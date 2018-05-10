Telstra announces five-year live mobile rights deal with FFA, new dedicated football app

Telstra has added another sport to their live-streaming collection, with the announcement of a My Live Football app, made possible by a newly-announced football mobile rights deal that runs until 2023.

Telstra, who already run the AFL, NRL and Live Netball apps, today announced the creation of My Football Live, which will broadcast all A-League matches live, as well as selected W-League, FFA Cup and Matildas and Socceroos fixtures – including some 2022 World Cup qualification matches.

The app will also reportedly feature regular editorial content and Socceroos player profiles, as well as full match replays.

My Football Live will be included with all Telstra mobile plans going forward, with non-Telstra customers able to subscribe to Telstra’s Live Pass for either $99.99 a year, $16.99 a month, or $4.99 a week.

As with other Telstra Live Pass content, My Football Live content will be data-free for Telstra customers. There is no estimated release date for the app yet, although Telstra plan to have it up “in time for the Socceroos’ journey to Russia in June.”

FFA CEO David Gallop said the news would help football’s governing body “offer many more people the chance to watch the Hyundai A-League, Westfield W-League, the FFA Cup and our national teams live.”

He added that the new app would see them deliver on their commitment “to deliver content to as many Australians as possible anywhere, anytime.”

Telstra’s chief marketing officer, Joe Pollard, said live streaming would only become a bigger part of how Australians engage with live sport in the future.

“Customers now expect always-on ease of access, and deeper engagement with the game through their mobile devices,” she said.

Telstra’s sporting apps reportedly boast 1.5 million subscribers.

The A-League has, for a long time, only been available through pay TV service Foxtel, who held exclusive rights to the competition from its inception until the end of the 2012-13 season.

The league made its free-to-air debut in 2013, with SBS broadcasting one game each week from 2013-2017, before Channel Ten simulcast Fox’s Saturday night match each week over the most recent season on One.