What if your NRL team was a car – part 1

Often we take things too seriously in rugby league, analysing every little detail, and it can ruin the game.
For a lighter change, what would your team be if they were a car?
Brisbane Broncos: Mustang
Whenever you’re talking about timeless classics, the Mustang always comes to mind. While it may not be what it once was, it will forever be considered one of the great cars of our time.
Much like the Mustang, the Broncos will always be relevant, with a rich history full of success.
Canberra Raiders: Snow ski
Cold, snow ski, you see the connection.
Also, like the snow ski, the Raiders are fun and play a style of footy that is pleasing to the eye, but once you step away from holiday mode, you find that they’re rather pointless.
They have no impact on everyday life and unless you have one (support them) you’re probably not talking about them.
Canterbury Bulldogs: Electric car
Neither have much power (attack). Yes, they do their job, but that’s all they do. Neither are good on the road and they definitely struggle to match it with petrol-powered cars.
Cronulla Sharks: VW
VW vans are associated with beach-goers and surf lovers.
Oto shark said | May 10th 2018 @ 8:11am | ! Report
starts slow in the morning (season) , some broken bits at the moment , can go off road and is a hard tough work veichle.colour is black white and blue and although its not too flashy at times ,I l still love it.
Michael said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:00am | ! Report
Oto Shark – I did have a bit more for you guys, but it seems to have been edited out. But I like what you’ve added!
Nat said | May 10th 2018 @ 10:31am | ! Report
Pretty Good concept Micheal.
I’m a Broncos boy and I started running through the different vehicles and I’ll take a Mustang – an honest powerhouse. A touch rough on the dogs though. I’d lean more toward an old XC, big, tough with a lot traditional fans but a yestayear classic in need of a re-bore.
Michael said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:02am | ! Report
Hahaha. Fair call. I’ve stitched a few teams up. I’ve got he rest written down just need to add content.
Oto shark said | May 10th 2018 @ 3:36pm | ! Report
You are so right , sometimes people take things way too seriously and and pick onnlittle things and yes it can ruin the game . sometimes you just have to lay back open a beer and just relax and enjoy the good things.I love my league and sometimes people pick on it way too much and it also puts me off them like NRL 360 ,if they relaxed a bit it could be a great show.sometimes the guests like Lewis tell them things first hand ,but they still stand by their guesses and lies, so be it.
Chris Charlton said | May 10th 2018 @ 2:13pm | ! Report
I’m not sure about the Broncos.
Mustangs will always be relevant and haven’t disappointed people for 12 years.