Telstra announces five-year live mobile rights deal with FFA, new dedicated football app

Telstra has added another sport to their live-streaming collection, with the announcement of a My Live Football app, made possible by a newly-announced football mobile rights deal that runs until 2023.
Telstra, who already run the AFL, NRL and Live Netball apps, today announced the creation of My Football Live, which will broadcast all A-League matches live, as well as selected W-League, FFA Cup and Matildas and Socceroos fixtures – including some 2022 World Cup qualification matches.
The app will also reportedly feature regular editorial content and Socceroos player profiles, as well as full match replays.
My Football Live will be included with all Telstra mobile plans going forward, with non-Telstra customers able to subscribe to Telstra’s Live Pass for either $99.99 a year, $16.99 a month, or $4.99 a week.
As with other Telstra Live Pass content, My Football Live content will be data-free for Telstra customers. There is no estimated release date for the app yet, although Telstra plan to have it up “in time for the Socceroos’ journey to Russia in June.”
FFA CEO David Gallop said the news would help football’s governing body “offer many more people the chance to watch the Hyundai A-League, Westfield W-League, the FFA Cup and our national teams live.”
He added that the new app would see them deliver on their commitment “to deliver content to as many Australians as possible anywhere, anytime.”
Telstra’s chief marketing officer, Joe Pollard, said live streaming would only become a bigger part of how Australians engage with live sport in the future.
“Customers now expect always-on ease of access, and deeper engagement with the game through their mobile devices,” she said.
Telstra’s sporting apps reportedly boast 1.5 million subscribers.
The A-League has, for a long time, only been available through pay TV service Foxtel, who held exclusive rights to the competition from its inception until the end of the 2012-13 season.
The league made its free-to-air debut in 2013, with SBS broadcasting one game each week from 2013-2017, before Channel Ten simulcast Fox’s Saturday night match each week over the most recent season on One.
AdelaideDocker said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:19pm |
Ooooh, nice one Telstra. Their AFL app is generally pretty good, so I can see this being alright.
Probably will become one of the more popular platforms to watch the league on.
Mark said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:37pm |
What’s not been mentioned is whether the A-League will continue to be available through FOXTEL Play or not.
For $16.99 a month, what this shows more than anything is that FOXTEL is actually pretty good value. If you added the cost of the Telstra AFL, NRL and A-League packages, it wouldn’t be much different to the cost of a FOXTEL subscription.
Ps, sorry about the FOXTEL caps…iPhone autocorrect
Daniel Jeffrey said | May 10th 2018 @ 1:11pm |
There’s been no mention of this changing Foxtel’s broadcast of the A-League through their existing methods, Mark, so I’d assume it’ll still be available via Foxtel Now and the Foxtel App.
chris said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:40pm |
Interesting development for sure. When I see younger people viewing sports on a phone its usually basketball or football. Will be interesting to see how the A-League benefits from this.
jamesb said | May 10th 2018 @ 12:47pm |
I’m a Telstra mobile customer. I have the NRL live pass for free. In my situation, will the My Football Live app be free or do i pay?
Whichever way, i will be watching. Just need clarifi
Daniel Jeffrey said | May 10th 2018 @ 1:10pm |
Believe it will be free for you James.
Grobbelaar said | May 10th 2018 @ 1:27pm |
This is a very good development for the A-League.
Griffo said | May 10th 2018 @ 2:13pm |
The rumours yesterday regarding this panned out to be true.
So for non-Telstra customers it is $16.99 per month for football.
A Foxtel Now subscription per month is $29 for the sports pack add on to a base subscription (from what I read).
If you don’t want to watch any other sport, or to not get Foxtel content you don’t want, then Telstra sounds like a good thing.
Still without experiencing either it may come down to ability to stream quality over poorer bandwidth, but especially the content in between the live broadcasts. Netflix certainly works well enough so it should be similar.
I think this announcement can only be a good thing.