018 @ 9:39am | ! Report
What would the BCCI’s reaction be if CA told them Australia would not play – to the BCCI’s financial detriment – at a particular venue on the next tour of India? The BCCI would be seething. Yet, that is analogous to what the BCCI is doing to CA.
A day-night test at Adelaide would almost certainly bring in significantly more revenue for CA than a regular daytime test. More people through the gates, more viewers and more publicity.
Unfortunately I can’t see this changing any time soon. The BCCI controls world cricket. Besides, it’s not as if CA has been a model organisation in its treatment of other cricketing nations.
May 10th 2018 @ 9:46am
Homer said | May 10th 2018 @ 9:46am | ! Report
You do know that both the Australians and English send scouting parties ( including security guys) prior to any tour of the subcontinent, right? Then you will be also aware that venues in India have been rejected in the past, because of a multitude of factors, including not having enough hotel space for touring supporters.I kid you not!
May 10th 2018 @ 2:51pm
JamesH said | May 10th 2018 @ 2:51pm | ! Report
Firstly, I clearly indicated that CA doesn’t have moral high ground here.
Secondly, inspecting facilities to ensure that they meet the needs of players and supporters is not the same as rejecting a match or venue because it might be harder for your team to win. The former is sensible; the latter is selfish.