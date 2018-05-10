Bulldogs’ next recruitment planned for the year 3000

Following a review of their salary cap, the Bulldogs are on track to re-enter the player market in just under a thousand years.
In encouraging news for fans and their descendants, the club will specifically target players in the year 3000, when $60 billion becomes available after the final year of Greg Eastwood’s deal.
The Bulldogs plan to bide the interim centuries saving $50 a week for a significant war chest, with a view to splurge on some outside backs or anyone with distant ancestors that are yet to be born.
They are also said to be seeking playmakers with ‘safe hands’, even though mankind’s thumbs will probably have evolved to smart devices by then.
But despite the excitement, the Bulldogs solemnly conceded a ‘minor recruitment freeze’ will remain for the next 80-odd decades.
The club has pleaded with fans to show patience through the spending shutdown, warning there could be a couple of tricky centuries as they rebuild the rubble caused by their own odious attitude towards salary planning.
But while they have acknowledged fears the year 3000 may be a long time away, the club has confirmed it has a five-year plan in place, based mainly on players killing as much time as possible walking to the sin bin.
As reported this week, the Bulldogs have only $800,000 available for 14 players next year, an amount they have already set aside for one more quiet rep prop.
The messy situation was brought about thanks to a raft of appallingly negotiated contracts under the previous administration, including one for Kieran Foran so heavily back-ended he will be paid $1 million posthumously.
The new board believes they have pinpointed the reasons for the disaster, blaming economic trends stemming from modern society’s helpless addiction to a consumerism fad fuelled by extreme capitalism and a rampant free market underpinned by toxic western ideals, and Des Hasler.
While administrators have worked tirelessly to shuffle the deckchairs in the hope of respite, they were surprisingly unable to rebalance the $5 million black hole by releasing Moses Suli.
In the thousand-year holding pattern, the club plans to plug holes with Hughes brothers, or release the Morris twins unless they agree to play for free into the afterlife.
The NRL has threatened a range of sanctions for the club’s financial misappropriation, including paying their next grant in iTunes vouchers, or handing control to someone with more rugby league nous, like a Qatari businessman.
They will also seek to penalise current and former employees involved, with previous CEO Raelene Castle to be slapped with range of punishments in addition to her role at Rugby Australia.
May 10th 2018 @ 5:07am
The Barry said | May 10th 2018 @ 5:07am |
Not funny.
Nah, just kidding it’s very funny and probably about as serious an examination of the Bulldogs financial situation as some of the other sets of numbers thrown around this week.
May 10th 2018 @ 9:07am
Peeko said | May 10th 2018 @ 9:07am |
You reckon the Dogs should have made some more changes in preparing for pain this year?
They gave up Graham but not much else ?
May 10th 2018 @ 10:40am
The Barry said | May 10th 2018 @ 10:40am |
James Graham
Josh Reynolds
Brenko Lee
Sam Kasiano
Chase Stanley
Richie Kennar
Brad Abbey
Craig Garvey
Tyrone Phillips
May 10th 2018 @ 12:05pm
Paul said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:05pm |
but apart from them……?
May 10th 2018 @ 3:05pm
3_Hats SSTID 2014 said | May 10th 2018 @ 3:05pm |
Phillips, Garvey, Abbey and Kennar weren’t on all that much coin.
All reserve graders according to your past comments.
Stanley and Lee are just first graders, nothing special at all
Graham, Kasiano and Reynolds would have been on good coin.
Get rid of the Morris Twins, that will give you $1.5M to spend!
May 10th 2018 @ 4:22pm
The Barry said | May 10th 2018 @ 4:22pm |
Missed the point again…
May 10th 2018 @ 6:29am
zenn said | May 10th 2018 @ 6:29am |
Bulldogs are hoping to become a feeder club for the Roosters.
May 10th 2018 @ 9:08am
Peeko said | May 10th 2018 @ 9:08am |
Isn’t everyone ?
May 10th 2018 @ 12:49pm
Big Daddy said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:49pm |
Not the wyong roos.
They are getting out while the going is good.
May 10th 2018 @ 2:46pm
ja ja klazo said | May 10th 2018 @ 2:46pm |
Does that by extension make them a feeder club for the Newcastle Knights?
May 10th 2018 @ 7:59am
Forty Twenty said | May 10th 2018 @ 7:59am |
I suppose disco Des wanted to repeat his back ended glory days at Manly but he needed to assemble a much more potent attacking team to justify his ploy it seems. If it all worked out maybe it’s worthwhile but it makes you wonder why he wanted to stay as coach. Surely he knew the rocky road ahead.
May 10th 2018 @ 8:24am
Paul said | May 10th 2018 @ 8:24am |
By the year 3000, $60 billion should be worth about $24.87 in 2018 money!
Des obviously learnt about backended contracts from the professional sports in America. I wonder if he also learnt how much these types of contracts hurt the Club if they have to move the player on, or their down on form. They’re a great idea if you want to get a marquee player on a long term contract but have little current year cap space, but a nightmare to manage if anything goes wrong.
May 10th 2018 @ 9:57am
kk said | May 10th 2018 @ 9:57am |
Hi Dane,
Your colleague Tom Rock produced a gibber to bounce across the Cooks River
with the hyphenated pearler ‘Des-aster’
There must be something in the CC air. You have now put our minds to rest with
a brilliant take explaining that there is light at the end of the tunnel, albeit sharing
almost the same number in years as does the distance for Des’ old hunting
ground from care.(so goes the slogan)
Rugby League is show business. This is a golden opportunity for Canterbury to
discard the title of ‘Bulldogs’ and return to the more appropriate ‘The Entertainers’
It may also be beneficial to invite George Mimis to the board. He knows all about
contracts and could save the club $millions. Forget the conflict of interest.
May 10th 2018 @ 10:58am
bearfax said | May 10th 2018 @ 10:58am |
That’s pretty close to when Manly makes their next recruitment push
May 10th 2018 @ 12:32pm
The Barry said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:32pm |
After they’re bought by Norths and merge with Parra…
May 10th 2018 @ 1:16pm
Jason Hosken said | May 10th 2018 @ 1:16pm |
The Parralegals
May 10th 2018 @ 2:33pm
3 recalcitrant monkeys said | May 10th 2018 @ 2:33pm |
Na too good
May 10th 2018 @ 2:54pm
Eden said | May 10th 2018 @ 2:54pm |
Sponsored by Bryden’s Compensation Lawyers