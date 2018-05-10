Just one month out, the NSW Origin puzzle is crystal clear

With just three rounds to go until the teams for State of Origin 1 are named, the front-runners for the NSW 17 are standing out.
The Blues have lost 12 of the last 13 series and things have to change.
Under new coach Brad Fittler, there is almost certainly going to be changes – he has said as much.
However, while there have been suggestions of sweeping changes to the side that took the field in 2017, that would be as foolhardy as making no changes at all.
So who from last year won’t feature in 2018?
Firstly, the players who are not available.
Andrew Fifita has declared his allegiance to Tonga and will no longer make himself available for NSW selection. Given his 2018 averages of 18 runs, 132 metres and 3.5 tackle breaks, his absence isn’t ideal. However, absent he will be.
Brett Morris has put his hand down for representative selection, Jarryd Hayne is injured – and would not have been selected anyway – Mitchell Pearce is out for the season, while Nathan Peats is injured and would be unlikely to be picked.
Then there are the players who won’t be selected.
Aaron Woods has had his go. His impact is limited, and while he may get chosen on the basis of experience, I don’t think he should.
Blake Ferguson is unlikely to get a recall following the poor press he garnered last series, mixed with his average form so far this year, while the form of his challengers is very good.
As for Jack Bird, his comeback from injury has been mediocre. He’s played more positions at the Broncos than seen in the Kama Sutra and failed to fire in any of them.
So that is eight of the 17 players who played all three games in 2017 who won’t be there this year.
So who will be?
Forwards
10. Paul Vaughan
The Italian Stallion’s form has been too good for too long for the Dragon not to get his go. The majority of his runs make eight metres or more and he misses less than a single tackle a game.
9. Cameron McInnes
This is the most contested position in the side, with Damien Cook red hot for the Rabbitohs.
They’ll go with Cook if they want an attacking dummy half, but I think they’ll go with McInnes because of the sheer number of Dragons in the side, and because he is the better defender.
He is capable of 70 tackles a game. He is tackling stupid. He’d tackle his grandma into the grandstand concrete. That is what is required in the Origin cauldron.
8. David Klemmer
People have a go at Klemmer because he doesn’t offload much, but when you are a monstrous unit who terrorises defences, do you really need to offload?
I mean, I guess it’s nice, but it’s not essential.
Klemmer has the highest average metres gained in the NRL this year with 169 a game. That’ll do me.
11. Josh Jackson
I know the Bulldogs have been struggling, but this bloke ain’t the problem. He’d be picked in every NRL side – Queensland would pick him if they could.
A superb defender and leader. Made for Origin.
12. Boyd Cordner (c)
Will be captain again and better for the experience of 2017. He’s a superb player.
13. Jake Trbojevic
The best lock forward since Brad Clyde, although he’s not the same sort. He’s mobile, has great hands, hits the line hard and tackles really well. OK, that pretty much describes Clyde, too.
Barring injury, he’ll be in the NSW number 13 for years to come.
Halves
7. Nathan Cleary
He’s the best young halfback prospect since Johnathan Thurston burst onto the scene. If he’s fit he must be the NSW No.7.
6. James Maloney
I know he’s been part of many losing series, but he’s just so good. His form and leadership with the Panthers this season has more than justified the Moylan trade – if young Matt’s indifferent form hadn’t already.
If Cleary is still injured, Jimmy will play 7 and Blake Green will come into the 6 jersey.
Backs
5. Josh Addo-Carr
How can you ignore the form of the Fox? If you want to win an Origin series you must score points. Addo-Carr has shown in the last two years that he is not just a finisher, he’s also a spark. Give him a run.
4. Josh Dugan
I’m not the biggest fan of this bloke as a human and if I could muster a case to leave him out of this side, I would.
I can’t. His rep form is excellent. While his Lennox Head drinking partner won’t be with him, I can’t see Freddie leaving Dugan out.
3. Euan Aitken
We all knew this guy was a talent when he first turned up but this season he has justified the hype.
He’s tough as nails in defence and hits the line hard, with good pace. His Dragons form has been superb.
2. Tom Trbojevic
It’s time for Tommy Turbo to come into the side. He is fast, elusive, good in defence and awesome in attack. At 6’4 he’s pretty good in an aerial contest too.
Let him play.
1. James Tedesco
Yes, I know his Roosters form has been patchy at best. However, this is Origin – he’ll step up.
He is a superb attacking weapon and he’s been in the cauldron before. He must play in the No.1.
Bench
14. Tyson Frizzell
He has been superb in sky blue. He has been superb in the Red V. He can play anywhere in the pack and excel – you could probably play him in the centres at a pinch. Could also be picked at 11, 12 or 13 too.
Must be in the side.
15. Ryan James
I know this selection will be contentious, however this bloke gives 100 per cent, can play 80 minutes and in every pack position but hooker.
Plus, coming from just south of the Tweed, his animosity towards Queenslanders is heightened. He wants to beat the Cane Toads bad. Give him that chance.
16. Jack De Belin
He’s been coming for a while now but something always held him back – and that whale-spout haircut wasn’t great either.
Jack’s ready now.
17. Wade Graham
If he’s fit, the perpetually smiling second rower from the Shire needs to be picked. He hasn’t put a foot wrong at rep level and he’s a real competitor.
If Graham isn’t fit, I’d love to see Jack Wighton get a go. Like Euan Aitken, just harder in defence, Wighton can cover the whole back five and could play in the back row if necessary.
The unlucky ones
- Nic Cotric
- Angus Crichton
- Damien Cook
- Latrell Mitchell
- Reagan Campbell-Gillard
- Tariq Sims
Their time will come.
I reckon this side will win the 2018 Origin series.
Off The Bench said | May 10th 2018 @ 6:05am | ! Report
Fair squad but no Tariq Sims??? That fella is a major reason why the Dragons are winning. He deadset has to be in there somewhere and I’ll be very surprised if he isn’t.
Tim Gore said | May 10th 2018 @ 7:26am | ! Report
Look, I love Tariq. Have for years. This is his most consistent season for years though. Who would you leave out?
Don said | May 10th 2018 @ 7:46am | ! Report
I’d leave out anyone who went missing in game 3 last year.
That means no Woods, Frizell, Maloney or Dugan – 3 from the guys you’ve picked Tim.
And if Fittler needs any convincing, just watch how some of those guys not only went MIA, they crumbled under the pump.
Jackson, Klemmer and Cordner had a dig and deserve another shot.
Woods, Fifita and Frizell K9’ed it.
Tim Gore said | May 10th 2018 @ 8:52am | ! Report
I’m not leaving out Frizzell
ken gargett said | May 10th 2018 @ 9:40am | ! Report
tim, looking at it from the other perspective – as a queenslander – i really hope they do leave out frizzell. can’t believe they will.
i fear that we may show loyalty to a few of the older players (eg boyd) who really should not be there and that your blokes should be able to win the first game. i can’t see us pulling off the comeback this time no matter who we pick. but i have been wrong on that before.
Mango Jack said | May 10th 2018 @ 2:04pm | ! Report
I hear this from Qld-ers every year. Flattering to deceive!
I miss the force said | May 10th 2018 @ 8:53am | ! Report
Lucky you aren’t in charge
Tim Gore said | May 10th 2018 @ 10:16am | ! Report
I am not in charge.
Don said | May 10th 2018 @ 3:56pm | ! Report
I think that might be aimed at me.
Leaving out Frizell is contentious but I’d argue his form at the same time last year was just as good yet he seemed to drift in and out of the Origin games with no where near the impact he has in NRL games.
Tom said | May 10th 2018 @ 4:16pm | ! Report
Leave out Maloney? You must be joking…
Simon said | May 10th 2018 @ 6:13am | ! Report
Seems like every year NSW have an over abundance of back rowers, if only we could trade that for an over abundance of wins
Don said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:04pm | ! Report
Give this man a cookie. Best comment on The Roar!
Brett the Manly fan said | May 10th 2018 @ 6:17am | ! Report
I also agree with Off The Bench, Tariq sims should be there in place of Wade, far and away a more agressive player who will torment the QLD halves and will hit the line hard.
Tim Gore said | May 10th 2018 @ 7:27am | ! Report
The issue is you need someone who can cover the backs too. Graham can.
zenn said | May 10th 2018 @ 6:22am | ! Report
Your selections seem to be based on reputation rather than form.
The outstanding forward for the Dragons has been Tariq Simms. The starting back row should be Sims, de Belin and Frizzel. RCG must be in the squad.
Cordner is not in good form. Mitchell is playing far better football than Dugan.
May 10th 2018 @ 7:29am
Tim Gore said | May 10th 2018 @ 7:29am | ! Report
No way the captain is getting dropped. And Latrell is a talent no question but experience at rep level counts and Dugan has it.
May 10th 2018 @ 4:40pm
jeznez said | May 10th 2018 @ 4:40pm | ! Report
Dugan was the one name you popped up that rubbed me wrong. Was hugely unimpressed with him in the centres last year.
Not sure Mitchell is the answer but keen to see someone else have a crack there.
mushi said | May 10th 2018 @ 7:52am | ! Report
Mitchell still gives up a few clangers at club level and seemingly is still a better athlete than footballer, he’s young though and hopefully will get “it” but do the blues ahve the team to cover for the couple of clangers?
May 10th 2018 @ 8:53am
Tim Gore said | May 10th 2018 @ 8:53am | ! Report
I’ve got no doubt that Mitchell will get there. Just needs to drop a few brain explosions first.
May 10th 2018 @ 10:52am
Jarryd said | May 10th 2018 @ 10:52am | ! Report
Yet you have Tom Turbo in the side? He’s been ordinary all year, diabolical last week.
May 10th 2018 @ 3:15pm
mushi said | May 10th 2018 @ 3:15pm | ! Report
Playing terrible =/= brain explosions.
Brain explosions are terible ideas that relaly had very little hope of turning into something good.
Tom jsut played like a bust rear end, he was trying to do the right thing (like catch the ball and pass to other players) but didn’t pull it off.
Some of Mitchell’s favourties are when he gets into space he seems to think it is score or nothing regardless of the tackle count. He often runs away from his support or throws a speculative pass (often whilst being tackled) when just relasiing the try isn’t on this tackle and moving into better field psotion would result in a try or a penalty. That’s without going into his defensive reads at times…
They are things he can (hopefully) learn but right now I’m not sure an origin coach wants to roll the dice he learns them in camp
AJL. said | May 10th 2018 @ 6:35am | ! Report
Graham gave away several penalties in Origin 2017 as I recall. And came up with a poor missed tackle for Qld to score the try that got them back into game 2. Hardly “hasn’t put a foot wrong at rep level”.
Selecting James over the Penrith Pornstache is an interesting call, but James is making more metres and more tackles than RCG in 2018. His big problem is conceding penalties.
May 10th 2018 @ 7:30am
Tim Gore said | May 10th 2018 @ 7:30am | ! Report
His last rep form was for Australia and it was pretty good.
Sure, his 2017 SOO had some errors but he wasn’t solely to blame for the losses.
Don said | May 10th 2018 @ 7:50am | ! Report
Graham was poor in his chances last year Tim.
Undisciplined giving away penalties trying to play the tough guy. Also recall a bad kick option or 2 when he clearly wasn’t supposed to be kicking.
May 10th 2018 @ 9:48am
Matt said | May 10th 2018 @ 9:48am | ! Report
Tim, go back and watch the last two games of last year’s series. Graham gave away penalties at crucial times throughout both games. He can get away with giving those penalties away at club level because the Sharks are a good team. At Origin level you can’t. He just doesn’t have the mental fortitude at Origin level to not take the harder path and tough it out. For Australia he doesn’t give these penalties away because there isn’t as much pressure. Graham is the first player not picked for me from last year’s squad followed by Woods and Jackson. I know it’s tough for Jackson. But we can’t have two backrowers in the team that are out of form. So Frizzell goes into the starting team and Campbell-Gillard comes into the team. Also I have Cotric in my team. He is made for Origin. He is a 10 year Origin player for me. Big, strong and does the tough stuff coming out of trouble. Tedesco goes out and Turbo drops down to fullback. NSW need a fullback who can pass and Turbo has a better passing game than Tedesco.
May 10th 2018 @ 10:18am
Tim Gore said | May 10th 2018 @ 10:18am | ! Report
I love Nic Cotric. I’d love him to get picked. And I think Tommy Turbo is unreal. One of my favourite players who don’t wear lime green – along with his brother. But ease him in on the wing.
May 10th 2018 @ 2:13pm
Matt said | May 10th 2018 @ 2:13pm | ! Report
I just think that it’s either Tedesco or Turbo at fullback. I know Turbo has played wing before, but I would prefer a specialist winger in the side. That’s why I have gone for Cotric. The fact he has not suffered 2nd year syndrome and is one of the better players for the raiders each week this year either has convinced me that he is class.
DLKN said | May 10th 2018 @ 6:41am | ! Report
You wrote about Wade Graham: “He hasn’t put a foot wrong at rep level…”
Comedy gold.
May 10th 2018 @ 7:31am
Tim Gore said | May 10th 2018 @ 7:31am | ! Report
I’m here all week! Try the steak!