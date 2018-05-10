Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Playoffs, Game 5 live scores, blog

Match recap

Wow, what a game. In perhaps the most entertaining game of playoffs, the 76ers just would not go away against the Boston Celtics. In fact, by the end of the fourth quarter, the Sixers were one JJ Redick wide open three from taking a seven-point lead with under four minutes left in the game.

The offence was there. Saric and Embiid each had 27 points on efficient shooting. Ben Simmons did a great job commanding his teammates on the break and when running plays.

However, the Celtics were ready and able to combat Embiid who had been hampering them in the middle of the fourth.

It was a nine-point game at the half, but it just seemed that Saric’s touch and Simmons’ vision were not being limited.

Thanks to the intense efforts of Horford and Smart who seemed to gain more stamina with each waning minute, Redick and Embiid could not execute in the biggest moments – something that Terry Rozier and Jayson Tatum excelled at.

The Celtics were consistently aggressive and while they shot 44.7 per cent as compared to the Sixers’ 48.8 per cent, they were able to get to the line ten more times and hit seven more free throws than Philly.

Of course, some of this was at the end of the game on intentional fouls, but the numbers represent the attitude and grit that the Celtics played with.

We got a look at some of the best young talent along with strong play from Ben Simmons (obviously) and Aron Baynes.

While it is likely the Celtics will fall to LeBron James (oh, and the rest of the Cavs) – they played an amazing series thanks to incredible efforts from the young talent and coaching smarts of Brad Stevens.

Series 4-1 Celtics

BOS 114 – PHI 112 FINAL

Match preview

The young Philadelphia 76ers are on the brink of elimination as they take on the injury-riddled yet surging Boston Celtics. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match from 10am (AEST).

Down three to one in the seven-game series, Ben Simmons and the Sixers need to repeat their impressive Game 4 output in order to stay alive – and on Boston’s home court.

Coach Brett Brown made the call to start sparkplug point guard TJ McConnell for the first time in the series, and he made an immediate impact.

Dario Saric fed off of the energy provided by McConnell, leading to a 25-point night from the Croatian sophomore forward. Saric’s contributions made up for the lacklustre performances of Marco Belinelli, JJ Redick, Ersan Ilyasova and Robert Covington.

Despite the solid game, the Celtics are still the more ready team. Though only Jayson Tatum was the only real standout for Boston in Game 4 – all-around anchor Al Horford, Terry Rozier and Jaylen Brown will bounce back in front of a raucous TD Garden crowd.

Brad Stevens has proved that he might be the best adjustments coach in the NBA. After losing Gordon Hayward in the first game of the season and Kyrie Irving for the postseason, Stevens has found a way to maximise his players to the best of their ability.

Game 4 was game of defence and physicality and I expect no different in Game 5. However, the team who comes away with the victory will be different.

Prediction

In what should be a close contest, look for Brad Stevens and staff to make the necessary adjustments to significantly limit McConnell and Saric. While Simmons and Joel Embiid might get theirs, it will not be enough to take down the Celtics.

Celtics by 5

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this match from 10am (AEST).