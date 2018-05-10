What if your NRL team was a car – part 1

By Michael , 10 May 2018 Michael is a Roar Rookie

Often we take things too seriously in rugby league, analysing every little detail, and it can ruin the game.

For a lighter change, what would your team be if they were a car?

Brisbane Broncos: Mustang

Whenever you’re talking about timeless classics, the Mustang always comes to mind. While it may not be what it once was, it will forever be considered one of the great cars of our time.

Much like the Mustang, the Broncos will always be relevant, with a rich history full of success.

Canberra Raiders: Snow ski

Cold, snow ski, you see the connection.

Also, like the snow ski, the Raiders are fun and play a style of footy that is pleasing to the eye, but once you step away from holiday mode, you find that they’re rather pointless.

They have no impact on everyday life and unless you have one (support them) you’re probably not talking about them.

Canterbury Bulldogs: Electric car

Neither have much power (attack). Yes, they do their job, but that’s all they do. Neither are good on the road and they definitely struggle to match it with petrol-powered cars.

Cronulla Sharks: VW

VW vans are associated with beach-goers and surf lovers.