Cooper committed to ‘mission impossible’

The ball is in Quade Cooper’s court whether he wants to play for the Wallabies again but all indications are the exiled Queensland Reds star is sticking to his guns.
The five-eighth has been told by coach Brad Thorn there’s no road back for him at the Reds and by Wallabies assistant Stephen Larkham that playing club rugby won’t help him win back his Test spot.
But the 30-year-old appears determined to prove them wrong.
Cooper’s social media activity on Thursday morning suggests he’s committed to what he fittingly describes as “mission impossible”.
“Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations,” he wrote on Instagram.
“The more difficult it is to reach the destination, the more you will remember and appreciate the journey.”
The Reds and Rugby Australia would dearly love that destination to be either Melbourne or Canberra, or pretty much anywhere else other than Brisbane.
The Melbourne Rebels and Brumbies have made approaches but have been knocked back, with Cooper seemingly content to stay close to his family and friends and remain with Souths in the small pond of Brisbane Premier Rugby.
Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle admits there’s nothing she can do to change his mind, with Cooper contracted until the end of next year on a deal worth $650,000 a season.
Along with another banished Reds player, Karmichael Hunt, it represents a $1 million-plus drain on the national governing body’s finances.
“We can’t command (a move) to happen,” Castle told Fox Sports.
“He’s contracted with the Reds and if he wants to stay there and play club rugby, that’s what he’s allowed to do in the contract.
“As an athlete himself you would think he would want to be presenting himself on the best stage and playing in the highest level of competition – that’s what high-performance athletes are about.”
Cooper’s manager, Khoder Nasser, has been contacted for comment.
May 10th 2018 @ 10:59am
JP said | May 10th 2018 @ 10:59am | ! Report
The ball is in Michael Cheikas court Raelene and you know it, even if QC went to the Brumbies, Cheika will not pick him. Foley is a lock for the Wallaby 10 jersey.Matt Toomua had to leave as he knew it also. Quade stay young man and take the easy cash.
May 10th 2018 @ 2:32pm
ethan said | May 10th 2018 @ 2:32pm | ! Report
Conspiracy: Cheika picks Cooper for the WBs in hope it encourages him to sign with Brumbies or Rebels. Cooper signs with one of those teams, before promptly getting dropped from the WBs again for not enjoying himself enough. Reds land Folau on big contract.
May 10th 2018 @ 11:19am
Pilferer said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:19am | ! Report
What is Hunt doing at the moment?
May 10th 2018 @ 11:29am
MitchO said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:29am | ! Report
Quade may actually be having a lot of fun in Queensland. and he’s getting paid. and it’s not as if he doesn’t know what test and super rugby are all about. He’s played plenty.
On another article someone pointed out that Quade staying fit, healing some niggles and generally refreshing himself is probably pretty clever. If he goes to the Rebels or Brumbies those teams stll get belted and he gets vilified. If his test career is over then he should rest up, hang with the family and then go overseas for a couple of years to earn some superannuation money.
May 10th 2018 @ 11:37am
Train Without A Station said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:37am | ! Report
Should have been left to do exactly that in 2016 rather than rushed back into the Wallaby squad despite not playing since May that year.
May 10th 2018 @ 2:36pm
ethan said | May 10th 2018 @ 2:36pm | ! Report
I can’t quite tell if Quade is genuine in all his comments, or just having fun with media speak. As Berrick Barnes said, he’s got the best gig in the world – 650k for club rugby! If he doesn’t have international inspirations, he’s living the dream. Even better, knowing the people who dropped him are the ones who still have to fork out the cash for him.
May 10th 2018 @ 11:48am
PeterK said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:48am | ! Report
IMO QC knows his test career is over, no matter how well he plays even if he went to brumbies or rebels. Cheika won’t select him.
At his age why not milk the money QRU have to pay him this year and next.
May 10th 2018 @ 12:00pm
Train Without A Station said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:00pm | ! Report
Yeah and there’s a chance that he’s set himself up so that he can retire after next year if he wants to so he doesn’t actually need to prove himself for another contract somewhere else.
Plus even after 2 years of Club Rugby he’d still get a decent contract somewhere if he wanted to.
May 10th 2018 @ 12:27pm
MitchO said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:27pm | ! Report
Japan is a great place to live short term and the rugby looks to be fun, the season looks pretty short and the weather in most of the country is better than much of the UK. I have heard rugby is becoming popular again.
I saw an under 15 national schools final on telly a couple of weeks ago and the ball movement was good. One team had a pair of 101kg props. The 8s and the backs looked good.
At the top level the Japanese are not there but their school kids are doing the right things.
May 10th 2018 @ 12:58pm
Train Without A Station said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:58pm | ! Report
Looking at the players over in Japan he’d undoubtedly be a decent draw and could command a decent salary if he wanted.
He may prefer to stay in Aus year round though too.
May 10th 2018 @ 1:36pm
MitchO said | May 10th 2018 @ 1:36pm | ! Report
Yeah. A mate said some of the new Western Force recruits were just tired of living and playing in Europe. Money is not everything. There’ll still be a lot of guys who say they’ll play for free but want to be paid to do all the training.
May 10th 2018 @ 1:22pm
mania said | May 10th 2018 @ 1:22pm | ! Report
really ? i imagine quades international stocks are plummeting faster than kodak film camera’s.
quade needs to be playing somewhere internationally visible. cant see any pro club taking a risk on him.
May 10th 2018 @ 1:55pm
Train Without A Station said | May 10th 2018 @ 1:55pm | ! Report
There’s a difference between a decent contract and a top draw contract. Plenty of club players unproven at a higher level have been picked up overseas.
There’s no reason why a 60+ test veteran wouldn’t command the equivalent of $200k a year or more overseas even after only playing club rugby for 2 years.
May 10th 2018 @ 11:56am
Malo said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:56am | ! Report
Get rid of the qru and ra.. we should be run by the NZRFU for a fee.
May 10th 2018 @ 1:06pm
Viking said | May 10th 2018 @ 1:06pm | ! Report
Has it been confirmed that Quade’s turned down the Rebels and Brumbies for the same amount of cash? i.e. that he doesn’t have to take a paycut to move to either of them?
If it’s for less cash then he’d be stupid to move. If it’s for the same cash I would hope he’d see the worth of playing Super Rugby at least while he’s still hopefully got the skills. Would love to see him and Genia reunited once more.
May 10th 2018 @ 1:09pm
Train Without A Station said | May 10th 2018 @ 1:09pm | ! Report
Nah the reports are that no formal offers were actually made because he told them he wasn’t interested.
May 10th 2018 @ 4:40pm
riddler said | May 10th 2018 @ 4:40pm | ! Report
so has changed form the 600 messages about how the qru and thorn were being spiteful..
this guy can do no wrong in some people’s eyes..
May 10th 2018 @ 5:06pm
Train without a station said | May 10th 2018 @ 5:06pm | ! Report
Making the decision in December still is spiteful…