Dally M’s name is immortal, now time to make the man one

Among the 25 contenders for Australian Rugby League Hall of Fame selection, the name Eric Weissel got a mention, to which non-historians might ask, ‘Eric who’?
Legendary England captain Jonty Parkin described Weissel as the greatest player he’d ever seen, after playing against Weissel’s Southern Districts on the 1928 Lions tour of Australia.
But then, non-historians might ask ‘Jonty who’?
When Weissel retired, he was described as the greatest all-round exponent of football since Dally Messenger.
No need to ask ‘Dally who?’ at least, and thereby hangs several tales.
In 1959, an Australian sporting magazine named its two best Australian teams since 1908.
The firsts backline was Clive Churchill, Johnny Graves, Dally Messenger, Dan Frawley (a winger on the first two Kangaroo tours), Harold Horder, Weissel and Duncan Thompson.
Only two of those players, Churchill and Graves, played post-war.
Dave Brown was the noticeable omission from the top-team backline, to accommodate Frawley.
The two teams were dotted with now-forgotten names like father and son forwards Sandy and Joe Pearce, Howard Hallett, Ray Stehr, Cec Blinkhorn, Frank Burge and Mick Madsen.
Few post-war players got guernseys.
League Videos See more »
Had an inaugural induction of Immortals been made in 1959, Many of those names would have been contenders, though they’re now forgotten.
One name certainly isn’t: Dally Messenger.
When Reg Gasnier announced himself with three tries in in the first Test of the 1959 Kangaroos tour, the pronouncement was made: the new Dally Messenger.
That’s because Dally M was first in the rugby league pantheon; the legend that stood above. In the rugby league world, he remains up there with Don Bradman and Phar Lap; the specific achievements mightn’t be known, but the name is recognised.
Yet the shock selection when a best-ever Australian team was announced was Mal Meninga in place of Dally M.
Not that Meninga doesn’t deserve selection in any best-ever team. It’s just that in nominating Ron Coote as the best player he’d coached, Jack Gibson said “and it doesn’t matter where you play him”.
You could name Messenger as fullback, halfback, prop, hooker, anywhere. Known as ‘The Master’, Dally M is the name that forever will define the game – the original, the one that rings down the ages.
Rugby league’s annual awards are called the Dally Ms – not the Meningas, nor the Gasniers – yet the legend couldn’t get a guernsey in a best-ever team.
The Master has to be the first one picked among the new Immortals if rugby league is to rectify its error. No argument if the likes of Burge, Brown and Weissel get guernseys too, recognising the should-be-legends who built the game.
May 10th 2018 @ 4:59am
Dan said | May 10th 2018 @ 4:59am | ! Report
Hear hear!
May 10th 2018 @ 6:42am
zenn said | May 10th 2018 @ 6:42am | ! Report
Dally Messenger started in the late 70s and was selected by Daily Mirror League journalists. At that time the Rothman’s medal was the “official” and more prestigious award until the ban on cigarette advertising.
Daily Mirror chose Dally Messenger for the name of its award due to the similar names.
May 10th 2018 @ 8:01am
Matt H said | May 10th 2018 @ 8:01am | ! Report
Given that the Immortals were only for post war players, I would be happy to see a one-off induction of four pre-war players and I suggest Messenger, Brown, Horder and Burge.
May 10th 2018 @ 9:20am
Hanrahan said | May 10th 2018 @ 9:20am | ! Report
Agree with you Matt H
May 10th 2018 @ 8:33am
Paul said | May 10th 2018 @ 8:33am | ! Report
Why doesn’t the League do a “one off” and make Messenger an Immortal? It gives them another positive, corrects an unintended error and still allows others to be considered. I’d make an announcement the weekend after SOO3 and have all the bells and whistles to make it a really bid deal.
May 10th 2018 @ 8:54am
Nambawan said | May 10th 2018 @ 8:54am | ! Report
I still think the Queenslander Duncan Hall should come into consideration at least for the Hall of Fame. He was a very hard player with high level all round skills including scrumaging and the long lost art of dribbling (not from the mouth btw).
I recall a widely disseminated report at the time when one of the French forwards (Louis Mazon I believe) had to seek substantial dental repairs during the wonderful French tour of 1951.
When asked by the dentist how he had sustained the injuries and unable to speak much English, the forward simply gestured toward his damaged mouth and said: ‘Duncan Hall’!
May 10th 2018 @ 12:07pm
Paul said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:07pm | ! Report
completely agree about him being a Hall of Famer.
May 10th 2018 @ 12:01pm
Nat said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:01pm | ! Report
I don’t disagree with the concept but as the rules for ‘Immortal’ status are dated, we should acknowledge man is immortlised by naming the very best player each year in his name. No current or future ‘Immortal’ will receive that honour.