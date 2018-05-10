A simple solution to the Folau dilemma

So, it happened again. As many predicted, Israel Folau has shared some contentious religious views via social media and the spotlight has been shone brightly on Rugby Australia and Raelene Castle.
Unsurprisingly, there has been a huge amount of debate about the topic and how RA should respond.
Do they punish him? Do they let it go until Alan Joyce kicks up a fuss? Do they stay very still and hope that Tim Paine takes a razor blade onto the field and the media’s attention moves on?
People have claimed that there’s nothing that could be done or should be done. Folau has a right to say what he feels and while many, including RA, might not agree with the specific message, they respect his right to say it.
Others are saying that Folau’s tweet is offensive and hate-filled and should be met with a harsh punishment from RA, no matter how big a talent he is.
Over the past day, I’ve been trying to think about what Castle should do. Her words on Wednesday were diplomatic and measured, as she sensibly looked to buy time to consider a response and maybe ask herself why on Earth she said yes to the CEO gig.
But the answer seems pretty straightforward.
My assumption is that Folau’s contract with RA is made up of different elements. One of those elements is likely to be for his actual rugby playing and all that entails – training, camps, travel, matches etc.
Other elements will include his work as an ambassador and marketing asset for RA and brands that sponsor the Wallabies – Qantas, for example.
RA have made it clear that they respect Folau’s right to have his views and communicate them to others. They have also made it clear that they think differently to him on some of those views.
Therefore, RA can say, “We respect and value you as a player. We want you to continue to be a Wallaby and we will pay you in return for your efforts on the rugby side of things.
“However, your views on some key topics are different to our brands’ views and the views of some of our sponsors on those same topics. Therefore you will no longer be asked to be part of or paid for being part of RA or the Wallabies’ media, marketing and brand activities.”
This seems a sensible way to strike the balance. RA can respect Folau’s right to his views, allow him to continue to play rugby for Australia if he wants to, and he’d be well paid for doing so as he is a great talent.
But they can also make it clear that there is a significant misalignment between each parties’ views on important matters and therefore it would be inappropriate to ask and reward Folau to represent RA and the Wallabies in media and marketing activities.
As long as he treats his fellow players with respect and his performance in training and on the field does not drop, let the guy play and pay him for it. But when it comes to being paid primarily for being an ambassador and extension of the RA brand, Folau doesn’t seem to fit any longer, because of his views.
That’s fine. RA don’t need to tell him he’s wrong for having those views, they don’t need to try and stop him from sharing them in his own time on his own channels. But they can say “your views are not aligned with ours and for our marketing we need alignment”.
This approach also means they don’t need to punish Folau for past actions, but rather renegotiate his remuneration to better fit the role he will be taking on.
There has been talk about how important Folau is to the Wallabies, especially with the World Cup just over a year away. But as gets said all the time when scandals about high-profile individuals hit sports, the game is bigger than just one person.
The decisions that Castle and RA make are not about protecting Folau’s rights to say what he wants to say – that’s the government’s job. RA and Castle need to make sure that they are protecting and promoting the game of rugby in Australia, and they can do that while also respecting Folau’s choice to say what he believes.
This approach is not perfect, however it ticks a lot of boxes and is at least RA doing something rather than waiting on some other scandal to hijack the spotlight.
May 10th 2018 @ 9:36am
RTT said | May 10th 2018 @ 9:36am | ! Report
My only criticism of Raelene is that she should simply refuse to comment on a mans religious beliefs.
May 10th 2018 @ 10:26am
Mango Jack said | May 10th 2018 @ 10:26am | ! Report
That his comments are based on religious beliefs is irrelevant. It’s the fact that they are targeting a section of the community, one that RA and other sports are trying hard to reach out to. His comments, however disguised, are incompatible with his employer’s policy.
May 10th 2018 @ 10:46am
RTT said | May 10th 2018 @ 10:46am | ! Report
They are not targeting at all.
That’s the spin you are allowing on yourself.
The sermon he linked to is a sermon on repentance and baptism. A small portion was about gay people.
The original mention of Hell was a question relating to a post he made about God’s path.
Btw he’s been tweeting stuff like this for years. I recall him mentioning heaven and hell before. He believes in them. He believes sinners that don’t repent will go to hell. As all christians do.
So what.
Just don’t follow him on Twitter is my suggestion to you.
May 10th 2018 @ 10:52am
jeznez said | May 10th 2018 @ 10:52am | ! Report
Newsflash Arty – not all christians believe in hell.
Is pretty clear that Izzy’s branch believe in it – but please stop suggesting that Folau’s version of christianity is anything like the majority christian view.
May 10th 2018 @ 11:02am
Fionn said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:02am | ! Report
Jeznez, he just says that all Christians who do not share Folau’s views are not real Christians. In one particular thread I had him admit that Archbishop Desmond Tutu didn’t believe that gay people were going to hell and he simply said that he didn’t think “Archbishop” Desmond Tutu was a Christian anymore.
Fairly duplicitous by RTT – justifying Folau’s views on the grounds of religion, and then saying that no one else is allowed to have alternative religious views.
May 10th 2018 @ 11:07am
piru said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:07am | ! Report
Same argument often used with Hitler.
He was evil, therefore not a christian.
All that evidence that he was demonstrably a christian?
not relevant
It’s a very convenient get out of jail card they’ve fashioned for themselves
May 10th 2018 @ 11:40am
PeterK said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:40am | ! Report
I can’t believe the number of people who give RTT any air on any post BTW, on rugby or Folaus’ comments or tahs.
By responding you give him the attention he craves.
May 10th 2018 @ 11:54am
Fionn said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:54am | ! Report
Peter, you’re right. Thank you. I’ll try and keep that in mind more in the future.
May 10th 2018 @ 4:17pm
Sage said | May 10th 2018 @ 4:17pm | ! Report
Yes Peter. Attention seeking, belligerent, identity altering and annoying
May 10th 2018 @ 12:07pm
Thomas English said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:07pm | ! Report
Most, if not all christians believe in hell.
May 10th 2018 @ 12:19pm
jeznez said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:19pm | ! Report
I’ll allow you ‘many’ definitely not ‘all’ – I’m not even certain it is the majority.
The concept of eternal hell doesn’t really fit with a loving creator.
May 10th 2018 @ 12:23pm
piru said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:23pm | ! Report
What I don’t get is why the devil would punish bad people, wouldn’t they be his mates?
May 10th 2018 @ 12:41pm
jeznez said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:41pm | ! Report
So true Piru.
Lucifer Morningstar is sent to hell for defying God and being jealous of humanity. Once there he obeys God’s will and punishes those that disobey the capitalised one.
I guess it is Stockholm Syndrome?
May 10th 2018 @ 12:47pm
piru said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:47pm | ! Report
Bet you they are really just partying down there.
The torment is just a front so god leaves them alone.
May 10th 2018 @ 1:02pm
jeznez said | May 10th 2018 @ 1:02pm | ! Report
Must be right – can’t trust the church with their fake news about damnation
May 10th 2018 @ 2:34pm
piru said | May 10th 2018 @ 2:34pm | ! Report
Imagine you’re greeted at the gate by the devil looking scary but then he puts his hand on your shoulder, shuts the door and says – let me show you to your room, Jim Morrison and David Bowie are on tonight, see Hunter S for any refreshments. Dinner is at 10pm and it’s all red meat.
May 10th 2018 @ 11:00am
Mango Jack said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:00am | ! Report
I actually watched the vid. Most of it was waffle, but 2 sins were specifically mentioned. Inequality and homosexuality. So in a world of greed, civilian slaughter in places like Syria, human slavery and environmental degradation, he chooses being gay as right up there in the list of sins.
Fanatics like this guy, and those who unquestioningly follow him, are obsessed with sexuality for some bizarre reason.
May 10th 2018 @ 11:41am
PeterK said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:41am | ! Report
Iniquity not inequality.
May 10th 2018 @ 11:47am
jeznez said | May 10th 2018 @ 11:47am | ! Report
Iniquity MJ.
Don’t forget railing against tolerance and being very unhappy there wasn’t enough Fear.
May 10th 2018 @ 12:25pm
Mango Jack said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:25pm | ! Report
OK, I heard inequality, but iniquity sounds more his gig.
Too much fear is barely enough! Keeps the faithful in line.
May 10th 2018 @ 12:43pm
jeznez said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:43pm | ! Report
I misheard it the first time he said it as well but he repeats himself and it is clearly the other.
I don’t think Mr ‘not enough fear’ and ‘let’s end tolerance’ was all that worried about inequality!
😀
May 10th 2018 @ 1:20pm
Jay (the other one) said | May 10th 2018 @ 1:20pm | ! Report
Oh, so just a “small portion” makes it all ok then. Got it. There you go folks, case closed.
May 10th 2018 @ 4:24pm
i miss the force said | May 10th 2018 @ 4:24pm | ! Report
just as boring and unintelligent as you were a few weeks ago
May 10th 2018 @ 5:02pm
Leonard said | May 10th 2018 @ 5:02pm | ! Report
‘Not comment on religious beliefs’ – but what if she really is the Vicar of Dibley in between parishes?
May 10th 2018 @ 9:39am
Alan Nicolea said | May 10th 2018 @ 9:39am | ! Report
A fascinating approach Oliver. Definitely something worth considering.
May 10th 2018 @ 10:01am
cantab said | May 10th 2018 @ 10:01am | ! Report
Oliver’s method and RTT’s above are both valid options that could have worked.
But from where we are now it’s too late for either, I think RA only option is to let him go, your highest paid player should be adding the most value – not giving you the most headaches.
I really thought after the first tweet Folau would just stop tweeting about it and we could all move on. He didn’t need to apologies, or change his views or stop voicing them in private.
But just stop making anti-gay twitter posts from his official account.
May 10th 2018 @ 10:07am
Lorry said | May 10th 2018 @ 10:07am | ! Report
I think this is a great idea!!!
Then we’ll see how much money matters to this self-professed humble guy…
May 10th 2018 @ 10:30am
Mango Jack said | May 10th 2018 @ 10:30am | ! Report
Interesting idea, but I see 2 problems. Firstly, how would they determine the value of his marketing vs playing? Second, it sets a precedent. Should Nick Phipps, for example, have his salary reduced because his recent misdemeanors mean he can’t be used in promotions for a while? It’s a legal minefield I reckon.
May 10th 2018 @ 12:21pm
Christo the Daddyo said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:21pm | ! Report
Playing – a basic wage. No expectations of off-field behaviour.
Marketing – a percentage of the sponsorship income. Tied to behavioral clauses.
May 10th 2018 @ 2:31pm
JamesH said | May 10th 2018 @ 2:31pm | ! Report
Trouble is, the terms of his current contract might not allow for any easy separation or reduction. Izzy is probably just paid a particular sum (plus match fees and perhaps bonuses) with an unattached requirement that he participates in promotional and community activities. I suppose they could try to negotiate his next contract differently – assuming he wants one.
There’s also the Qantas problem. They may not feel that this course of action is adequate, since Izzy will still be running around with the Qantas logo on his kit… and probably has no intention of silencing himself any time soon.
On the bright side, at least he’s not the AFL’s headache anymore.
May 10th 2018 @ 4:19pm
Mango Jack said | May 10th 2018 @ 4:19pm | ! Report
Yes, I see problems in having this sort of “special” contract for him. Does it mean they cannot use match video clips that show Folau scoring a try, for example? If they do, he may be able to claim for it. It’s a minefield.
May 10th 2018 @ 4:28pm
Ralph said | May 10th 2018 @ 4:28pm | ! Report
Exactly!
If you are RA you don’t want a huge legal explosion, calls for sacking reprimand and so forth are just people blowing of steam. It can’t happen in the real world of employment law, high profile civil law suits and media circuses outside court houses. And these things go on for months and years.
May 10th 2018 @ 10:35am
Ralph said | May 10th 2018 @ 10:35am | ! Report
Very well considered Oliver.