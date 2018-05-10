Phipps earns first Waratahs start of 2018

Wallabies star Nick Phipps has regained the NSW Waratahs’ No.9 jumper for Saturday’s Super Rugby showdown with the table-topping Crusaders in Christchurch.
Phipps replaces Jake Gordon for what will be the halfback’s first start in a tumultuous season dogged by injury and controversy.
Coach Daryl Gibson said he always planned on rotating his halfbacks during NSW’s torrid four-game stretch of matches against New Zealand heavyweights.
While he also wants to give Phipps and Gordon the chance to press for Wallabies selection before the June Test series against Ireland, Gibson believes Phipps’ up-tempo game will be needed against the defending champion Crusaders.
“Nick’s such a competitor. The chances he’s been given when he comes on, you can see the speed with which he wants to play the game and then also I’m looking at those fixtures and trying to match both their skill sets to those games,” he said on Thursday.
“Nick and Jake have got lovely contrasting styles and I think Nick’s strengths in this game are really important.
“The way he does speed the game up with his fitness and that strength will be an important factor.”
In other changes, Curtis Rona has replaced Lalakai Foketi at outside centre, with Shambeckler Vui earning a spot on the bench at the expense of veteran prop Paddy Ryan.
WARATAHS: Israel Folau, Cam Clark, Curtis Rona, Kurtley Beale, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Bernard Foley, Nick Phipps, Michael Wells, Michael Hooper (capt), Will Miller, Rob Simmons, Ned Hanigan, Sekope Kepu, Damien Fitzpatrick, Tom Robertson. Reserves: Hugh Roach, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Shambeckler Vui, Tom Staniforth, Jed Holloway, Jake Gordon, Lalakai Foketi, Bryce Hegarty.
May 10th 2018 @ 11:26am
jeznez said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:26am | ! Report
Very pleased to see Vui back and Rona back in to 13.
May 10th 2018 @ 11:27am
RTT said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:27am | ! Report
Haha see my post below
May 10th 2018 @ 11:44am
jeznez said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:44am | ! Report
ha ha – no crisis but am glad the coaches are giving a young player who went well in his only minutes this year another shot.
May 10th 2018 @ 12:06pm
RTT said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:06pm | ! Report
Me too.
I think paddy was a good plan b or c but he showed last week when he came on that he is too often a liability.
May 10th 2018 @ 11:27am
Blinky Bill - Coffs Coast said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:27am | ! Report
I don’t have Fox Sports and Rugby rarely rates a mention in the paper, so I can only assume Phipps ‘earning his starting spot’ comes down to his on-field performance under pressure, as well as how he represents Rugby off field without pressure. ;-]
May 10th 2018 @ 11:27am
RTT said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:27am | ! Report
Jeznez is going to near have a gentleman’s crisis when he sees Vui is in the squad
May 10th 2018 @ 11:28am
RTT said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:28am | ! Report
Ps this is the strongest team and bench we can name.
Minus Dempsey of course.
May 10th 2018 @ 11:49am
jameswm said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:49am | ! Report
Apart from the absence of Latu, and Robertson ahead of HJH, and the lightweight 6/8 forwards for their position (only Kepu and Simmons not lightweights for their position).
May 10th 2018 @ 11:59am
jeznez said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:59am | ! Report
spot on James – we need to be looking beyond Roach and Staniforth in particular.
May 10th 2018 @ 12:08pm
RTT said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:08pm | ! Report
Latu is a walking penalty and who are the players that should be in the side exactly?
We’ve looked our best with that back row
HJH is not the answer because there is no question that Robertson is quality
May 10th 2018 @ 12:17pm
jeznez said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:17pm | ! Report
I’ve posted many times my alternate side – hardly seems worth posting it again.
May 10th 2018 @ 12:22pm
RTT said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:22pm | ! Report
In that you’ve put as much thought as a schoolboy intellect that we should replace players with other players based on their size.
The side selected is the strongest available.
May 10th 2018 @ 12:36pm
jeznez said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:36pm | ! Report
Yes, of the pair of us, I am the one displaying a schoolboy intellect.
I’ve never advocated solely on size. Got another straw man to offer?
May 10th 2018 @ 12:54pm
RTT said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:54pm | ! Report
Yes you have you’ve even stated things like you’ve seen a picture of a player and they look like they should be in the side
May 10th 2018 @ 12:58pm
jeznez said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:58pm | ! Report
Ha ha – I’ve speculated on one player in Meafua due to our lack of tight carrying ability in the pack.
He has the right body shape compared to some that we are seeing getting smashed and turned over when they try and carry – cannot hurt to have a look, is surely a better option than wasting Naiyarovoro in heavy traffic.
But yes, that means every single one of my selection decisions are purely based on size – again, who is displaying schoolboy thinking?
That said Miller is growing on me – I’d probably see Staniforth out of the reserves of the alternate pack I’d like to see and keep Miller.
May 10th 2018 @ 12:06pm
PeterK said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:06pm | ! Report
looks like Gibson got the message loud and clear from Mrs Folau, she is the selector for the backline.
May 10th 2018 @ 12:16pm
jeznez said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:16pm | ! Report
Yeah – disagree with that part of the selection. Baby steps for these coaches.
May 10th 2018 @ 12:15pm
JP said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:15pm | ! Report
Michael Cheika is drooling at the thought. Nick Phipps will be first choice scrumhalf for the Wallabies.Him paired with the one dimensional Bernard Foley will see us have a repeat of the 2016 3 nil home soil shellacking by the Poms.
May 10th 2018 @ 11:36am
John R said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:36am | ! Report
Go well lads….. please!
May 10th 2018 @ 11:39am
RTT said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:39am | ! Report
Tall ask to beat the champions in their back yard so going well will be trying to stay with them for 60mon and hoping a bit of luck goes our way to close out the game
May 10th 2018 @ 11:46am
John R said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:46am | ! Report
Tahs have the lowest odds of winning in Super Rugby history, so yeah she ain’t looking likely.
But that’s why we keep watching aye, ya never know! Ya never know!
May 10th 2018 @ 11:58am
Fionn said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:58am | ! Report
‘Tahs have the lowest odds of winning in Super Rugby history, so yeah she ain’t looking likely.’
Pardon?!
May 10th 2018 @ 12:02pm
John R said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:02pm | ! Report
Yeah there’s an article on the Daily Telegraph about it.
Crusaders are paying $1.07 for the W.
Tahs are paying $8.50 “which was confirmed by the betting agency as the highest odds they’ve ever attached to the Waratahs in two decades of Super Rugby betting”
Looks like I may have got low and high odds mixed up. I’m not a betting man, my bad guys.
May 10th 2018 @ 11:48am
piru said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:48am | ! Report
The Crusaders will be wetting themselves I’m sure
oh wait….
May 10th 2018 @ 11:50am
jameswm said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:50am | ! Report
This is the type of game where NSW can surprise. Less pressure.
May 10th 2018 @ 11:54am
John R said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:54am | ! Report
I hope so.
Tahs best chance is if the Crusaders show up thinking it’s a foregone conclusion.
But can’y say I can recall EVER levelling that claim at them.
May 10th 2018 @ 1:04pm
piru said | May 10th 2018 @ 1:04pm | ! Report
The Crusaders don’t think like that
That’s why they are the Crusaders.
They should pi55 it in
May 10th 2018 @ 1:47pm
John R said | May 10th 2018 @ 1:47pm | ! Report
Yeah think ya might be right there man.
Hope springs eternal though, lol.
May 10th 2018 @ 2:01pm
piru said | May 10th 2018 @ 2:01pm | ! Report
They’ll have to ensure they don’t leak points and that they hit their rucks flush.
You know urine trouble when they get on the front foot and start flowing, can be hard to stop the stream once they get moving.
Don’t have to be a whizz to see they want to stay number 1
May 10th 2018 @ 2:08pm
John R said | May 10th 2018 @ 2:08pm | ! Report
Just gotta be careful the good ship doesn’t spring a leak.
May 10th 2018 @ 3:22pm
Ed said | May 10th 2018 @ 3:22pm | ! Report
Two ex-Tahs in the Saders starting lineup – Samu and Mike A.
Joe Moody returns for them following injuries while Crotty is not playing.
I wonder if the Saders will target Taqele with their good kick and chase game?