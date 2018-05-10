Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Playoffs, Game 5 live scores, blog

Match recap
Wow, what a game. In perhaps the most entertaining game of playoffs, the 76ers just would not go away against the Boston Celtics. In fact, by the end of the fourth quarter, the Sixers were one JJ Redick wide open three from taking a seven-point lead with under four minutes left in the game.
The offence was there. Saric and Embiid each had 27 points on efficient shooting. Ben Simmons did a great job commanding his teammates on the break and when running plays.
However, the Celtics were ready and able to combat Embiid who had been hampering them in the middle of the fourth.
It was a nine-point game at the half, but it just seemed that Saric’s touch and Simmons’ vision were not being limited.
Thanks to the intense efforts of Horford and Smart who seemed to gain more stamina with each waning minute, Redick and Embiid could not execute in the biggest moments – something that Terry Rozier and Jayson Tatum excelled at.
The Celtics were consistently aggressive and while they shot 44.7 per cent as compared to the Sixers’ 48.8 per cent, they were able to get to the line ten more times and hit seven more free throws than Philly.
Of course, some of this was at the end of the game on intentional fouls, but the numbers represent the attitude and grit that the Celtics played with.
We got a look at some of the best young talent along with strong play from Ben Simmons (obviously) and Aron Baynes.
While it is likely the Celtics will fall to LeBron James (oh, and the rest of the Cavs) – they played an amazing series thanks to incredible efforts from the young talent and coaching smarts of Brad Stevens.
Series 4-1 Celtics
BOS 114 – PHI 112 FINAL
Match preview
The young Philadelphia 76ers are on the brink of elimination as they take on the injury-riddled yet surging Boston Celtics. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match from 10am (AEST).
Down three to one in the seven-game series, Ben Simmons and the Sixers need to repeat their impressive Game 4 output in order to stay alive – and on Boston’s home court.
Coach Brett Brown made the call to start sparkplug point guard TJ McConnell for the first time in the series, and he made an immediate impact.
Dario Saric fed off of the energy provided by McConnell, leading to a 25-point night from the Croatian sophomore forward. Saric’s contributions made up for the lacklustre performances of Marco Belinelli, JJ Redick, Ersan Ilyasova and Robert Covington.
Despite the solid game, the Celtics are still the more ready team. Though only Jayson Tatum was the only real standout for Boston in Game 4 – all-around anchor Al Horford, Terry Rozier and Jaylen Brown will bounce back in front of a raucous TD Garden crowd.
Brad Stevens has proved that he might be the best adjustments coach in the NBA. After losing Gordon Hayward in the first game of the season and Kyrie Irving for the postseason, Stevens has found a way to maximise his players to the best of their ability.
Game 4 was game of defence and physicality and I expect no different in Game 5. However, the team who comes away with the victory will be different.
Prediction
In what should be a close contest, look for Brad Stevens and staff to make the necessary adjustments to significantly limit McConnell and Saric. While Simmons and Joel Embiid might get theirs, it will not be enough to take down the Celtics.
Celtics by 5
12:57pm
Scott Pryde said | 12:57pm | ! Report
The Sixers were right in that series. Too many crucial mistakes at key times has cost them though.
They will be better for that run next year.
Houston vs Cleveland finals series ahead.
12:59pm
JVGO said | 12:59pm | ! Report
Against an incredibly undermanned Boston who they were heavy favourites against. They got humiliated.
1:01pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:01pm | ! Report
It was a lack of experience at key moments. Not sure how much of the series you watched, but they had the opportunity to win each and every game. I wouldn’t call that a humiliation for a team who have been at the bottom of the East for the last three seasons.
1:02pm
Tyler Oringer said | 1:02pm | ! Report
Wouldn’t say they got humiliated. One game went to overtime and that was obviously close. Rozier is totally legit and Tatum is a star in the making.
Not to mention, Horford’s defence was almost unmatched this year.
They won’t beat Cleveland because of LeBron, but still – they are legit even without Kyrie.
1:09pm
JVGO said | 1:09pm | ! Report
They were heavy favourites and they got beaten by a younger team without their two best players 4-1. Let’s say humbled…which both Simmons and Embiid could do with a good dose of.
1:40pm
JVGO said | 1:40pm | ! Report
And Baynes won the battle with Embiid down the stretch and left him crying on the floor.
1:07pm
Rellum said | 1:07pm | ! Report
Yes, they can be better. Nut they actually need to go and learn. Not just rely on be better because they were there already. Ben needs to hammer that jumper over the next 6 months.
12:56pm
Rellum said | 12:56pm | ! Report
That seemed like the wrong play
12:56pm
Tyler Oringer said | 12:56pm | ! Report
Q4 0:00
Simmons had to inbound the ball the length of the floor. It is almost received on the entire other side of the court, but it gets knocked down by the defensive wizard Smart as time expired.
GAME OVER.
BOS – 114
PHI – 112
12:55pm
Tyler Oringer said | 12:55pm | ! Report
He hits the second.
Up one.
12:54pm
Tyler Oringer said | 12:54pm | ! Report
Ball in Smart fouled with 2.4. Misses the first.
12:54pm
Rellum said | 12:54pm | ! Report
Wow
12:54pm
Tyler Oringer said | 12:54pm | ! Report
Q4 3.1
Celtics timeout. Sixers need to foul as soon as possible off of the upcoming in bounds. Ball will likely go to Rozier.
BOS – 113
PHI – 112
12:54pm
Scott Pryde said | 12:54pm | ! Report
What a shot from Redick.
Gotta foul straight away now, then hope for a miracle.
12:52pm
Tyler Oringer said | 12:52pm | ! Report
Rozier hits the second.
Reddick then hits an incredible three to keep the hope alive. Sixers still down though!
Amazing stuff.
113-112 Celtics lead.
12:52pm
Tyler Oringer said | 12:52pm | ! Report
Hits the first.
112-109
12:51pm
Tyler Oringer said | 12:51pm | ! Report
Q4 9.8
Boston in bounds to Rozier. Quick foul by Sixers.
Same score.