Pakistan head to Ireland for an historic Test

By S.M. Hussain , 10 May 2018 S.M. Hussain is a Roar Rookie

In the second half of the 19th Century, cricket took root in Ireland, under the termed of a ‘garrison game’.

The political elite took keen interest and the game thrived under the viceroyalty of the Earl of Carlisle. Around the 1880s, cricket had crossed class boundaries and after the great famine of 1840s, it became the game of farm labourers.

Now, after a long wait, on Friday Cricket Ireland will make history when they face Pakistan in their first ever Test match, in Malahide.

In this day and age, where T20 cricket is ruling the roost, purists still consider Test cricket as the ultimate format. No wonder the people of Ireland are excited about this historic occasion.

The Irish didn’t qualify for the 2019 World Cup due to some disappointing performances in the recent qualifiers in Zimbabwe. That said, batsman Paul Stirling was outstanding in the tournament, and his team must be hoping that he carries his good form into the match against Pakistan.

Pakistan, on the other hand, must be feeling a bit jittery.

The last time they played a Test series Pakistan lost 2-0 to Sri Lanka – in their ‘own’ backyard of the UAE, no less.

Then there’s the weather and conditions in Ireland, particularly at this time of the year, as the summer hasn’t really yet arrived. Overcast conditions can be helpful for either side’s bowlers, but Pakistan’s batting is more vulnerable in such conditions.

Ireland squad

William Porterfield (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Ed Joyce, Tyrone Kane, Andy McBrine, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Niall O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Nathan Smith, Paul Stirling, James Shannon, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson

Pakistan squad

Sarfraz Ahmed (C) , Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Sami Aslam, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saad Ali, Asad Shafiq, Usman Salahuddin, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Faheem Ashraf